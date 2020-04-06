Partnerships and love, star signs!

Your Super Full "Pink' Moon in Libra horoscopes are here for all zodiac signs in astrology, with numerology and a horoscope for April 7, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries until April 19. The Full Moon perfects in the zodiac sign of Libra at 10:34 p.m., EST.

What does the Full Pink Moon in Libra have in store for all zodiac signs in relationships, according to numerology and astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer, and the day number is a 7, the Seeker.

The Moon in astrology is the symbol of nurture and love. The Moon represents the mother, your feelings, how your moods change each and every day.

In numerology, the lessons to learn from Life Path 6 can be observed by looking at her body.

See how her number holds a bosom in the center of her being? Likewise, this Full Moon invites you to give birth to something new, perhaps strange, in order to begin again.

The day's numerology comes with the energy of a 7, the Seeker.

The Seeker makes no commitment to one way of thinking or the next. Like Libra, who is the 7th zodiac sign in astrology, Life Path 7 is impartial and fair.

They are quiet and distant when loving others at times because individuality is respected. This is a meaningful tribute to the Super Pink Full Moon in Libra, which arrives on a Life Path 4 year.

Life Path 4 is the manager, and so we are all here to manage our emotions on this day.

Take note, April's Super Pink Moon is the first Full Moon since the Spring solstice, and this one is the brightest and biggest Moon we will see all year.

Now, don't let the name confuse you, the Moon actually does not turn pink during this lunar phase. It was named a Pink Moon because of its correspondence with the bloom of Springtime.

During this Full Moon, the sky takes on a golden hue around the Moon, like a halo it wraps itself around our emotional nature, and then it fades to a bright white.

Today's Moon is considered a Supermoon based on it's the proximate position it has to the Earth. So, to us it appears bigger to us, nothing more, nothing less.

The Super Pink Moon will reach its greatest point at 10:35 p.m. EDT. And then, you will be able to see the Moon clearly for the next couple of days, so you have time to think, to meditate and to pray.

In numerology, the Number 7 also means to have faith. You have to have faith in yourself and also in others.

This is especially spooky during this time of uncertainty where the world is unsure of what's to come next. During this pandemic, it is eerie to have this SuperMoon on April 7, because it's the week before a holy holiday, which is also known for a beginning.

Another weird coincidence during this quarantine period, is that number 7 also indicates a time of contemplation and of being alone. Life Path 7 is known to cause you to spend a lot of time inside and alone. Ironic, huh?

Meditation is something good for you to start practicing because it's a way for you to center yourself. Also, work on exercising and spending some time in nature.

Just remember to stay away from getting too close to others as you do so. You need to create a balanced life for yourself.

You also need to remember to be honest, direct, and loyal in your relationship.

It's also a great way to support each other during this solitary time.

But remember, you have to watch out and keep yourself from lashing out at your partner while in such close quarters. It can be tough, but when you do so, it will make the world of difference.

And finally, it's important for you to also be vulnerable emotionally. Don't be afraid to share your emotions and your anxieties with others because sometimes, when you voice your feelings, it leaves you feeling lighter.

So, during this time, it's exactly what you need, especially on April 7th, during the Super Pink Moon.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from the Full Pink Moon in Libra, according to astrology numerology, and a tarot card reading starting on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Full Moon in Libra horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Full Moon in Libra during Aries season activates your first and seventh astrology houses — the self and partnerships

Aries, cooped up in the house can be very difficult.

But find a way to channel your energy into doing something while you have some more time on your hands. It's a great way to be productive.

Full Moon in Libra horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Full Moon in Libra during Aries season activates your twelfth and sixth astrology houses — your past and your health

Taurus, take a moment and appreciate the finer things in life when you have a chance to slow down.

Sometimes all you need is a new perspective on life and love to be able to find happiness in what you have.

Full Moon in Libra horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Full Moon in Libra during Aries season activates your eleventh and fifth astrology houses — friendship and romance

Gemini, really take this time when you are spending more time alone to really understand what you want in a relationship.

It's good to really be aware of what you want because sometimes it can be hard to find contentment in anything you do.

So, you have to really look within and figure out what you want in life.

Full Moon in Libra horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Full Moon in Libra during Aries season activates your tenth and fourth astrology houses — work and home environments

Cancer, be your own inspiration and learn to really let go of whatever is holding you back.

This is a good time to really work on you and become comfortable in your own shoes.

Full Moon in Libra horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Full Moon in Libra during Aries season activates your third and ninth astrology houses — communication and personal philosophy

Leo, stress is overwhelming. It's tough to really look at any situation if anxiety overtakes you.

So, remember, when you feel overcome by your emotions, really talk to that special person in your life because they will help you work through your emotions and learn to make sense.

Full Moon in Libra horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Full Moon in Libra during Aries season activates your second and eight astrology houses — your possessions and your shared resources

Virgo, understanding your limitations and you will go far in your life.

No matter the current circumstances, you just have to believe in yourself and the situation will blow over soon.

You just have to love and take care of yourself as much as possible.

Full Moon in Libra horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Full Moon in Libra during Aries season activates your first and seventh astrology houses — self and partnerships

Libra, it's imperative to figure out how to follow the rules while also allowing yourself to love.

You have to go with the flow and just be patient. It can be hard to sit still, but it will be worth it in the long run.

Full Moon in Libra horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Full Moon in Libra during Aries season activates your twelfth and sixth astrology houses — past and wellbeing

Scorpio, sometimes it's important to look within and find your inspiration.

It can be very hard to see where you will go next. You just have to reflect on where you are and where you want to be in your life and in your relationships.

Full Moon in Libra horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Full Moon in Libra during Aries season activates your eleventh and fifth astrology houses — friendship and romance

Sagittarius, time may feel like it's standing still but you are going to see that all the hard work you are putting into yourself will help you hone your craft for the future.

Staying in and hunkering down will help you gain speed in life to where you can have that confidence in who you are.

Full Moon in Libra horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Full Moon in Libra during Aries season activates your fourth and tenth astrology houses — family and work

Capricorn, stick to who you are during this trying time because you are great.

It's hard to stay inside and it can make you feel like you are losing touch with yourself.

So, instead of reflecting on the negatives, really focus on the positive because it will help you so much in the future if you learn to love yourself.

Full Moon in Libra horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Full Moon in Libra during Aries season activates your third and ninth astrology houses — communication and higher learning

Aquarius, grow into yourself and really figure out what you want in life. It can be hard to let things out of your control go without being able to really do anything, but you do have control over yourself.

So, hold yourself as a respectable person because you need to make a lot of changes to become comfortable in yourself and your life.

And some great changes will make you easier to love.

Full Moon in Libra horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Full Moon in Libra during Aries season activates your second and eight astrology houses — possessions and shared resources

Pisces, you need to reflect on yourself and your actions because it's going to make you aware of all your faults but also your good qualities.

Learn things about yourself that you love because when you show the love you have for yourself, others will find it attractive as well.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.