3 Ways To Develop Clairvoyance & Psychic Abilities With Your Sight

Use your physical sight.

The year 2020 has a natural association with having a clear vision, so it is no mistake that many people are interested in developing their psychic sight or clairvoyance.

Psychic abilities, like clairvoyance, are very special. But when traditional exercises like meditation and visualization do not appear to help develop these skills, it is easy to become discouraged.

It is best to find psychic development and practices that suit you, so you can use them to get results.

Psychic ability can be exercised on its own or have "triggers" that cause it to be activated.

Clairvoyance is no different from the other psychic senses in this way. You may experience issues around interpreting the information you receive — and this may cause you to be reluctant to share your visions with others.

Furthermore, you may hesitate to talk about the images that you do not understand and stay with the safer ones that you feel are the clearest.

If you are hesitant in this area, there are a few exercises you can use to enhance your clairvoyance and your confidence.

You might be surprised to learn that your physical vision can assist you in developing your psychic sight. Paying attention to the world around you and noticing details about unfamiliar items can help you recognize visual impressions that come to you.

Here are 3 ways to develop and enhance your psychic abilities and clairvoyance.

1. Memorize images in printed or digital form.

This is especially helpful if you look at pictures of items that are not normally in your life.

For example, memorizing the pictures of different types of boats or ships (if they are not already in your life) will enable to you recognize the type of watercraft that appears at your third eye clairvoyantly.

The more you are aware of the differences between vehicles that travel across the water, the more exact you can be when you see it clairvoyantly.

One of the secrets of a good clairvoyant is that they have clients from many walks of life and have a broad "inventory of images" in their soul’s databank. This enables them to have a broader range of gifts.

A client’s energy triggers the reader’s soul inventory of pictures so they can then accurately describe the watercraft, for example, that is in the customer’s life. They are able to recall the image because they have seen it before somewhere!

It is amazing, and you can do this as well.

Using tools such as tarot cards, regular playing cards, flashcards, books, magazines, newspapers, or the internet as to memorize pictures is a great way to develop your psychic sight.

Triggers bring these images to your third eye and can enable you to relate to another person, give you insight into a problem, or prompt a premonition of a future event.

The image may not be exact, but it may be close enough to activate your attention. In this case, close is good enough because it could save your life! It is called a "hit."

2. Notice your surroundings.

Look closely at objects in your home, while you are shopping, and when you are in nature. The details you pick up are valuable for developing your psychic sight.

A clairvoyant impression may be associated with that detail, and you need to be able to recognize it.

The more you expose your mind to the physical stimuli around you, the better psychic you will become. It is just a fact!

3. Mindfully watch television.

Recognizing faces, objects, or situations presented on the news or other programs can help you develop your clairvoyance.

The entertainment industry wants to use a known group of professionals, but it wants to "disguise" them with unique looks so that the public does not recognize them from their other roles.

For example, notice an actor or actress in a commercial and pay attention to their facial features.

Once you have done this, you may notice these features again, but the actor may have a beard instead of being clean-shaven. A woman actress may have a different hairstyle, different makeup, or wear clothing that differs from what you may expect.

It is much like the universe that forces us to recognize situations as similar. As a result, we understand the way to react to them in an appropriate manner.

Clairvoyance is a defense against randomness with images that help us with solutions.

What’s next?

You naturally gain visual inputs for your clairvoyance to use, but when you consciously exercise your memory to place images in your clairvoyant inventory, you increase your ability to use your psychic sight more effectively.

You have your own triggers that will bring these images to the forefront. It is your prior for you to say something like, "I saw something but did not recognize what it was."

Clairvoyance may not be your strongest gift and the other psychic senses have similar practice techniques. The other psychic senses will be discussed in more detail in future articles.

The tips above will enhance your clairvoyance and can "open up" your other gifts. It takes time and repetition to become skilled, but it is a worthwhile endeavor.

Other tools to enhance psychic abilities.

Journaling is another helpful device to use for your development. Traditional exercises such as meditation and visualization are also good tools to use.

If these tools work well for you, then you should continue to use them. However, if you want to try some new things, these additional exercises can be rewarding and fun.

The year 2020 is already a year to remember, but if you concentrate on your psychic sight, your gift will truly be enhanced, and you will acquire a special appreciation for clairvoyance.

Pay attention to the world around you, and you will be just fine!

John Cappello is a natural psychic-medium who has been in practice for over 25 years.

