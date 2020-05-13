Venus Retrograde Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs: May 13, 2020 - June 25, 2020

Venus in all the signs, defined!

Venus retrogrades will take place for a month in 2020. The dates for Venus retrograde are May 13, 2020 - June 25, 2020.

What area will Venus retrograde affect the month?

The area most affected for each zodiac sign involves love and partnerships, including what is expressed in business.

Venus is the planet of love, partnerships, and beauty, and the ruler of Libra and Taurus. Depending on where your Venus sign is in your birth chart, Venus retrograde can affect you differently.

All zodiac signs can anticipate changes in what makes you feel secure, loved and perhaps, feminine.

Pleasure is the biggest topic to discuss when you are talking about Venus. When Venus enters your natal chart, it brings with it love, pleasure, attraction, and attention.

What is the meaning of Venus retrograde for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Venus is the planet to spend the least amount of time in retrograde — she spins once every 18 months.

Her retrograde cycle is different from the planet Mercury. Hers is not an illusion.

Like Pluto, the planet Venus has a story about how she became a true retrograding planet.

The reason this personal planet has a real retrograde is that in the past Venus's axis flipped.

Venus retrograde can affects each zodiac sign's love life.

Similarly, when Venus retrograde takes place, your zodiac sign's life may 'flip' in some way.

Venus retrograde can affect money and finances.

When Venus is in Retrograde, issues concerning money will dry up.

You may find that money will be tight and you may feel like you are fighting an uphill battle.

Venus retrograde can affect love.

Also, when Venus is in Retrograde, you will find that relationships can hit a plateau.

You may find it hard to give and receive love and affection.

Everything may feel like you are looking for a fight and that you have so many obstacles.

In your relationship, when Venus enters Retrograde, you may find that your relationship is much more hostile.

You may feel uncomfortable and the lust may diminish for a little while.

You may even find some deal breakers and things that will cause there to be no going back in your relationship.

If you start a new relationship during Venus’ Retrograde, you may find that you are the perfect couple.

You push each other’s buttons perfectly. The mood will be intense and highly charged.

Also, when Venus is in Retrograde, you may find that you may go on a bit of a buying spree.

You are interested in creativity and artistic things. But then you will feel a massive amount of buyer’s remorse.

Find out what Venus's Retrograde means for your zodiac sign, according to astrology:

Venus retrograde horoscope for Aries zodiac signs (March 21 - April 19)

Best love matches for Venus in Aries: Leo, Sagittarius, and Gemini

Aries, when Venus is in Retrograde, you will notice a touch of shyness that others will find attractive.

You will try to hide your fear of rejection because you don't want others to know your weakness, but you are not weak.

Venus retrograde horoscope for Taurus zodiac signs (April 20 - May 20)

Best love matches for Venus in Taurus: Cancer, Virgo, and Capricorn

Taurus, you are going to find a sense of security in love and you will find that you will be very open sensually.

You may feel financially vulnerable and you may feel like you are inadequate.

But — if you are insecure, you will find that it will be harder to let yourself open up to intimacy.

Venus retrograde horoscope for Gemini zodiac signs (May 21 - June 20)

Best love matches for Venus in Gemini: Aries, Sagittarius, and Aquarius

Gemini, when Venus is in Retrograde in Gemini, you will find that you are much more sociable and open to different types of relationships.

Communication in love and relationships is the biggest form of intimacy.

You will love harder.

Venus retrograde horoscope for Cancer zodiac signs (June 21 - July 22)

Best love matches for Venus in Cancer: Taurus, Pisces, Scorpio

Cancer, you will be very loving and introspective when Venus is in Retrograde in Cancer.

You need to love yourself before you can love others and it's important to watch out while you are in such a sensitive and emotional situation.

Venus retrograde horoscope for Leo zodiac signs (July 23 - August 22)

Best love matches for Venus in Leo: Aquarius, Aries, and Sagittarius

Leo, when Venus is in Retrograde in Leo, you will find that it is important for you to have reassurances.

You are a loyal person and you may feel a bit insecure right now.

What that doesn't mean is you have to stay in a situation where it is not healthy for you.

With pride, you need to heal your emotional wounds and let yourself fall in love again.

Venus retrograde horoscope for Virgo zodiac signs (August 23 - September 22)

Best love matches for Venus in Virgo: Capricorn and Taurus

Virgo, you may find that you are a bit hesitant to give your hearts to the ones you love when Venus is in Retrograde in Virgo.

You like to show your love by helping others.

You like to make things easier for others.

You are loyal and even though you fear that you are getting too close, you have strong feelings for the ones you love.

Venus retrograde horoscope for Libra zodiac signs (September 23 - October 22)

Best love matches for Venus in Libra: Aries, Aquarius, and Taurus

Libra, love is very refined when you have Venus' Retrograde in your natal chart.

This does not happen very often, but when it does, you tend to be a bit self-conscious, and you may shy away from intimacy.

You may get hurt easily, but you have to stop being so indecisive.

You are better with a partner, and you will thrive from being close to someone.

Venus retrograde horoscope for Scorpio zodiac signs (October 23 - November 21)

Best love matches for Venus in Scorpio: Pisces, Cancer, and Taurus

Scorpio, when you are facing Venus in Retrograde, you may be facing some deep fears of rejection as well.

You may be a bit hesitant to enter a relationship, but you will stick around, even if it's toxic.

Venus retrograde horoscope for Sagittarius zodiac signs (November 22 - December 21)

Best love matches for Venus in Sagittarius: Leo, Gemini, Aries

Sagittarius, it's a bit hard for you to fear rejection in your relationships that make you feel like you have to run, but it won't fix anything if you keep pushing for more and to run away.

Venus retrograde horoscope for Capricorn zodiac signs (December 22 - January 19)

Best love matches for Venus in Capricorn: Capricorn, Cancer, Virgo, and Taurus

Capricorn, you may feel a bit touchy and oversensitive when Venus is in Retrograde in Capricorn.

You may be a little jumpy and unsure of intentions, but if you open yourself up to the beauty of love, you will find true love.

Venus retrograde horoscope for Aquarius zodiac signs (January 20 - February 18)

Best love matches for Venus in Aquarius: Gemini, Libra, and Leo

Aquarius, when Venus is in Retrograde in Aquarius, you will find that the best relationships are the unconventional ones.

Best love matches for Venus in Pisces: Virgo, Scorpio, and Cancer

Pisces, you will find that you romanticize the past during Venus' time in Retrograde.

You like to keep your feelings private and relationships a secret because you don't want to be surrounded by the awkwardness of labels.

But you will find that the best relationships are the ones that are known to the world.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.