5 Reasons Men Always Come Back After Breaking Your Heart

Because they always do.

When the man you were dating and had fallen in love with dumps you, it's common to miss him and ask your friends, "Will he come back?"

Even when you've gone "no contact," you may spend a decent amount of time reading relationship tips and strategizing how to get your ex back and how to make him miss you.

Truth is, you don't really need to bother, because ex-boyfriends seem to have a knack for making a reappearance after breaking up with you, especially just when you're finally feeling like you're getting over the whole thing and you're ready to move on with your life.

As if breaking your heart once wasn't enough, these men will come back into your life, woo you like they've never done before, only to have things end ... again.

There are many reasons guys tend to do this, and understanding them can help you decide what to do when he suddenly reappears and you're trying to figure out if he really loves you and you should get back together — or not.

If you're wondering, "Will he come back?" — yes, they always do. And here are 5 reasons to consider before making a decision about getting back with an ex.

1. They're not sure they made the right decision.

Many of us don't have a clear understanding of what a healthy relationship looks like. We learn from our role models early on in life, and if our role models were parents who fought constantly or left at the sign of conflict, we're likely to do the same in our own relationships as adults.

If a guy is used to the idea of running away from conflict, it may explain why he leaves every time the going gets tough. And the same goes for a guy who is always picking fights. He may have grown up with unrealistic or unhealthy expectations of relationships, so now alarm bells go off because his idea of a perfect relationship is one in which the couple never argues.

For many men who grew up thinking this way, it often feels easier to just leave. But when the dust settles and he starts missing you, he questions whether he made the right decision. This confusion is what prompts him to creep back into your life.

If that's the case, it's unlikely that he's trying to hurt you, and more so that he is truly confused about what to do.

2. There's no one else they're interested in.

The grass is always greener on the other side ... until you cross the other side and realize it was just an optical illusion.

Some men fear the loss of freedom when it comes to coupling, and they may take off when things get a little too intimate. Then, once he has all the freedom to date whomever he chooses again, he may find that the other options just don't compare to you.

And that's when he might get back in touch with you, because he realizes what he had with you really was too good a thing to ever let go.

3. They're testing your limits.

He may not be doing this on purpose, but if your ex is breaking up with you and coming back, it's likely he's testing your boundaries to see what kind of behavior you'll tolerate.

For example, I know a woman whose boyfriend would break up with her right before going to big festivals or on lengthy trips, and then ask to get back together again as soon as he returned.

The guy isn't completely to blame in this scenario. You teach people how you want to be treated. If you take an ex back after he's repeatedly broken your heart, you're letting him know you will accept his bad behavior.

4. They feel guilty and want to be reassured.

Most people don't mean to break your heart. That's why they often feel guilty and try to be your friend or to stay in touch — they want to make sure you're fine.

They don't necessarily realize that doing this is actually the worse thing they can do, because it means they're inadvertently leaving you hoping the two of you might get back together.

5. They regret breaking up with you.

Everyone makes mistakes. A guy who breaks your heart but comes back may be regretting his decision to end things. In fact, one study found that 43% of men regret breaking up with their partner.

It could be that the guy made a simple error in judgment. It happens.

When you're dating, there's no doubt some men might break your heart.

What matters is how you deal with it.

Iona Yeung is a dating and relationship coach who works with single women to identify their roadblocks in dating, attract the good guys, and communicate from a space of love and clarity. Download her free mini course to Attract Healthy Love.