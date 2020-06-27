What Each Zodiac Sign Is Really Like Vs. How People Perceive Them

Don't judge me!

Have you ever judged someone only to find out that's not who they really are? How people think of you may not worry you much, but perhaps you're not aware that you judge others, too.

Misconceptions and generalizations are common in today’s society. People are misunderstood and judged in one way when they are actually different.

Racism, sexism, ageism — these stereotypes can hinder the progression of certain groups, even if you have that one special individual that somehow breaks through that glass ceiling.

There are also plenty of stereotypes about zodiac signs.

Zodiacism is the correct term to describe how you mistakenly judge someone by zodiac sign versus the way they really are. You might meet one person from a specific sign and label them. Although that may be true for that one particular person, it isn't true for the majority.

We all are born under a sign that helps define how we may react to certain situations. However, zodiac signs are not the same as math problems.

You will not get the same results every time you meet someone in a mutual group! This is the wonderful thing about zodiac signs: two Aries can be similar, but they never will be the same.

Every sign, including yours, has some negative stereotype about them. But what each zodiac sign is really like differs from how people perceive them.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're the number one energetic fight starter. If your friend wants to slash their ex-lover’s tires or beat up someone who is not very nice, you’re the main one they go to.

Now, you don’t pick unnecessary fights. You may have a temper but you know your limits and boundaries.

Your determination will keep you from letting your future crumble into dust because of some irrelevant dispute. You might entertain the idea for a second but your strength lies in being able to hold yourself back.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you're continuously labeled a stubborn ox. This is not true not only because you’re not perfect, but because you’re sensitive and can get defensive when being accused of something.

You want to be the best for your loved ones, and being stubborn is just a defensive mechanism for you. You know you're patient, strong and devoted. But you're also human and it’s okay to admit your mistakes.

Your strength lies in your sensitivity; it makes you a better person and a better friend. Your friends are able to rely on your strength when they need help, and you should be able to rely on them also.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you have a bad reputation for being the "crazy" one with multiple personalities.

You're not crazy, nor do you have dissociative identity disorder. You just have an amazing ability of adaptability. You can go into any new situation without holding on to beliefs and old habits.

Whether you need to be fun or serious or both, you can effortlessly slip into that mindset. Your quick wits help you decide the best response to any situation. Your strength lies in being able to soak up information quickly and aligning yourself with the best outcome.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, yes, you tend to complain here and there, and the only way you’ll like something is if it's very particular to your interests. But that’s only because you find being comfortable a number one priority.

If you don’t like something, you will let people know and you will show it through your emotions. When you're sure of what you like, you're 100 percent committed to it. You don’t lower your standards for anyone.

Your strength lies in your tenacity. Your determination to be content is mistaken for a weakness.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you can be known as the drama queen. If you don’t get attention every 3 seconds, you’ll go into a panic, calling up everyone who you may or may not have good ties with to give you acknowledgement.

Yes, you love attention, but that’s only because you're so compassionate and you desire a connection with others. You want your warm heart and generosity to be reciprocated.

You have all this love and friendship to give, and if you have no one to give it to, you feel lost. Your strength lies in your selflessness. You're willing to give into someone as long as they do the same.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You can be called an OCD robot from time to time. You love for things to be clean and tidy, while you can also pick apart someone’s flaws without a second thought.

But you don’t do this out of spite. You show how much you care by trying to push others to be better. Of course, not everyone sees this trait of yours as positive. but you know the truth.

You want your loved ones to be the best versions of themselves. You put the most pressure on yourself to be better, so you expect others to do the same.

Although this may hurt their feelings, your intentions are pure because your strength lies in your kindness. Your kindness can be misunderstood due to your critical approach but you mean no real harm.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

People call you a charming charmster, Libra. Well, not really, but it’s the more positive term of the name.

You can talk your way through anything; you know exactly what to say and how to say it. But your intentions are not spiteful; you want the best for everyone. If all your life you could make others happy, you would be content with your choice.

Sometimes you can be indecisive, which can cause some anger from others. Your strength lies in your generosity. Your charm is not ill-intentioned nor is it really your fault.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, people have a tendency to label you the "crazy" ex. But that’s only because of how deep your emotions go.

You feel all of your emotions on a stronger level than any zodiac sign, so when your heart is broken, it hurts to an incredible extent. But you can’t help that your emotions are so intense.

You want nothing more than to love and be loved. This is what your strength lies in your passion.

Even if your heart gets broken and it feels like an 18-wheeler is running over you, you get back up and try again. Your passion drives you to live life again searching for someone who knows you’re a gift from heaven.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you hold the cliché of the traveler that is never home. This may be true, but there’s no much more to you than being a traveler.

Your zodiac sign is synonymous with the word wanderlust. But on a deeper level, you're on the search for enlightenment.

Your intense curiosity and idealism leads you to search for the answers to the legendary questions that life presents. More importantly, your strength lies in your desire for everyone to experience freedom.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, people might call you a personified office cubicle behind your back, but you're not as boring as people say you are. You're traditional, conservative and methodical, but you're not boring.

You know how to have fun with all your friends. You're the mother of the group because you know how to be responsible and disciplined, and without you, your friends would be drowning in missed deadlines and responsibilities.

Your strength lies in how well you're able to manage things. You practice self-control every day because your ambition prevents you from having everything blow up in your face due to a small mistake.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You have been dubbed as an unfeeling alien to other people, Aquarius. You not only can be cold, but you have the ability to isolate yourself from anyone and everyone, including family.

But you know this is not true. You just have a great fear of rejection that you prepare yourself for beforehand, even that means jumping the gun and giving the cold shoulder. Going cold is only a defensive mechanism, but you have a warm heart that’s full of support.

You listen while at the same time being able to engage without talking over the person. You care at a deeper level because you see the bigger picture of things.

Your strength lies in your friendliness. Not everyone deserves to be your friend and you know that.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're the depressed and sensitive artist in other people’s eyes, Pisces. The theory of you never taking responsibility for anything and being the starving artist whose luck is extremely terrible is exaggeration.

You're an artist but you're not a victim. Your strength is your big heart. You see the good in people when others don’t, and this can be a blessing.

Some people still need that support even if they’ve made a few mistakes. No one is ever perfect, as you know.

