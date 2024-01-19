4 Zodiac Signs Who'll Feel It Most When Pluto Enters Aquarius On January 20

Pluto will ingress the sign of Aquarius on January 20th, 2024, a transit that will strongly impact fixed placements, bringing a metamorphosis to these signs. On September 1st, 2024, Pluto will re-enter the sign of Capricorn until November 19th, when it re-enters Aquarius for the next 20 years.

This Pluto transit will feel like time traveling because the themes from Saturn in Aquarius’ transit will be brought back to focus, but since we have learned and grown from then, this time it can bring more clarity and direction.

Zodiac signs most affected by Pluto in Aquarius from January 20 to September 1, 2024

Aquarius

With Pluto in your sign, it is no surprise that this transit will impact you the most. It can feel like landing on a new planet and adjusting to the new terrain. Pluto will bring surprises and changes that you have already experienced last year when the planet first entered your sign. But now you know how to navigate the area since you are wiser. You may scout to see what you can build and what new foundations can be created before Pluto enters Capricorn again later this year.

Expect a volatile time with ups and downs. But at the end of the day, you will notice your own resilience. Pluto makes you a tactician, a diplomat, and a networker. The transit allows you to see your influence and will help you create the blueprint for your journey.

Taurus

You are taking the wheel now during this transit as you can expect your career, goals, and path to shift for the next several decades. Pluto in Aquarius will be a pivotal period for you because it will allow you to be more comfortable receiving praise for your hard work. Your bosses or colleagues will take notice of your talent. However, if you feel the need to improve, you have plenty of time to continue expanding, discovering, and training for your dream position.

Pluto will continue the themes from Saturn in Aquarius transit but with a little more potency. This time, it can feel overwhelming. But since you have already aced this course, you know how to make things work in your favor — a reminder to not doubt your abilities.

Leo

Pluto in Aquarius will rock your relationship house. This means that it will be an intense period of socializing, business partnerships, career prospects and, of course, love. You will understand the power and control dynamics you experienced during Saturn in Aquarius. Saturn’s stay a few years back was the prelude and now you are going to experience a deeper transformation with those you love. You are no longer tolerating unreliable and flakey people because you want to share and have more solid connections.

It will also be a period where you will tap more into your independent side. Pluto can bring changes that can feel unnerving, but you and the rest of the fixed signs will unveil your own power and purpose during this transit.

Scorpio

Pluto is your co-ruler, so this transit can bring enlightening moments as you rekindle your passion for learning and discovering new things. You can be more of a researcher during this time and uncover new things from the comfort of your home.

Expect changes in your career and the home front as Pluto restructures the world around you. Nevertheless, the transit will teach you how to rebuild with stronger foundations for the future. Along with your career, you can see more meaningful relationships formed as you socialize and meet new people. Pluto wants you to discover what makes you passionate and what you want your legacy to be in the next several decades.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.