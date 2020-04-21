New Moon In Taurus Horoscopes + Love Spell, For All Zodiac Signs On April 22 - 23, 2020

With the New Moon in Taurus on April 22, 2020 get ready for new beginnings.

Taurus season is here, and each new solar transit is followed by a New Moon cycle that impacts your zodiac sign's horoscope.

The New Moon in Taurus takes place on April 22-23, 2020. But how does this affect your love life according to astrology?

The New Moon in Taurus is the perfect opportunity for a fresh start, as it signifies rebirth, per astrology.

If you have personal goals that you have been wanting to accomplish, utilize the energy around you to get started.

The sign of Taurus also inspires people to live a comfortable lifestyle and enjoy the simple pleasures all around you.

So, get your to-do list done but also take a moment to stop and smell the roses.

You deserve to treat yourself during this time and do whatever brings you joy and makes you feel fulfilled.

Eat great food and do your favorite activity. If you have been wanting to organize and beautify your home, then take some time to do that.

With the New Moon in Taurus, you may want to reevaluate your relationships now as well.

If you are in a relationship, make sure your partner makes you feel happy and loved.

If you are single, think about what you want in a relationship. Maybe use this time to give yourself the love that you deserve.

If you are looking for a fresh start then use the energy of the New Moon to do a spell that will bring you a new beginning.

For this spell, you can burn a white candle, that represents the energy of the Moon, and a green candle, that represents the energy of life and luck. Light the candles and repeat this chant:

On this magic night of the April New Moon,

Success in my new projects will begin soon.

A white candle for the Moon, and starts that are fresh,

Green for luck and energy, May my spell be blessed.

Now spin the magic around, Flow out and about,

Prosperity in and

Negativity out.

Soak in the feeling of new energy and trust that you will be given a wonderful fresh start.

If you want to know more about what is in store for your love life during this New Moon, keep reading to find your love horoscope and tarot card for April 22, 2020.

New Moon in Taurus love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Queen of Pentacles

Aries, you may be feeling very intense and emotional right now.

It just seems like even the smallest thing could set you off.

So, instead of letting your emotions control you, try to find some space to be alone with your thoughts.

It wouldn’t benefit you to snap at your loved ones that are simply trying to help you right now and if you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say anything at all.

New Moon in Taurus love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Four of Cups

Taurus, you may be going through a difficult and confusing situation at the moment.

It seems like your past love interest is trying to meddle in your current relationship and telling your new love interest to be cautious.

So, set it straight and trust in knowing that your new partner sees you for exactly who you are.

Try to leave the past in the past and move forward with your sweetie.

New Moon in Taurus love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Nine of Swords

Gemini, it is likely that you are feeling very suspicious and apprehensive today.

It is possible that you overheard something being said about your love interest that rubbed you the wrong way.

However, it is best that you try to squash your paranoia so it doesn’t get the best of you.

Instead, try trusting your love interest and consider that you are overthinking things anyway.

Either way, they are bound to tell you the truth so there is no use in letting your mind race to conclusions.

New Moon in Taurus love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Cancer, you might have to be more upfront with your feelings today.

It is clear that you have your eyes on a certain person and they also have their eyes on you.

However, it is becoming impossible for you both to admit it and arrange a date.

So, be bold and make that first move, you will be glad that you did.

There is no use in playing games and hiding how you feel.

New Moon in Taurus love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Wands

Leo, you may be feeling like you can’t trust your love interest about a certain incident that has come up recently.

However, it is very possible that you are driving yourself mad and stewing in negativity.

Instead, try to communicate with them openly and honestly about your fears and whatever it is that is making you feel this way.

There could be a reasonable explanation and you could have gotten yourself wound up for no reason.

Let your sweetheart show you that you can trust them.

New Moon in Taurus love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Virgo, something could get blown out of proportion today.

There may be a miscommunication between you and your love interest that leads them to believe you did something wrong.

It is important that you sit down with them and sort out this misunderstanding before it gets blown up even more.

Once you both chat together, you both will realize that it was just a small problem in the first place and should not be worried about anything getting in the way of your strong relationship.

New Moon in Taurus love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Queen of Wands

Libra, you may be feeling a little odd today.

It just seems like the people around you are watching and waiting for you to show signs of weakness.

However, kill them with kindness and smile through whatever you are feeling.

Don’t give people the reaction they are looking for and instead focus on putting your best foot forward.

New Moon in Taurus love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Scorpio, you have a big day ahead of you.

You may have been wanting to make a big change for a long time and today is finally your day to do it.

You are ready to make a bold move when it comes to your love life, so be courageous and lead with your goals in mind.

This is no time to do things halfway and remember, fortune favors the bold. So go forth and be the best you that you can be.

New Moon in Taurus love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Two of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you may be wanting to impress your love interest today.

However, it might seem like things are not going your way and you are getting unlucky when it comes to making your mark.

However, do not give up and instead try a different approach.

You could impress them just by being yourself and showing them just who you are, so try that.

They will be more impressed by how effortless and nonchalant you can be, so you don’t need to try too hard to get them to look your way.

New Moon in Taurus love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Seven of Swords

Capricorn, you may be able to see a problem from a different angle today.

By seeing something from a different perspective, you might gain more insight on if you should allow a certain special someone back into your life or if you should let them go.

Either way, the truth will be made evident today and you will know exactly what to do.

So, trust your intuition today and go with your gut.

Sometimes you simply just need to give someone a second chance, but only you will know if you should.

New Moon in Taurus love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands

Aquarius, you might get a surprise today when you least expect it. Someone might enter into your life and sweep you off your feet.

It is very likely that once you meet this special person, your conversation just flows and it feels like you have known them your whole life.

So, be open to love today and trust that everything happens the way that it is meant to.

New Moon in Taurus love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The High Priestess

Pisces, you may be feeling like you don’t belong or can’t find your place today.

However, you shouldn’t try to make yourself fit into someone’s life if they simply don’t treat you like you deserve a spot alongside them.

Instead, try to feel comfortable in your own space right now and hold space for your own emotions.

Today would be a great day to journal or write about what is bothering you.

It is possible that you just need to be there for yourself at the moment.

