What Venus Moving Into Gemini Means For Your Love Horoscope & Relationships Until August 2020, According To Astrology

Stagnation can kill even the most well intending love.

As if April didn’t start out interesting enough already, we will experience changes in relationships we have as well as those we're entering into when Venus moves into Gemini. On April 3rd, the planet of love, Venus, is set to shake up our own love horoscopes, no matter our zodiac sign.

In astrology, Venus is the planet that is often felt most strongly within our relationship and self-love sector. This is the planet that prefers everything to feel good and be beautiful in the process, and while an admirable goal it’s also just one side of the balance we all need.

The superficial understanding of Venus in Gemini is to be defensive because lovers (or ourselves!) can have a wandering eye. But this is only one side and one perspective of a very emotionally deep transit.

While, of course, within any Venus transit we can see issues come to the surface in a relationship, it doesn’t mean the planet of love in this air sign means we’re all going to see those we love leave us for others. In order to really gain the full weight of Venus in Gemini, it’s important that we acknowledge this limited view and then let it go, choosing instead to look at what it indicates about us, our preferences, and needs within a relationship dynamic.

Gemini is an air sign, which means that his brain is always going, always wondering, planning, thinking and quite possibly plotting. The reason this sign gets the bad rap for having a wandering eye is that he hates to be bored and can’t feel like all of his options are taken away or limited.

But this doesn’t always necessarily refer to those in our romantic relationships. Instead, it’s about what that distaste for boredom actually means when it comes to this Venus transit.

Venus is all about the love, but at times, and in certain signs, can have the mentality of “let’s sweep everything under the rug and pretend everything is good so we can be in love.” While it's an important lesson to experience, it isn’t really the kind of love we’re all looking for. Instead, we want a love that will see us as we are, that will look us in the eyes, not trying to ignore the bad or look elsewhere in an effort to avoid it; a love who will face the darkness with us if we choose to.

In Gemini, Venus is more aware of the choices she has — not just in terms of who we love, but, more importantly, how we love.

Venus doesn’t often get carried away with emotion in this sign. Afterall, it’s activating that logic part of our brain that we often don’t use when it comes to love. But it’s also going to be challenging us to look at ourselves, because while we can blame our stagnation or boredom on our lover, the truth is that it’s always because of us.

If we’re feeling stagnant, unfulfilled or bored, instead of simply blaming the person we’re with, we have to look at ourselves and ask why we chose this particular love. Why did we choose this life, and why did we choose one that makes us feel this way?

While contemplating these questions, if an indignant “well, it didn’t always be like that” surfaces, then you know to go deeper, and what to look at when that shift occurred. Is it because of growth, or because you stopped taking care of yourself first?

No relationship is a cure for work that we haven’t done with ourselves, for ourselves. And while at times we wished we could rebuke this truth, the relationship we’re in always says more about how we feel about ourselves than simple words ever could.

Yet at times we’d rather struggle in an unhealthy relationship than leave. We’d rather buy into love being difficult or love being obligation, but really, what we’re saying is that is how we feel about ourselves, not knowing that these dynamics feed an unhealed aspect within our own processing or attachment.

Whether it’s a relationship with another or in the one we have with ourselves, if we find we’re bored, anxious, waiting for something to happen, and hyping up the ever-elusive "some day," it’s time for us to explore those options with ourselves. If we’re feeling a lack of stimulation or connection, we have to ask ourselves why and be willing to hear the answers.

But not all of us are in relationships right now, and not all of us are unhappy or in a place where we’re unsatisfied with our lives. But that won’t mean we’ll be immune to the truth that is Venus in Gemini.

Instead, this will come into play with us being more vocal when it comes to our needs and desires with others, whether casually dating or even friendships. We’ll be more inclined to have late night conversations and may even find that the person we're attracted to may shift from a physical attraction to a mental one, thanks to the active cerebral energy of this sign.

Venus will be in this Gemini energy from April 3rd until August 7th, while she has her retrograde which begins next month. Venus retrograde in Gemini is usually about a shifting of the sands more so than any other sign, but in a very specific way when we find that those lovers from our past whom we thought were out of our lives for good, make their re-entrance back into our lives.

But this isn’t due to boredom or wanting to play the field as the stereotype implies. Rather, it's in realizing there is always a choice when it comes to the love we chose to give and receive.

While we have a bit of time until Venus turns retrograde, it’s a great time to start taking stock of our lives.

It's a good time to see if there’s anywhere you feel restless, or if you have that quiet urge that tells you that your life may be changing completely a lot sooner than you would have anticipated. Sometimes, we don’t leave a relationship because we no longer love, but simply because our definition of love has changed.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.