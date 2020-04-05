Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Monday, April 6, 2020

Choose joy, star signs!

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Monday, April 6, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries. The Moon will be in Virgo and enter Libra at 5:10 p.m. EST.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

The Moon in Virgo opposes Mercury in Pisces tomorrow and we are all inclined to be a bit nitpicky.

Tomorrow's Virgo Moon also harmonizes with the transformation planet, Pluto, in Capricorn.

Where you choose to focus your attention should have a purpose in your life.

Living within the reality of your relationship can become the drive and determination for ultimate change.

The Moon also harmonizes with growth-mindset Jupiter in Capricorn, and this can lead to relationship discussions about who is wrong or who is right while getting nowhere.

Be sure you have a desire to work things out for a while if you choose to spar under this planetary energy.

When the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra tomorrow, it's easier to step back and evaluate the big picture, for the sake of fairness.

You can scale back in areas of your life while the Moon harmonizes with Saturn in Aquarius.

This may mean not being fully present, and if you catch yourself doing that, try to regroup.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, tomorrow, partnerships feature strongly. Focus on cultivating your love life with gentleness.

Tomorrow, you can build confidence and connection with your partner or friends by doing things that have lasting value.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, ease into the day and try to plan out the engagement you want to have with your partner or other relationships.

Try not to let things go 'on the fly' but be intentional instead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, giving your will up to a higher power can help you to feel the purpose you play out in the lives of others.

While it may not feel romantic to do a status check with your partner or in your relationships, it's how you will find that you're making progress with one another (or not).

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, when you sense yourself being led by your ego instead of by your heart, you know it's time to pull back and regroup your intention.

Ask yourself what's your motive and what do you hope to accomplish when coming across strongly when a gentle touch is needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, if you find yourself saying something you wished you could take back, be willing to apologize.

Yes, you may feel a sense of regret, showing that you're a human who isn't perfect.

You have feelings, and even if you make mistakes, you can make something better by showing your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, nurture yourself. Give yourself time to reflect and to feel all that you have experienced.

Allow yourself to enjoy the silence and to take in all that you did throughout the day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, think about your needs and wants and don't sweep them under the rug because you're so busy.

You deserve this time and it's good to cherish it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, prioritize. You may have thought you'd have certain priorities in a certain order at all times, but they move about as needed.

Tomorrow, you will figure it out as each need comes to you with its trouble for the day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, to love well you have to have an element of faith.

You may have doubts in your heart but at the core of your being trust that the Universe will handle your relationship in a way that's best for you.

All you have to do is be yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, go with the flow today.

You may not always understand why things happen at the time that they do.

Sometimes situations are truly inconvenient, but tomorrow, be adaptable.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, sometimes a person will walk into your life and you realize that there's a connection you share.

You may find a purpose and a specific blessing in your relationships tomorrow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, love is a form of miracles that happen each day.

Tomorrow, you may feel a strong desire to share your hopes, dreams, and fears with the one you love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.