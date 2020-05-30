Full Moon Lunar Eclipse Weekly Love Horoscopes & Theme Songs For All Zodiac Signs From June 1 - June 7, 2020

Each star sign's astrology forecast for this Monday through Sunday revealed.

Your weekly astrology forecast is here with horoscopes, tarot card readings and the best love songs capturing all zodiac signs' themes over the week of June 1 - June 7, 2020 when the Full Moon lunar eclipse takes place in the zodiac of Sagittarius.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Gemini. The week starts off with the Moon in Libra and ends with the Moon in Capricorn.

How does this week's astrology affect love horoscopes for all zodiac signs?

With the Sun in Gemini, you may notice that you are forming deeper connections during this time. Your communication skills are heightened, so use it to your advantage and let your social side shine.

If you are single, you might feel inclined to strike up a conversation with that cutie you have had your eyes on for a while.

If you are in a committed relationship, you might bond with your partner this week and get to know them even better.

Either way, your conversations will flow and you will get to dig deep instead of just scratch the surface.

In the beginning of the week, with the Moon in Libra until Tuesday, you may have a peaceful time.

You might be inclined to tie up any loose ends and get to the bottom of certain situations that have been bothering you.

You might be trying to have a good and calming time so it will be easier for you to not let things bother you.

If certain things have been getting on your nerves, you will be able to resolve them and move with the Moon’s energy.

From Wednesday to Thursday the Moon is in Scorpio. You might notice that you are able to see the truth during these days.

If you have had questions, you may find the answers to them during this time.

You are more inclined to see things as they are so it is unlikely you will be deceived or fooled with the Moon in Scorpio. Rely on your intuition and gut because it will lead you in the right direction.

On June 5th there will be a Sagittarius Full Moon and the Moon will remain in the sign of Sagittarius until Saturday.

With the lunar eclipse, you may have a very optimistic and positive attitude.

You will be very focused on achieving your goals and dreams during this time.

Along with your motivation, you will really believe in yourself and trust that you can achieve anything you put your mind to.

So, this Full Moon will be beneficial if you really apply yourself and focus on manifesting amazing things for yourself.

On Sunday, the Moon is in Capricorn. With a Capricorn Moon, you may want to make an action plan and really create a to-do list for what you want to accomplish.

This is an excellent day to prepare yourself for all the work you want to get done in the upcoming week.

For more, check out these love horoscopes, tarot card readings and best theme songs for each of the zodiac signs this week from Monday, June 1 to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Sun

Aries, you should use this week to really put more effort into your goals and aspirations.

You might have been putting them on the back burner and have not been working towards your dreams recently.

Well, now you may find that you are more motivated than ever to reach your goals, so do it.

Once you start paying attention to them, you will find yourself moving closer to your ideal outcomes.

If it helps, try to put together an action plan of the steps you need to take to get yourself on the right path.

In love, it is possible that you have not been very honest about your feelings about a certain special person.

Right now, it is important to address and open up about your emotions.

However, maybe the person you haven’t been honest with is yourself.

So, face what you are feeling and remember that the truth will set you free.

Theme song: "Watermelon Sugar" by Harry Styles

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Taurus, you may notice that certain things in your life have not been going your way or according to plan.

Although, everything happens for a reason so maybe it is a blessing in disguise.

Trust the process and let life lead you to where you need to be even if it is on an unlikely path.

Chances are, you are going to gain a lot of clarity and learn that maybe what you thought you wanted is not what you truly want at all.

Be open to opportunities right now.

In love, you might have been trying to decide if the person you like is truly best for you.

Although, sometimes it is better to go with the flow and see how they make you feel.

Love is not always something you can wrap your head around so try not to overthink your relationship at the moment.

Just make sure that this person brings you happiness and you will know if they are right for you once you listen to your heart instead of your head.

Theme song: "7 Years" by Charli XCX

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Five of Wands

Gemini, you might realize that you are easily angered this week.

It just seems like everyone around you is bringing you annoyance and pushing you to your breaking point.

Instead of snapping, try to find solitude and take some time to be by yourself.

Calm down and do things that bring you some peace and calm.

Maybe you should go on a long walk, meditate, or even write down how you are feeling.

Either way, you will come back with a much better attitude and feeling a lot more optimistic.

In love, your thoughts may be all over the place and very scrambled this week.

It simply feels like you are having trouble expressing how you are feeling or even recognizing how you are feeling.

However, once you begin to open up it will be a lot easier than you expected and you won’t sound as all over the place as you feel.

So, speak from the heart and tell your sweetheart what is on your mind. They will understand and support you more than you think.

Theme song: "Daisies" by Katy Perry

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: King of Cups

Cancer, your work and personal life may be unbalanced right now.

You might have been putting a lot of effort into one while neglecting the other.

So, try to restore the balance and get things back on track.

If you have been working too much, then reach out to your friends and catch up with them.

If you have been spending your time being social, then dive into your work right now.

Once you focus on what you need to do, you will become intrinsically motivated to do so.

Let your determination and drive get you on the right path this week.

In love, you might have been avoiding a certain tough conversation with your love interest.

However, you can’t run from the discussion and push it away.

This week, it is necessary that you face it head-on and you address the elephant in the room.

Once you talk it out, you will feel a lot better and a weight will be lifted from your shoulders.

So, just get it over with and then enjoy each other's company.

Theme song: "Rain On Me" by Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords

Leo, your communication skills are heightened this week. You may notice that you are able to look at things in a very practical and understanding way.

One of your good friends may need your advice concerning a difficult situation they are going through.

So, use your skills to your advantage to really listen to what they have to say, support them, and give them unbiased advice.

Your friend is bound to appreciate you for caring and will return the favor when you need someone to talk to.

In love, you may be feeling ready to take the next step in your relationship.

You are ready for commitment and want to move forward with your partner.

However, before you make any big decisions it is important that you both make sure you are on the same page and ready to take the leap.

Don’t expect your love interest to be able to read your mind, so say what needs to be said.

Theme song: "Young & Sad" by Noah Cyrus

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: King of Wands

Virgo, you may have to prove yourself this week. Perhaps someone in your life is challenging you and putting you to the test.

However, they are not pushing you because they don’t believe in you. In fact, they are motivating you because they do.

Although this task can seem difficult and out of your wheelhouse, rise to the challenge and get it done.

You will feel very accomplished and proud of yourself once you face it. Also, you will appreciate your friend for showing you that they care and support you.

In love, you might have your eye on someone who is very different from you.

Their unique personality may make you very intrigued and you might want to get to know them better.

Once you start to connect with them on a deeper level, you may notice that you are a lot more alike than you anticipated.

So, be open to this special individual and don’t judge a book by its cover.

Theme song: "X" by Jonas Brothers ft. KAROL G

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Cups

Libra, you may have your head up in the clouds and living in fantasy land this week.

Perhaps you have been stressed recently so a small escape may be good for you.

Daydream and see what wonderful ideas you can think up.

Pay attention to your imagination right now because it could give you some valuable answers to the questions you have been having.

Your dreaming might prove to be useful when you return back to reality because it could give you a fresh perspective and new ideas.

In love, you may be friends with someone and are starting to see them as more than that.

Maybe it is time to take a leap together and see if you both connect on a deeper level.

However, if you do not see the relationship lasting it is important that you don’t lead them on or risk ruining what you have.

If you do want to start a relationship with them, then start by being honest and open about what you are feeling.

Oftentimes, friendship is a great jumping-off point to get to a meaningful relationship.

Theme song: "Church" by Aly & AJ

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Four of Swords

Scorpio, you are able to think very clearly this week.

It may seem as if everything is beginning to make sense and you can visualize what you are supposed to do right now.

So, use it to your advantage and get your goals in order.

However, you may want to keep some of your thoughts to yourself and really think through your decisions before making them.

Although, you might notice that certain people in your life are keeping secrets from you at the moment as well.

You will be able to see what they are hiding from you but maybe they were withholding information because they think it is for the best.

Just because you know what is going on doesn’t mean it is in your best interest to bring it to light.

First, work on processing everything and do what you think is best for you.

In love, your love life is bound to be exciting and beautiful this week.

If you are searching for the one, they might enter your life right now and want to sweep you off your feet.

If you are in a committed relationship, you may connect with your partner even more and appreciate why you fell in love with them in the first place.

So, be open to love right now and wear your heart on your sleeve. Let your worries melt away because this should be a lovely and romantic time for you.

Theme song: "Want You In My Room" by Carly Rae Jepsen

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

Sagittarius, you may be feeling a little stuck in the past right now.

Perhaps you are thinking about the choices you have made that brought you to where you are.

However, it will be more beneficial for you to think about the choices you should make now to move you forward.

Instead of looking back, try to look forward but take all the lessons you have learned thus far.

If you are ruminating on things in your past that did not serve you, then let them go.

In love, you could be feeling like your partner is pushing you away.

However, they simply might just have a lot on their mind and are not neglecting you on purpose.

Instead of taking it to heart, tell them what is bothering you.

Once they recognize what they have been doing, they are bound to give you the attention you deserve.

So, it doesn’t have to be turned into a big problem and it will go very smoothly when you are open and honest with your emotions.

Theme song: "WILD" by Troye Sivan

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Magician

Capricorn, you may find new and exciting ways to express yourself this week. Let your creative side shine and do things that bring out your imagination.

You may find yourself wanting to paint, write, or dance. If you are drawn to a new activity or hobby then follow your intuition and give it a try.

You may find that a lot of amazing ideas will come out when you get out of your comfort zone and embrace your creativity.

In love, it is very important that you figure out what you want out of your next or current relationship.

It is best to become clear on your intentions before you get too invested in the relationship.

This is an excellent time to set relationship goals and make sure you and your partner are equally committed.

Once you are honest about what you want then it will be easier for your partner to provide you with your wants.

Theme song: "Believe" by Cher

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

Aquarius, you might have not been focusing on your creative goals recently.

Perhaps you are feeling fearful to invest in them because you are scared that things won’t go your way.

However, you may have been focusing on coming up with a game plan that will help you achieve your goals.

Well, you are now ready to put action into and start doing the things you have set out to do.

If you keep waiting around for the right move then things may not go the way you want.

If you decide to put your best foot forward and fearlessly go for your goals, then the universe may reward you for your efforts.

In love, you may have been telling some little white lies to your love interest.

Although, you had good intentions. You might have simply not been telling the whole truth because you wanted to look as good as you can to your partner.

However, you must be upfront and honest about what you have been hiding. Chances are, your love interest will still see the good in you regardless.

Theme song: "Mamma Mia" by Abba

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekly love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Pisces, you may be craving attention and praise from those around you right now.

However, you may get more recognition by being discreet and subtle.

Maybe you should put more of a focus on praising your loved ones and cheering them on.

If you put your effort into appreciating your loved ones then they will return the praise right back to you.

You could even realize that you get more enjoyment this week from giving to others, so be there to support the people you love.

In love, you should spend quality time with your love interest.

Try to enjoy your moments together and stay in the moment with them.

You might even want to make a warm and lovely environment for both of you to cuddle up in.

Once your partner sees how much work you are putting into making them feel loved, they will grow even more appreciative of you.

Theme song: "Call Your Girlfriend" by Robyn

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.