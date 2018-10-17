What It Means If He Unblocks You, According To His Zodiac Sign

So he unblocked you on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat... what now?

It can be confusing as to why someone would block you and then suddenly unblock you after you've been broken up for some time.

You’re on social media, scrolling through cute puppy pics and news articles and memes, and a name you haven’t seen in a while pops up. A Twitter or Instagram handle, a profile pic on Facebook, a Bitmoji on Snapchat. You suck in a breath.

Things might’ve ended on not the greatest terms. One of you broke it off. One of you wasn’t happy about it. Then suddenly he disappeared online. Like he never existed to you — photos untagged, posts removed. He was still online, though. Your friends mentioned stuff he posted. Maybe you even borrowed their phones for a quick browse through his updates from time to time.

But now you can see him on your own feed. That only means one thing: he unblocked you. But why?

This isn’t necessarily an open invitation to start sending him snaps or share a video you know he’d love. Eventually, maybe. But first, you should exercise caution.

Depending on your own zodiac sign, you may overanalyze the gesture for weeks (looking at you, Cancer), which just goes to show that the best indicator for why he might've unblocked you is astrology.

His zodiac sign has a say in his thoughts, feelings, and actions, too. Unblocking is deliberate. He decided to allow you back into his life — from a distance.

That’s the weird thing about the internet. Blocking is beyond avoidance. It’s an indication that the blocker does not want the blocked to know anything about what’s happening in their life and vice versa. What’s the intention behind unblocking, though?

It’s a step in a direction. Maybe you’re still hung up on him; maybe you hate his guts. Regardless, you’re curious.

Since you can’t straight-up ask him (as tempting as that might be), you can consult other resources as to why he decided to stop blocking you on social. His astrology sign may better reveal the why behind his action... and what you should do next. You should also consider your zodiac signs' compatibility.

Per astrology, here are some reasons that may explain why he unblocked you, according to his zodiac sign, and how you should react.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don’t get too caught up on an Aries unblocking you. This relatively menial task is nothing for this energetic sign. It would take a lot more energy for them to actually talk to you. All things considered, this shows he’s thinking of you. That’s pretty major for an Aries, who tend to be self-involved.

Regardless, it may be best for you to wait for him to say something first. You know how aggressive he can be. He may be looking for a fight.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Chances are, it’s been a while since things ended. Taurus is cautious. They value stability over most everything else, so for them to invite a variable into their life — i.e., you back in — is a considerable step.

This may be a good opportunity for you to reach out. He may be expecting it. Be careful, though. Ease into it. Maybe send him artwork that made you think of him — if you’d like to at least be friends again. If not, it’s best to ignore or use this opportunity to get closure if you haven’t yet.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. It’s likely they’ve already shot you a message. Or they are entertaining their duality. It’s hard enough to tell which face they’re showing online. You also know they’re hard to keep up with.

It’s still significant that he unblocked you. He has opened up a means of communication. Take advantage if you’re up for it. It may be better for you two to talk in person.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It’s a pretty big deal to a Cancer to make this move. There are two likely but opposing reasons why he might’ve unblocked you if he’s a Cancer: either he misses you, or he misses the feeling of being with you. One is legitimate and truly about you. The other is Cancer’s internal inclination towards nostalgia.

It’s probably best for both of you if you continue to give yourselves time and space. Cancers are highly emotional, and setting boundaries with them is a must.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tread carefully if he’s a Leo and he unblocked you. He may be looking for drama. Actually, he probably is. Leos hate being ignored, even if it’s on their own terms. At their worst, Leos can be extremely jealous. He unblocked most likely so he could see how you’re getting on with your life.

Needless to say, be wary. Wait for him to show he wants a real connection. Social media is not real life. It would be best not to fuel this sun-ruled sign’s flames until you know his true intentions.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

If he’s a Virgo and he unblocks you, it’s likely he’s open to at least speaking with you again. Virgos suffer from perfectionism. By allowing you back into his life in the smallest capacity, he’s invited a variable that could interrupt the current stability in his life. This could mean he might be able to talk to you again.

It’s best to use your renewed communication channel to reach out to him if you want to talk. Keep the online chat to a minimum, since he might get on his virtual pulpit and start getting into things that are best sorted out in person.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Your sentence is up when a Libra unblocks you. He has decided you’re back on relatively decent terms — at least, you can see him on social media again. Libras can’t stand conflict, so this move shows you’re not a threat. It wouldn’t be surprising if they’ve talked to you before unblocking you.

If not, no worries. Libras have a harder time making decisions for themselves than they do for others. You might want to get the conversation started to nudge him. Maybe he’ll thank you in the long run.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The most mysterious of the zodiac, it’s hard to pin down the intention of a Scorpio unblocking you on social media. It’s possible, even probable that he’s doing this to keep tabs on you rather than to open things up again.

This gesture may be symbolic of him reinventing himself, as Scorpios often do. It’s likely the road to him blocking you was a cruel, bumpy one for you. If a Scorpio feels his feelings have been played with, he will sting. Whether he’s truly over it by unblocking you...wait and see if he makes any other moves.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

He is more than likely willing to talk to you if he’s unblocked you. His Sagittarian optimism is probably urging him to let you back in ... but his wisdom cautions him to do it slowly. No matter. Sags are risk-takers, so if you reach out to him, he’ll probably respond. Likely with a funny gif to lighten the mood.

Don’t expect a full-on conversation, though. You must know by now Sags can be flaky. And it’s best to prepare yourself for some brutal honesty. The real question is, are you ready to talk to him?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A Capricorn unblocking you is more about them than it is about you. You’re a part of their journey. Capricorns often have a set vision for where their summit is, so unblocking you can mean one of a few things.

One likely possibility is that unblocking you is a symbolic move. He’s ready to move forward. This could mean moving forward in the sense of getting back together — but it’s best to let him establish that. That’s the other possibility: he’s realized he wants you back. He’s taken the time out of his busy life to let you in. Let him say what his intentions are.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius may be a water sign, but when it comes to unblocking you, it’s not that deep. Aquarians crave freedom above everything else. You probably haven’t heard much from or about him until now.

As an Aquarius, he also places a high value on friendship. One way of expressing this is, of course, through social media. They needed a bit of a break from you — fair. They need breaks from most people they’re close to from time to time. But now his walls are coming down, superficially more than sincere. He’ll probably need more time to vacillate.

If you want to be friends or more than friends, be patient. The last thing you want is an Aquarius dragging you into a breakdown.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A problem with social media is that it’s not real life. This is what is most attractive to Pisces. Social media means a lot to a Pisces. He unblocked you probably as a means to live out a fantasy of his. Maybe this fantasy involves you two getting back together. Don’t be surprised if he messages you.

Your reaction is up to you. He knows if he needs space, so by reaching out he’s also communicating that he’s welcome to have you in his waters. It’s important for you to keep a grip on reality rather than drown in his potential mirage. This may be him being clingy as well. All in all, tread carefully.

Alison Cerri is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.