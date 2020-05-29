10 Signs A Leo Man Wants To Break Up With You

Once the fun fades, he's out.

In astrology, Leo is the Lion of the zodiac. Leo men are powerful and usually get what they want. They have a fierce and passionate way about them, with a "go big or go home" attitude.

But while a relationship with a man like this can be fun and rewarding, the signs Leo will break up with you can be alarming.

If you're concerned your Leo man may be on his way out, keep in mind that there are reasons why a breakup may happen. And when you learn how to know when a Leo man is over you, these reasons become clear.

When Leo lets you into his den, he wants you to show him that you deserve his trust and compassion. Leo is a fixed fire sign, and they burn hot like a forge or kiln. Men with this zodiac sign are able to contain it when they need to and can be very cool, but eventually, their passions demand attention.

If it feels like your Leo man isn't invested in the relationship anymore, there's a good chance he's contemplating how to breakup with you.

Always check in with your Leo and don't jump to conclusions, as everyone has a unique personality defined by many factors. Plus, in the world of astrology, the entire natal chart plays into our individual personality leanings.

Worried about the fate of your relationship? Here are 10 signs your Leo man will break up with you.

1. He becomes sullen.

If your Leo man becomes sullen and sad, you can bet he's no longer having a good time. And if you've been spending a lot of time apart, perhaps the fun aspect of your relationship has lost its glow.

For a Leo man, showing your delight in his talents and interests will go a long way in keeping his attention. Engaging with him in hix creative interests is necessary for a healthy relationship.

2. He feels insulted.

Leo will never do well with feeling insulted, and will leave a negative impression that may be hard for him to forget. If a Leo man has been privately or even publicly insulted, it could bring out his insecure side.

He isn't likely to stay in a relationship that makes him feel like he isn't good enough. And because Leo is considered a loyal sign, they could have their heart pulled into a new direction easily if they aren't feeling appreciated.

Situations like this could create the perfect storm for a breakup.

3. He's lacking mental stimulation.

Leo needs some stimulation, though not constant, as they have quite youthful egos.

The big cats of the zodiac need to have their egos stroked from time to time! If they don't feel like you think they're special, it's likely to inflate his ego. He may feel like he can't make you happy and could develop a wandering eye.

Leo men really want you to notice all of the amazing things that make him special. He will enjoy hearing you tell him why you love him. And if this hasn't been a priority in your relationship, he may look elsewhere for fulfillment.

4. He's overly blunt about your relationship.

If Leo wants to break up with you, he will likely be clear about any issues you're having in your relationship. Not wanting to be hurtful, just saying what he needs to make a clear point.

You can make a Leo so upset or angry that he says what he feels, leaving heartbreak in the aftermath. Whatever happens, remember that it takes a lot to get him to a point of extreme anger, as Leo is naturally gregarious and wants everyone to get along.

5. He thinks you haven't been loyal.

If you've earned a place in a Leo man's heart and have been less than loyal in return, you won't have to wonder about where you stand with him.

Leo are regal men and want to be acknowledged as such. Loyalty is of high priority! Leos aren't usually cheaters, but they may start shopping around if they feel left out in the cold or if you've been unfaithful

To a Leo man, integrity is of high value, and they are more likely to end a relationship rather than fall to infidelity. If a Leo man is heartbroken, he will let you know in no uncertain terms of his deep hurt.

6. He's lacking affection.

If you've been skimping on attention with a Leo man, he will notice. A relationship that lacks attention and affection is painful for Leo and will eventually cause a reaction that may seem to come on quite suddenly.

Leo men will let you know if he feels like you're hindering his ability to be happy. He's very giving and generous, and needs validation regularly to feel special. Otherwise, he may look elsewhere to have those needs filled.

7. He's confrontational when feeling disrespected.

A Leo man can be reasoned with, as he spends plenty of time reasoning with himself already. He will respond to emotional support, and he may even accept very thoughtful criticism aimed at growth.

Leo men thrive in relationships that allow then to feel safe and free to be themselves, without overly judgemental attitudes. If they think they are being patronized or otherwise disrespected, the roar they let out is likely to let you know without wasting time.

8. He doesn't like the way you treat others.

For a Leo man, truly callous treatment toward anyone is one way to get the door shut in your face. Usually, showing genuine kindness can go a long way with these men.

If you've treated someone else poorly, a Leo man will let you know he didn't approve. Leos love an underdog story and are considered courageous defenders of such. He will even defend strangers from bullying and maltreatment.

Leos tend to be the ones that stand up first and can appear fearless as they take on the injustices of the world.

9. He's become quiet and distant.

For Leo, humdrum days and nights can feel stagnant. He won't mind spending time alone; however, he isn't content being forced to be alone when he wants to have fun.

A Leo man wants to feel like you're invested in him and the relationship. If you 've had a period of time where this has been lacking, he may become restless.

10. He no longer shows you his good side.

If your Leo man has stopped showing you his sunny side, he may be considering new alleys to prowl. So, if you want to keep him by your side, you'll need to see the value in spending time together.

Leos need their fire to be stoked regularly, so showing him you appreciate him, even in small ways, will be big wins. He also wants to spoil the woman he loves with lavish affection, but be sure to give it back and let him know how much you appreciate his thoughtfulness.

Leo will bask in the light of affection and will heartily return your affections.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Amanda Ilene Sawyer is a writer and a Mississippi native who is interested in astrology, science, anthropology and spiritualism.