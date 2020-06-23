Daily Love Horoscope For Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Your daily love horoscope with an astrology forecast is here for you and all zodiac signs for Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer until July 22 activating the fourth astrology house for all zodiac signs. The waxing crescent Moon will be in the sign of Leo all day.

How will your daily love horoscope and astrology forecast affect you and all zodiac signs?

The Leo Moon will square Uranus, the ruler of Aquarius while in the zodiac of Taurus fostering a sense of desire that's wild and free.

Uranus rules Aquarius, the opposing zodiac sign to Leo. Uranus's energy is mutable and zany.

It can express itself in ways that people consider to be reckless and unwanted. Why?

Uranus is the quest for freedom and it often is considered to be the impetus of miracle-making.

Opposite to what we may believe needs to be done in love traditionally, for example — meet someone, get married, settle down, and start a family...

Uranus says that there are other ways that love can express itself. Nothing is off the table.

Uranus in Taurus has given us a shakeup in the economy, how we eat and acquire our goods.

Uranus when opposite of the Moon in Leo challenges our ego. It can create a desire to step out into the open before you're ready.

So, it's not a good time to just leap forward without considering the consequences of your actions, at least not yet.

The horoscope for the month of June has proven to be a change agent and it has opened our hearts in radical ways.

The Moon in Leo is a conservative energy, even though Leo demands attention (unlike Cancer, who is ruled by the Moon).

So, Wednesday lovers may feel edgy, impatient, and perhaps even irritable to a certain degree. But, that doesn't mean it's a bad day for relationships.

It can mean that we need to lean in more on the solar side of things.

The Sun in Cancer encourages nurture and loving supportiveness toward one another, which is a wonderful way to handle the energy of Wednesday's intriguing astrology.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, love can bring out the dreamer in you today. You may find yourself wishing for miracles in the most unusual ways.

You might want to see romance return to a refreshing state and it could have you longing for more than what is currently possible in a relationship.

To fill in the gap between what you feel is missing now and what can be possible in the future, do other things that bring the sweetness of romance into your life.

Read a romance novel or watch a film about love or write down a dream that you hope to fulfill with someone special one day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, when you want so much to give your all to a relationship it can be hard to hold back your love and affection.

However, today's Venus trine Saturn asks you to wait and be thoughtful about how you give and share your love and dedication with others.

It might be more romantic to express yourself in subtle ways and over time so that love can continue to grow with tenderness.

You may find that the more you allow yourself to be patient with romance, the deeper your sense of love becomes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it's a day made for laughter and old fashioned fun. You may be more in touch with your playful side.

It's a great time for you to revisit games such as Uno or a board game that you haven't touched in years.

You might find it fun to go on a bike ride with your mate.

It can be a great time for you to play charades or ask each other thoughtful questions to become more familiar with one another.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today's Moon will square chaotic Uranus, and this can bring you the attention you had not anticipated, but for all the right reasons.

The day may have been unpredictable, but you can bring things back into balance with some tender care.

You might find your partner loves the way you cooked a meal or how you help around the house with simple chores.

A phone call can be timed just right and your presence is supportive and loving.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your ruling planet, the Sun while in the zodiac sign of Cancer can bring out a more thoughtful side to your personality.

Today, when the Sun in Cancer squares Mars in Pisces, you may find that you're able to be more receptive to criticism and even willing to adjust plans you may have hoped would work out for the summer.

Today can be a great day for sharing ideas with the one you love and looking at new ways that you can work together as partners.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, communication can send mixed signals today.

Mercury retrograde and Uranus in Taurus work harmoniously today, and this can increase the number of text messages you and a loved one have about little things related to work, matters surrounding the home, and even what's for dinner or who will manage a chore later on.

Texting instead of talking over the phone can make a message get lost in translation.

Remember to ask for confirmation or clarification if a point comes across in a way that appears to be less than kind.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you may find yourself drawn powerfully to beauty and nature today. You might enjoy a lovely dinner out on your patio while enjoying the sunset.

On days when Venus and the Moon work harmoniously together, you may find spending an evening with your partner focusing on one another is a great way to end a workday.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today can be a powerful day for a change, thanks to Pluto and Neptune in harmony with one another.

If you've wanted to do something drastic to your appearance such as dye your hair a different color or style it differently, today is perfect for it.

You may also find that you're able to see the sweeter side of people today and less apt to judge someone for their differences even if they do not resonate with your own.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, luck doesn't happen easily sometimes but with your strong desire to succeed in love, you make your own happiness.

You may find yourself spending more time focus on your goals and realizing that life and love are a series of choices.

While Jupiter and Pluto remain conjunct in your second house of possessions, you might find it beneficial to make a longterm plan to invest in yourself each day in both big and small ways.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, as Saturn prepares to re-enter your zodiac sign, you may find that you are evaluating things in your life more carefully.

During this time of change, it may be wise to carefully choose what you allow to take up your time. If you plan to do something outside of your home, relationship or areas of interest, then you're saying that you aren't available to what you want to be doing.

Invest your time wisely and be protective of it since once it's gone you don't get it back.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, it can be easy to open up to a stranger today, and you may not even realize that you are doing it until it happens.

With Mercury in harmony with Uranus, a person's earthy, laid back nature can have you letting down your own guards more readily.

This can be a good time to open up a conversation you'd like to have with your partner that is more personal than you've explored before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you may find yourself driven by an illusion of love. Not that this is necessarily a bad thing. Positive illusions are essential at times for a relationship to survive.

However, be open to the idea that what you want may not last past the moment.

If you're okay with momentary bliss and a sweet adventure, have fun and enjoy this time of playfulness with your mate.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.