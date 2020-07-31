How To Know When A Man Is Jealous, Based On His Zodiac Sign

Can you tell when he's green with envy?

There are some men you'll meet who can't hide their emotions, no matter how hard they try. It may seem like these guys are joking when they hide that they miss you, or when they say they're jealous when you're off spending time with someone else, but maybe there are some clues to find what certain feelings mean.

For this, you can look to astrology and to his zodiac sign for answers.

It doesn't matter if he's sad, jealous, angry — whatever it is, there are certain zodiac signs that have a hard time keeping their feelings to themselves.

They are men who wear their emotions on their face rather than keep them close to the vest. And when they express their emotions, they are usually very big and very honest.

While some people see those who share everything they are feeling as hard to deal with or annoying, it at least makes it one less thing you have to guess about them overall. But skirting around the fact that your partner is a terrible cook is a lot different than hiding that you're secretly jealous.

Hiding feelings like that can actually do a lot of harm to a relationship, which isn't worth it. Yet, we all do it.

Every zodiac sign has their moments when they get jealous, but don't want to talk about it.

Yes, even the most honest zodiac signs and the signs who know how to communicate the best can keep things locked up and hope they go away forever instead of having to talk about what's wrong.

Being jealous is a tough emotion to deal with because it usually comes with a lot of other emotions, like depression or anger.

Some people tend to get mad at themselves or their partner when they're jealous, which usually comes in the form of accusations that their partner is making them jealous on purpose. Others get upset when they're jealous because it makes them feel like their partner doesn't really care about them.

But no matter how you show your jealousy, your first reaction is probably to hide it from your partner.

And when you're secretly jealous, those other emotions tend to be amplified and not as easy to hide.

Een if you deny it, everyone has tells that prove they're not just mad or sad — they're actually very green with envy.

Don’t believe me? Keep reading for how to know when he's secretly jealous, according to his zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When Aries gets jealous, he turns into someone that is totally unlike him. Sure, he has big emotions and a not-so-subtle personality, but this is new and scary for both of you.

Jealousy is not something Aries feels often, but when he does, he has a hard time keeping it under control. He definitely won’t come right out and tell you he’s feeling jealous, but you can tell by how his attitude changes.

Aries will start getting possessive with you, especially when it comes to making plans for the weekend. And if you push back on his clinginess, he’ll get combative and argue with you to try to defend himself.

All in all, Aries gets straight-up messy when he’s jealous, which is not a good look on him.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When Taurus isn’t jealous, he’s affectionate and clingy (in a good way) — think: good morning texts, and lots of kisses and “I miss you” hugs when you’re away.

When he gets jealous, though, he tries to keep it to himself since that’s not the kind of boyfriend he wants to be. The best way to tell if he’s secretly jealous is to take his normal boyfriend traits and kick them up about 20 notches.

Instead of being the cute clingy you’re accustomed to, Taurus gets overbearing and nosey when he’s jealous. Instead of good morning texts, expect him to text you constantly, asking you what you’re up to and where you are at all hours of the day.

He’ll also get territorial, as if he owns you and wants every other man in the room to know it. It might not be as cut and dry as this, but you might want to check the signs.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini has absolutely no problem dealing with little arguments and disagreements in his relationship. All he cares about is getting whatever is bothering both of you out in the open so you can get it over with.

But when he’s secretly jealous, it completely throws him off his game and he feels like he can’t just put it out there for fear that whatever is making him jealous, is true.

When Gemini is jealous, he tends to mirror your attitude. And as for chatty Gemini you’re so used to? He’s now totally clammed up and will barely talk to you because he doesn’t know what’s going to come out of his mouth.

This is obviously going to start rubbing you the wrong way, but if you try to bring it up, he’ll just joke about it and shrug it off. It’s very hard to get Gemini to admit that he’s secretly jealous.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer tends to have very high emotions on a daily basis, but when he’s dealing with some secret jealousy, these emotions can get even crazier and harder to deal with.

He’s both needy and distant during this time, which can be confusing enough for you, but is an absolute nightmare for him. Expect him to tell you he doesn’t care if you don’t want to hang out Friday night, then immediately change his mind and make plans together.

Cancer will also be incredibly passive-aggressive, which tends to be his biggest tell when he’s secretly jealous. He might act over-protective to try to show you he’s sorry for his behavior, but will turn into this passive-aggressive monster the minute he feels jealousy creep up again.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When Leo gets jealous, he somehow convinces himself that he’s only jealous because there’s an actual reason for him to be. He believes that he’s so confident in his emotions that there’s no way he could be wrong about his feelings.

When Leo is secretly jealous, you’ll notice that his mood will change from optimistic and loving, to downright rude. He might deny it, but he won’t hold back.

In addition to being rude and snappish, Leo tends to get overly-dramatic when he’s jealous. That means scoffing and rolling his eyes whenever the person he’s jealous of comes up in a conversation, crying and accusing you of not loving him, and totally freezing you out.

He also tends to lie and tell you he’s just stressed at work or worried about something else, but we all know what’s really going on. Expect to deal with a Leo who acts like he’s six instead of his real age when he’s jealous.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

For Virgo, jealousy is a confusing and harsh emotion, and one he doesn’t want to have to deal with ever in his relationship. He tries to not care, but, you know, Virgo cares about everything.

When Virgo is feeling jealous, his immediate reaction is to hide it. So, even if you weren’t already talking about being secretly jealous, he would still probably keep it a secret.

Look for signs that he’s getting distant or quiet because now that he knows he’s jealous, he’ll want to retreat into his thoughts and try to figure it out on his own. It’s not healthy to not let you in so you can work it out together, but be patient because he wants to organize himself before coming to you.

Of course, this is his reaction to pretty much anything negative he feels, so to know for sure if he’s jealous, expect Virgo to be much less attentive and caring to you and the relationship, in general. He feels like he needs to put his love on hold until he knows what’s up.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra uses jealousy as a ploy to get you closer to him. He thinks that if he shows you just how much better he is than anyone else you could be interested in, you’ll stop doing things to make him jealous.

This sounds confusing, but in his mind he thinks it’s your fault that he’s feeling jealous. This is a big tell for Libra because he’s not usually so childish, but negative emotions like jealousy turn him into a child.

Libra will also be much more affectionate with you at first. This is to try to get you to be more affectionate with him (and less chummy with whoever he’s jealous of). If this doesn’t work, Libra will start being flirty with everyone he comes across, even if you’re with him.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It’s no secret that Scorpio has big emotions, and when it comes to feeling jealous, he tends to have a pretty big reaction. Even if you tell him there’s no need for him to get green with jealousy, he’s going to want to figure that out for himself.

At first, he’ll get angry — don’t expect Scorpio to talk to you about it or get distant while he figures his feelings out; expect him to get mad, and fast.

Until he finds out for himself that his feelings of jealousy totally off-base, Scorpio will do what all crazy boyfriends do: he gets paranoid. He might think you’re texting other guys when you’re not, and he’ll probably convince himself that he needs to keep better tabs on you.

It’s crazy behavior, but Scorpio needs to work on how he deals with his emotions. In addition to all of that, his anger will turn him into a more secretive person than he already is. If there's a reason for him to be jealous, he needs to protect his heart from being broken.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

One thing Sagittarius hates is feeling jealous. He’s the type of person that never wants to be tied down or compromise the person he is, so when he gets jealous, he thinks it’s because he’s getting too caught up in his relationship.

At first, he’ll be in denial. He doesn’t want anything in life to faze him, so this new emotion is hard for him to accept. Once he does accept that he’s jealous, he’ll try to be casual about it — that means making jokes, shrugging it off, or pretending like you’re "crazy."

Of course, because Sagittarius hates having to work through new and scary emotions on his own, he’s going to freak out a little bit. What if you really do like someone else? What if his jealousy never goes away and he has to be the guy who gets jealous over nothing?

These intrusive thoughts are swimming through his head right now, and there’s only so much of it he can take. Expect him to get a little emotional — whether that’s in the form of irritation or depression — until he shakes it off and reminds himself there’s nothing to be jealous of.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

If you bring up jealousy to Capricorn, chances are pretty high that he would immediately say something along the lines of, “Jealousy is a dumb emotion. I would never get jealous.”

But Capricorn is human just like the rest of us and can’t always help how he feels in the moment. And when he inevitably feels jealous, his impenetrable exterior will start to crumble.

A jealous Capricorn is one who finds himself feeling bitter about everything that has to do with love and relationships. He’ll probably grumble and gripe a lot because if he can get jealous, nothing matters anymore. Against his better judgment, he’ll also become more suspicious of you and what you’re doing when he’s not around.

And while he’s being suspicious and annoyed, he’s also being less intentional about taking care of his relationship and attending to the needs of his partner — you. You might be able to shake him out of this, but it will be hard.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius doesn’t like feeling jealous because it goes against everything he stands for: free love and happiness.

Jealousy primarily makes Aquarius uncomfortable, and chances are he’ll pretend not to have any idea what you’re talking about if you bring up his jealousy. In fact, he’s so good at pretending that something doesn’t bother him that you might actually be convinced he really isn’t that jealous at all.

While he might not admit anything out loud, his brain is racing with thoughts of losing you and ruining his relationship, all because he’s jealous. He tends to overthink things whether he wants to or not, so expect him to be quieter than usual and a little more on edge.

His jealousy doesn’t usually last very long, but it can still put a strain on your relationship.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

While it’s true that Pisces can be sensitive and insecure at times, when he’s feeling jealous, these emotions are amplified. All of a sudden, he feels like he has to compete with someone else for your affection, even if that couldn’t be further from the truth.

But for Pisces, he convinces himself that his jealousy is because he’s just not that great of a boyfriend. He also becomes a lot more withdrawn when he’s around you. This is his way of letting you know that if you’d rather be with someone else, he won’t stop you.

It might be annoying for you to deal with this kind of Pisces — a sign who always plays the victim — but a little love and affection goes a long way with him, and proves to him that you don’t want anyone else.

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer living in Pittsburgh. She's passionate about the environment, astrology, and feminism, and plans to write a non-fiction book in the future.