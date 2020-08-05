Which Zodiac Signs Hold Onto A Grudge, Ranked From Most To Least Likely

Let go of that bitterness!

Holding a grudge isn't always easy. You have to have a good memory and remember all the real details.

If you hold on to grudges, as you age, you get more of them. That is, until you find yourself spending much too much time cultivating and attending to your grudges as you would a vegetable garden.

But instead of doing something that's healthy for yourself, you’ve spent an unimaginable time doing something damaging to yourself. Holding a grudge isn’t good for anybody, but it's possible to change.

You can take conscious steps to let things go. Because forgiving and forgetting is the best thing you can do for other people, and for yourself.

Here are the zodiac signs who hold onto a grudge, ranked.

1. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You don't want to ever screw over a Scorpio; they'll make it their life's mission to make you pay.

Scorpios are champion grudge-holders because they never forget and they never stop thinking of ways to enact their revenge. Think of all the intensity and passion a Scorpio has, and then imagine that as negative energy directed at you.

It's very hard to get a Scorpio to forgive, or at least dial down the intensity. Pretending that you didn't do what the Scorpio thinks you did won't help you, because they hate liars the most.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you hurt Taurus, they've got the time and the patience to go over it repeatedly in their head.

They might not want payback like Scorpio, but know that whenever you interact with them (and even when you don't), they remember in vivid detail every misstep, wrongdoing, and mistake you made.

If you interfered with their self-image or happiness, you've got a permanent place on their "list."

3. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn has an imaginary scoreboard with them at all times, so whenever they need to call out somebody for doing wrong by them, it's right there.

They can forgive as long as it has nothing to do with their career, and they're much more likely to forgive and forget when it's not something that really affects their life.

But if you badmouth them to their supervisor or make them look foolish in front of someone they wanted to impress, they're not going to let it go. Someday, some way, they're going to punish you.

4. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos have a lot of people in their life, so if you do something negative to them, they'll just cut you off like you were a growth on their foot.

They don't need to come to a middle ground if you were disloyal or tried to steal their glory; you're gone and probably completely forgotten. If you bruise their ego, it will be tough but possible to crawl back into their good graces.

But don't make a practice of screwing them over and expecting forgiveness. You know they're holding onto a grudge when they ice you right out of their lives.

5. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The good thing about doing something to Aries is that they're going to let you know right away that you've made them angry.

If you don't do anything to right your wrong, they're never going to forget it. You might think they're over it with their smiles and friendliness, but your wrongdoing, disrespect, or betrayal still stings.

They're very good at playing the long game, and when you least expect it, they're going to punish you. Now, once you've had your comeuppance and Aries feels better, they may allow you back into their lives, but they probably will never trust you again.

6. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You'd think that a sign so balanced and harmonious wouldn't hold grudges, but Libra does — big time.

You might never know that Libra is holding a grudge against you because they hate confrontation so much. They'd rather go over what you did that made them angry in their head, while being charming to your face.

They won't want to physically hurt you but they may do something foolish like break their favorite teapot or delete all your pictures. If they don't express their grudge in some way, they can hold onto them for a long time.

7. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Holding onto grudges isn't an attractive trait, so Gemini likes to pretend they don't.

They'll give lip service to how they forgive you, and that whatever you did was no big thing. But they don't forget.

Some time down the line, they will bring it up, or it may influence a decision they make that can affect you. But seriously, no hard feelings... except when there are some.

8. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo can hold a grudge, but they're not going to try to destroy you (they're too soft-hearted).

They'll want to teach you a lesson about how you need to watch what you do and say when it comes to other people. If you can wait them out, Virgo will let go of their grudge and won't feel the need to school you on your transgressions.

They're not a vengeful sign, so you don't have to worry about them messing you up big time.

9. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer may not hang on to grudges per se, but they do hold on to real and imagined hurts.

They can be spiteful if you hurt them, but generally, they want to be able to forgive you for their own sake. They're very emotional and sometimes their heart takes over, making them behave in illogical ways.

The longer they ruminate on a past love gone wrong or a misdeed, the worse it becomes. They don't want to cause someone else pain, but sometimes that's the only way for them to move on.

10. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If you cross Sagittarius, they're going to curse you out and make you feel horribly. However, once you've been put on blast, they'll start to feel better.

They don't like to fester in negative feelings. If they perceive that you've done something that will get in the way of their happiness, they get angry, but they don't plot ways to make you pay.

They have a meltdown, say things that will hit you in your soft underbelly, but after that, they'll soon be sharing a joke with you.

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius tends not to hold on to grudges — they have too many other things to think about, create, and plan.

They might not necessarily forgive you if you throw them under the bus, but your misdeed won't be on repeat in their head. They don't like to focus on the negative of a situation, but try to see the positive.

If you threaten them, Aquarius' best defense is just to remove you from their periphery and go forward with whatever new project they're creating.

12. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces are all about giving people second chances, forgiving them, and opening their hearts.

They can get hurt, but instead of focusing on the person who hurt them, they internalize their pain. They tend to blame themselves more than other people.

When they love someone, they will always give them the benefit of the doubt. It's hard for them to believe that anyone would deliberately want to cause them pain or do something to screw things up for them.

It's not that Pisces are naive, they're just very forgiving and hope for the best in people.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.