Full Moon In Libra Weekly Love Horoscopes & Theme Songs For All Zodiac Signs: April 6 - 12, 2020

Your weekly astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes, tarot card readings and the best theme songs for each of the zodiac signs during the Full Moon in Libra — Monday, April 6 through Easter, Sunday, April 12, 2020.

How does this week's astrology affect love horoscopes for all zodiac signs?

This Monday, the Sun is in Aries and stays in the first solar house all week. The Moon leaves Virgo and enters Libra at 5:10 p.m. EST.

The Moon will transit from Libra to Scorpio, and then, close out the week on Sunday while in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius.

What makes this week unique? Besides being the week of Easter, the Full Moon in Libra takes place mid-week. This invites all zodiac signs to view love through the eyes of partnership and friendship.

How does this week's Sun in Aries affect your horoscope, according to astrology?

With the Sun in Aries, you may be feeling more passionate and active than usual. You may feel fired up and like you want to go for your goals and accomplishments with courage and confidence.

How does this week's Moon affect your horoscope, according to astrology?

Monday, April 6: The Moon is in Virgo and enters Libra at 5:10 p.m. EST.

With the Moon in Virgo, you may feel more inclined to organize and get your chores done. This is an excellent day to run those errands that you have been putting off or attend to your overflowing laundry basket.

Tuesday, April 7 through Wednesday, April 8: The Full Moon is in Libra

This April’s Full Moon in Libra perfects at 2:34 p.m. EST on Wednesday. This Full Moon may motivate you to try to complete a task and get something done. You may also want to make room and prepare yourself to bring in the new.

With the Moon in Libra, you may feel like you want to go out and socialize more than usual. This is an excellent time to see your friends and spend time with your family. If you feel like you have been neglecting some of your close personal relationships, reach out to them today.

Thursday, April 9 through Friday, April 10: The Moon is in Scorpio

With the Moon in Scorpio, you might feel more in touch with your gut feelings and instincts right now. It seems as if you can see past facades and get to the bottom of situations, so rely on what your heart is telling you.

Saturday, April 11 through Sunday, April 12: The Moon is in Sagittarius

With the Moon in Sagittarius, you may be feeling more happy-go-lucky than normal. You simply might have a little pep in your step and an ability to look at things from the bright side.

This is an excellent time to do what you are passionate about with a smile on your face. Spread your good vibes to those around you.​

Weekly love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Strength

Aries, you have probably been working hard on a project that you are supposed to get paid for this week. However, the money is just not coming in.

You must be patient because there may be a technical problem going on with the check or something of that nature.

So don’t worry because you will get compensated for your efforts soon. While you wait, maybe focus on your passions and connect with what motivates you to do your work.

In love, you may be feeling a tad burned out right now. Especially if you have just entered into a new relationship, you may have been exerting too much energy into your social life.

Right now, it would be best for you to take a break and relax. Take care of yourself and make sure you are getting the rest you need.

Theme song: "Boom Boom Room" by Roddy Ricch

Weekly love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Five of Wands

Taurus, you may be feeling pretty social this week. It is beneficial for you to go out to some events, parties, or simply mingle. You may very likely make some new friends and even some people you could collaborate professionally with.

You have very magnetic energy right now and make conversations seem effortless. A lot of people will be drawn to you and it is likely that you will enjoy this time, so have fun!

In love, you may notice that you are more open to expressing your thoughts right now. It is very likely that you will have some tender moments and lovely pillow talk with your sweetheart right now.

You are just wanting to tell them how much you like them and they will probably get on your level and share their thoughts as well. It is just a gentle time of expressing your love, so don’t be afraid to give them some words of affirmation!

Theme song: "Let It Be Me" by Steve Aoki & Backstreet Boys

Weekly love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Eight of Swords

Gemini, it is likely you are getting very inspired this week. It just seems as if some great and creative ideas are popping up all over the place for you!

If you have been searching for a creative project, then pay attention to your daydreams and thoughts. It would be beneficial for you to participate in activities that will get your creative juices flowing, like taking a writing class or going to a museum.

Just lean into the inspiration all around you and you will gain a lot from it.

In love, you might be feeling a tad confused. You might have been getting mixed signals from your current love interest and do not know where they stand.

Although it can be frustrating, they will soon reveal where they stand and you will feel a lot better about it. So, hold out just a little longer and focus on yourself in the meantime.

Theme song: "Juice" by Lizzo

Weekly love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Cancer, you may have a lot of group activities planned for this week. These activities will likely be important for you to attend but you may be stressed about your career right now.

Although it may be difficult, try to put your worries about work on the back burner so you can be present at these events.

Some of these events may include a lot of socializing, which may help you get out of your head a little bit. It is likely these activities will help take the pressure off and allow you to loosen up more.

In love, you may be confused about your relationship and where it stands. However, this confusion is about to disappear when you both are able to openly express what you want.

As long as you both get on the same page and can communicate your needs, the state of your relationship will be more clear. So, express yourself and be honest with one another because that is the key to success.

Theme song: "Darkness" by Eminem

Weekly love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

Leo, it could be difficult for you to focus on work right now. Your mind may be somewhere else and you are wanting to do your own thing. It is advisable that you get through your important work tasks quickly so you get them out of the way.

You can also leave the less important tasks for another week. You simply just want to socialize with friends and pursue your own creative projects, so this is the time to do that.

In love, you could be feeling more romantic than usual. You possibly just want to spend time with your sweetie and show them how much you care for them.

So, plan a nice date or surprise them with a gift. They are bound to feel the love and return it right back to you. It is likely that you will feel very connected to each other right now and be reminded why you are so compatible in the first place.

Theme song: "Before You Go" by Lewis Capaldi

Weekly love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Virgo, it is possible that you will be out and about this week. You simply are not in the mood to lounge around at home. You are in an exploring mood and want to spend time with your friends.

You should just lean into this feeling, by going out shopping, going to a concert, and just go wherever your instincts tell you to go. You can get a breath of fresh air this week and save your household chores for next week!

In love, you may be toying with the idea of making a decision about your current relationship. However, it is advisable that you don’t jump to conclusions before you get all the information and process your thoughts.

You may be feeling one way this week but a whole other way next week, so let your mind settle before you make any firm choices regarding your relationship right now.

Theme song: "Who Do You Love" by The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer

Weekly love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: The Emperor

Libra, your imagination is likely to be very active this week. Try to channel your imagination and daydreaming into your creativity. However, try not to get too lost in your imagination to the point where you are making judgments about others.

Instead, use your imagination for good. Maybe even babysit and try to spend more time around children right now. You have the power to tell them a very fun and creative bedtime story and you can bounce your silly thoughts off on one another.

In love, you might not find that much excitement and passion in your relationship at the moment. It might be useful for you both to discuss practical issues and make solid plans for the future.

Although this can be a tad dull, it is sometimes necessary in order to make a strong and lasting relationship. It isn’t about having a fun and sexy relationship all the time!

Theme song: "Dance Monkey" by Tones and I

Weekly love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Ten of Wands

Scorpio, there might be a lot of conflict around you this week. It is best that you remain out of the way when trouble comes. Emotions are high and it seems like people are acting out.

Try to stay indoors and away from socializing right now. Maybe take some time to rest, you can even go to the movies or see a play.

Just let the people around you get their bad mood out of their system and rejoin them when they are in a kinder mood. It will pass soon, just don’t take anything too personally right now.

In love, your partner may be feeling like they have not been getting a lot of attention from you. You might have just been focusing on your career and not spending time with your love interest, although you have not been neglecting them on purpose.

This week, try your best to put them first and remind them how important they are to you. Cancel some work-related plans and spend some quality time with your sweetie.

Theme song: "Birds" by Imagine Dragons

Weekly love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Sagittarius, emotions will be very high this week. It seems like everyone around you is expressing exactly how they feel and you could learn a lot from it.

People’s willingness, to be honest, might give you some important information or inspire you in some way. So, find the good and dig deep in the interactions you are having.

Try to be someone that can provide a listening ear because they are bound to appreciate it and return the favor when you need that.

In love, get ready for some attention. You might be attending an event and someone expresses interest in you and claims they have had their eye on you for quite some time.

If it is someone that you have also been interested in, then go for it. However, if it is someone that you can’t picture yourself with then be honest about how you are feeling.

Their feelings for you are probably very strong, so you shouldn’t lead them on.

Theme song: "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo

Weekly love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Capricorn, your mind may be all over the place right now. You simply may be scatterbrained or overthinking a certain situation. Try to find ways to find peace this week, whether that is by meditating or going for long walks.

Do whatever you need to do to calm down because you might be stressing for no reason. Overthinking and leaning into your dark thoughts will not do you any good, so try your best to be aware of them and turn them into positive thoughts.

Although it is easier said than done, try to take small steps and see the bright side to situations. Take deep breaths and practice self-care.

In love, you may be feeling a little stuck in the past right now. It is possible you are dwelling on a problem that occurred earlier on in your relationship or a problem that stems from a past relationship.

Either way, it is important that you get to the root of this problem and understand why you are holding on to it. Once you understand it, try to let it go. Leave the negativity in the past so that you can move forward.

Theme song: "Animals" by Maroon 5

Weekly love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Nine of Wands

Aquarius, you enjoy taking care of your loved ones, so do that this week. Maybe host a small gathering for your family and friends and spread some cheer!

This isn’t a time to get moody or focus on work too much. Instead, try to enjoy the light and fun parts of life and share your happiness with the people you love. You may even receive an act of kindness or gift in return that is sure to bring you warmth.

In love, you may have a date that you have been looking forward to for a while now. However, it is important that you only go if you are truly in the mood for it when it arrives.

If you feel like you are a tad burned out and want to focus on a project at home, then cancel because they will understand.

On the other hand, if you feel like some chatting and opening up is exactly what you need, then go on the date and have fun!

Theme song: "Africa" by Toto

Weekly love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

Pisces, it may seem like everyone around you is trying to give you their opinion or advice. However, they may just want to get involved in situations they do not need to be involved in.

So, be careful with who you ask for impute because they might just end up ranting. It is advisable that you avoid social situations as much as you can right now and just stay home and read a book.

You might find the best life advice in the most unexpected place right now.

In love, get ready because someone amazing might enter your life right now and sweep you off your feet. You could have been feeling like you have been having trouble making romantic connections, but that is about to change.

You may unexpectedly meet someone and hit it off right off the bat. Your conversation seems to flow and you may feel like you have known them forever.

Theme song: "Thank U, Next" by Ariana Grande

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.