June 2020 Monthly Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs In Astrology

Prepare for the eclipse in Sagittarius on June 5th, star signs!

Your free monthly horoscopes are here for each of the zodiac signs with astrology predictions for your love life, friendships, career, and the lunar eclipse in Sagittarius from June 1-30, 2020.

The Month of June begins with the Sun in Gemini and with a waxing gibbous Moon in Libra.

What does the astrology of June 2020 have in store for the zodiac signs' monthly horoscopes?

You should try to be patient during this month and really focus on yourself.

Use this time to really connect with your inner self and figure out what you want in life.

You don’t have to put all of your energy into getting things accomplished this June. Instead, put more focus on figuring out what you want to accomplish and why.

Six planets will be in retrograde this month so it is important to do what is best for you.

Venus went into retrograde in Gemini in early May and will come to a halt on June 25.

This retrograde will give you a wonderful opportunity to learn what you need and want in life.

You will gain a lot of clarity when it comes to your goals with this retrograde and you will know what direction you need to go in.

Mercury goes into Retrograde in Cancer on June 18.

It is important that you pay attention to your relationships during this time because if you or your partner are not clear on what the relationship entails then you will be forced to make important decisions.

If you feel like you are getting lead on or you are leading someone else on, then that will stop during this retrograde.

You and your love interest will have to be open and honest about your feelings with one another.

Saturn, Pluto, and Jupiter went into retrograde awhile ago and on June 23, Neptune will go into retrograde.

However, these planets in retrograde will not impact you too much since their retrogrades last for a long time.

Although, it will give you some insight on your role in life and what you are meant to be doing.

All in all, it is important to really focus on yourself this month so that you can become the best you can be.

Here's what astrology predicts for each of the zodiac signs during the Sun entering Cancer and the lunar eclipse in Sagittarius starting June 1-30 2020

June 2020 monthly horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you might have a lot on your plate this month.

Although it could be difficult to balance everything you need to get accomplished, try to focus on the most important tasks.

By knocking out the important things from your to-do list, it will be a lot easier for you to get more creative with your more fun and leisurely goals.

However, it is also necessary that you take care of yourself and take breaks when you need to so that you don’t wear yourself out.

When it comes to your romantic relationships, you may spend a lot of time daydreaming about a certain love interest from June 3 to 15.

After that, you will most likely return back to reality and have more clarity on what you want from your next or current relationship and know what next steps you need to take.

On June 19, be wary because someone from your past may make an appearance. If you want to give them another chance, then welcome them in and give it a shot.

If you feel like you have outgrown them, then let them know. Either way, you should try your best to be direct with them and tell them where you stand.

For the remainder of the month, you should focus on yourself and make sure you are feeling fulfilled.

Take what you need during this time and get your personal goals in order so you are ready to tackle July.

June 2020 monthly horoscope Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you are one that values consistency and structure. However, this month certain things will not go your way and may get a little bit messy.

Do your best to look on the bright side and try to take the reins on things that are in your control.

If certain situations throw you for a loop, try to go with the flow and see where it leads you.

The more mutable you are this month then the better it will be for you. You can learn a lot from the unknown and unexpected.

You may also notice that you are feeling a tad unmotivated. Instead of sinking into laziness, try to get your mind and body moving in small ways.

It would be good for you to do a short workout class or even meditate. Around the days of June 7, you may be inclined to reach out to a certain family member or friend.

You should follow your intuition and connect with this person because they could be going through a difficult time and need someone to talk to.

If you have your eye on a special someone, then plan a date with them during the Moon in Taurus on June 28.

Chances are, things will go very well on this date due to the great energy from the Moon.

The universe is on your side on this night so form a beautiful connection with your love interest.

June 2020 monthly horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you are already very great at communicating. This month your communication skills will be off the charts.

You may notice that you simply just know exactly what to say and how to say it.

So, use it to your advantage and ask for what you want in life.

If you have been wanting a raise or promotion at your job, then go for it and talk to your boss.

If you have had your eyes on a special someone, then let them know and ask them out on a date.

You will be well received in your work and personal life as long as you express yourself openly and honestly.

If you are in a committed relationship and feel very happy with your partner, then your happiness will be even more heightened during this time.

On the other hand, if you are feeling like you are not getting what you need and feel unfulfilled then those feelings will also be heightened.

Regardless, you will feel very connected to your emotions and the best thing you can do this month is to share your thoughts and feelings.

There will also be a Gemini Moon on June 19 and 20, so these are great days to say what is on your mind.

If there is a hard or important conversation you need to have, then schedule it for June 19 or 20 because it will go very smoothly.

June 2020 monthly horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you might be juggling a lot during June. However, use this month to really rely on others and ask for help when you need it.

This is a great time to collaborate and connect with others instead of doing everything yourself.

Also, try to give yourself a break when you need one so that you don’t get too tired.

You don’t constantly have to work to get things accomplished and sometimes slow and steady wins the race. So, pace yourself.

This month is also a great time to focus on connecting with your love interest on a deeper level.

If you want to learn more about what makes them tick, then dive into a long conversation instead of merely scratching the surface.

You may also notice that you and your partner are getting along very well this month and it will be easier for you both to find ways to work together as a team. So, enjoy this time with your love interest and let your bond get stronger.

With the New Moon in Cancer on June 21, use this as an opportunity to get rid of what you don’t need.

If you have toxic people in your life, then use the Moon’s energy to finally cut them out and distance yourself from them.

If you have something that is holding you back from reaching your full potential, then leave it behind.

This is a great day to let go of things that do not serve you so that you can make more room for things that do.

June 2020 monthly horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you tend to like being in the spotlight and having all eyes on you. However, make sure you take the spotlight this month only when it matters most.

If you unnecessarily grab the attention of a room then it may backfire. On the other hand, if you have an important meeting or date then, by all means, be the star because it will probably go your way.

Also, this month you may want to move forward with a certain someone in your love life.

However, there may be something holding you back that is preventing you from taking the next step. Perhaps there is some baggage or unresolved feelings you are holding onto from a past relationship.

Try to practice forgiving and forgetting so you can move forward with your love interest. You may find yourself moving forward on June 21 with the New Moon in Cancer or June 24 with the Moon in Leo.

Although, don’t wait until then to begin the process of moving forward. Earlier in the month, try to take small steps towards your future and lay the groundwork.

It will also do you good to try to have fun in your relationship this June. So, get silly with your love interest, play around, and have a good time together.

June 2020 monthly horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you might notice that you are very focused on your work this month.

You feel motivated to put your energy into your career so that you can reap the rewards and get what you want in return.

So, work diligently and go for the gold because you will be recognized for your effort.

Although, make sure you have a nice balance between your work and personal life so that you don’t overexert your energy.

Although, you should try to lend a hand to people you respect in your industry because they will take note of your help and appreciate your kindness.

You also may find yourself living in a dream world right now and getting caught up in a fantasy.

Although, this is not necessarily a bad thing because your dreams can provide you with a nice escape from the real world.

You might even want to do something dreamy and fantastical in your romance life, so go for it.

Get out of your comfort zone with your love interest and do something new and exciting.

Especially when the moon is in the waning crescent phase from June 14 to 20, you will want to be more spontaneous than you normally are.

Monthly Horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you might want to move up in your career this month. In order to do so, you are really going to be put to the test and have to prove yourself.

You may be given a difficult project but it is important you tackle it to the best of your ability.

Although this project could seem daunting, once you get the ball rolling it will become a lot easier for you to accomplish.

You will be given the opportunity to prove how hardworking you are to your employers as well as yourself.

When it comes to your health, you may want to get better at working out more regularly.

To help you, you might want to find a workout buddy so you can motivate each other.

You could even ask that special someone that you have had your eye on for a while because working out together may bring you a lot closer together.

Being in nature with your love interest will also bring you a lot of joy this month.

So, you might want to take a hike together or have a picnic.

Either way, being in nature together will put you both in a joyous and appreciative state of mind.

Your powers of manifestation are also very strong this month.

So, if you really want something then you should try to focus your mind on achieving it.

Really envision what it will be like to reach your goal and the universe will push your goals towards you.

June 2020 monthly horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you may find yourself competing with others this month for a certain position at work or even a love interest.

However, it is best that you be as patient as possible and take a step back from the situation or person.

Chances are, the decision-maker will appreciate your calmness and see it as a strength.

Sometimes in life, you have to play a little hard to get in order to get people to notice you!

You should also take this month to really treat yourself and give yourself a break.

You might not have been getting enough sleep recently so go to bed earlier or take a long nap.

Do whatever you need to give yourself rest and relaxation. If you have been feeling tense, then book an appointment for a massage or facial.

When it comes to love, it is important that you communicate clearly with your partner right now.

You might have been leaving certain things unsaid and not addressing the elephant in the room, so you must air it out and say what is on your mind.

You may need to ruminate on and consider what you need to express during the first week of the month.

After the first week of June, you will know how to articulate what you are feeling so you will be more open to the conversation at any time during the rest of the month.

It is important that you think through what you want to say because this conversation could have stemmed from a simple misunderstanding and you don’t want things to get misconstrued any further. So, say what you mean and mean what you say!

June 2020 monthly horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you may be feeling extra creative and unique this month.

You could be wanting to put certain plans into action and can see a new and different way to get to your goals.

So, dance to the beat of your own drum this month and see where your eccentric ways take you.

You can also inspire the people around you at the moment so be sure to lead by example.

However, be wary of the days June 6 to June 12 with the Waning Gibbous Moon because your commitments and plans may fall through.

So, try not to take too much action during this time and instead plan out the goals you want to accomplish later in the month.

When it comes to your love life, you could be feeling a little stuck and stagnant in your relationship.

In order to breathe new life into your partnership, welcome in new energy and fresh ideas.

Try to do something exciting with your love interest on June 13 with the Last Quarter of the Moon in Pisces because spontaneity will strengthen your bond.

Towards the end of the month, you are bound to be feeling very optimistic and enthusiastic about where you are heading.

June 2020 monthly horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you might have to work with others this month to get things accomplished.

However, it might not go very smoothly at first and you must learn how to communicate well with each other.

All in all, it will prove to be advantageous to collaborate with others right now.

When it comes to your love life, your partner may be feeling like they are not getting the attention they deserve.

You have probably not been neglecting them on purpose but have gotten carried away with your work.

So, try to make it up to them and show them how much you care for them.

Maybe you should give them a thoughtful gift or surprise them with a romantic dinner.

Just try your best to invest in your relationship this week and put your effort into it.

On June 7 and 8 with the Moon in your zodiac sign, you will intuitively know exactly what you need to do to show your love to your partner.

These days should be filled with love and affection so enjoy them.

Towards the end of the month when the Full Moon is in Cancer, you will feel inspired to work towards your career goals again because you will gain a fresh perspective on what next steps you need to take.

Either way, this month is about investing in your career and your relationship with a healthy balance of the two.

June 2020 monthly horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you may notice that you are feeling very inspired this month when it comes to your creative pursuits.

You might want to pick up a new hobby, learn something new, or dive into a creative project.

Simply follow your gut and lean into whatever piques your interest this month because you will find success with it once you are willing to commit to it.

You will also notice that you are feeling extra romantic this June.

So, let it show and express your love to your sweetheart.

Wear your heart on your sleeve right now and your significant other will admire your vulnerability and tenderness.

Your love interest is not judging you so get all mushy gushy and speak from your heart.

Chances are, they will be more than willing to share their feelings as well. Indulge in the romance together.

June 2020 monthly horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you may want to focus on your home this month.

You might be preparing to go through a big change when it comes to your living situation, so prepare for it.

It is possible that you are moving, letting your partner move-in, or simply just want to redecorate or reorganize your space.

Although change can be scary, try to embrace it because you will feel a lot better once all is said and done.

It is important that you commit to this change and make sure you are getting what you want out of it instead of merely settling for something that doesn’t bring you excitement.

Although this could be a stressful situation, try to find ways to make it fun.

If you are doing some at-home DIY projects, then put on your favorite album and jam out at the same time.

When it comes to your love life, you may have been wanting to tell a certain special someone how you are feeling.

Well, there is no better time to express yourself than on June 28 when the Moon is in Libra.

However, you won’t be able to help yourself because your emotions will just flow out naturally.

In fact, your relationship will progress very naturally this month so there is no need to overthink things or put too much pressure on it.

Just allow things to move naturally and trust in the process.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.