4 Inevitable Signs Scorpio Will Break Up With You

Look out for these signs.

While going through heartbreak is painful, using astrology as a guide can give you a better understanding of what to expect when your partner ends the relationship.

Where some zodiac signs are gentle and understanding, there are others who are quick to cut the chord and let you go. And there's one specific sign that does just this: Scorpio.

The Scorpio zodiac sign is very secretive; so secretive, in fact, that you can't hide anything from them. No, not even if you don't tell your friends, and not even if you feign ignorance.

This sign will always know when you’ve done something, and they won’t forget it, especially if it’s something that offended them. That's why you have to be careful when dating a Scorpio.

Be aware of your actions and the reactions your Scorpio gives you. They function with emotions, but will bury them and their problems deep down if you don’t figure out that something is wrong, before it does permanent damage.

Not sure if your Scorpio partner is planning on pulling the plug? Luckily, knowing the perspective of this sign can help you protect your heart and notice signs before it's too late.

How do Scorpios break up with you?

Here are 4 ways to tell if the end of your relationship is coming at the hands of this zodiac sign.

1. They will become distant.

If your Scorpio is more closed off and doesn’t open up to you as easily, or seems like something could be bothering them, then it probably is. They wear their heart on their sleeve, and will let you know what they’re feeling and if they’re mad at you or not.

Unfortunately, they won’t always tell you or let you know outright, so you have to be able to figure it out for yourself. A good way to do this is to ask them directly, instead of skirting the issue.

2. A power struggle arises.

Scorpios like to be in control and have the power in the relationship. But they tend to let the power get to their head, and can become possessive and manipulative.

They like to be the boss, especially in relationships. And it can become overwhelming to date a Scorpio when this side of them comes through.

If you become bossy or impose yourself into their lives and decisions too much, they won’t like it. And they will react by beginning to think about how they’re going to break up with you.

3. They change their physical appearance.

Scorpios are drastic people who don’t like too many consistencies in their lives. They crave change, adventure, being wild and making unexpected moves.

If your Scorpio partner get a drastically different hair cut or dye, gets a tattoo, or changes their wardrobe entirely, you might want to be on high alert for other life-changing decisions they’re about to make, specifically in regards to your relationship.

After all, you don't want to be blindsided.

4. They start over-thinking.

Scorpios read into everything, and not always in the best way. They get scared and paranoid when they think even the slightest thing might be wrong.

They overthink until they can prove to themselves that they are wrong, which doesn't happen very often. Needless to say, it’s a pretty self-destructive habit that they have. It leads to them not trusting others, and eventually putting all the blame on their significant other for any issues they deem relevant.

This can make it difficult to have a healthy relationship with Scorpio. And, before you know it, your relationship will end in a painful breakup.

