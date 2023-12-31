6 Zodiac Signs Whose Lives Will Drastically Improve When Mercury Goes Direct On January 1

Mercury turns direct on January 1st, but before you break out the champagne, there are a few things to remember.

While Mercury direct is a good thing, it is ‘stationary direct.’ This means the Mercurial energy is just waking up from a long three-week nap and we are not totally out of the woods just yet. Sometimes when Mercury turns direct the energy shifts once again, which means things may change or plans may yet again be altered, so nothing is yet set in stone. The ‘stationary direct’ period will last from January 2-5th and it is frequently one of the most maddening periods along with the beginning of the retrograde.

Of course, there is always a ‘shadow period’ with Mercury which means the planet is returning to normal and this period will last until January 20th. Generally, however, things really begin to straighten out after the stationary direct period is over.

This retrograde was the final one for 2023, and fitting that Mercury turns direct on January 1st, 2024. While Mercury began its retrograde in the sign of Capricorn, it retrograded back into Sagittarius on December 23rd and turns direct at 22 degrees of Sagittarius. On January 23rd, it will re-enter Capricorn and we can pick up any issues or projects that began during its first transit through Capricorn.

The most difficult aspect retrograde Mercury made this time was from December 26th-28th when Mercury was conjunct Mars (energy characterized by anger, frustration and arguments) and squared Neptune (confusion). Mercury will square Neptune one final time on January 7th and 8th but this time it will be direct. The same issues could reoccur but you should be able to resolve any issues easier. Mercury-Neptune is still connected with confusion or misinformation, however, and it is important to remember this.

Let’s take a look at the Sun signs that will benefit dramatically from Mercury’s direct motion.

1. Gemini

Retrograde Mercury began in your eighth house which rules other people’s money, loans, taxes, debt and sex. Since Mercury re-entered Sagittarius on December 23rd, it has been messing up your seventh house of partners and ‘others.’ The seventh house includes marriage, business partners and those in your closest circles who may have stepped back or gone haywire. Things can straighten out now.

2. Sagittarius

Retrograde issues began in your second house of money. When Mercury retrograded back to your first house it becomes somewhat personal as you can act ‘retrograde’ yourself. Forgetfulness, communication problems, lost and broken items, missing appointments and saying the wrong thing can all be consequences of Mercury in your first house, so now you will be able to collect your thoughts, think more clearly and move on.

3. Cancer

Retrograde Mercury started out in your seventh house of partners from December 13-23rd. Issues with partners, those you do business with and others may have gotten more complicated during this time. When Mercury re-entered Sagittarius it was affecting your sixth house of work and health where it will turn direct so you will get a chance to re-do any issues that have come up in this realm. You will also be able to straighten out any issues with partners as Mercury will transit your seventh house again from January 14th to February 5th, only this time it will be direct.

4. Capricorn

Mercury began its retrograde in your first house of self. You must have felt some confusion, Capricorn, because Mercury retrograding in your first house is quite powerful and you probably felt out of sorts and off your game or even lost in some way. On December 23rd, it moved into Sagittarius, which is your 12th house. The 12th house rules hospitals and large institutions as well as your own subconscious mind. If you have experienced anxiety or more issues than normal popping up in your subconscious, this is why. Once Mercury is direct it should all correct itself and you can move on to the next chapter.

5. Libra

Retrograde Mercury started out in your third house which rules your thinking (I know I felt confused!), writing, communicating, short trips, immediate family and neighbors. On December 23rd, it moved into Capricorn, which is your fourth house of home and family. Did you experience any issues with your household or family members? If so, you can expect all of this to clear up, and you will get a chance to correct any issues on either front over the next five or six weeks.

6. Aries

Retrograde Mercury began in your 10th house which concerns your career and is considered the house of the father. From there it moved into Sagittarius, which rules your ninth house of education, travel, courts and the law and your personal worldview. If you have experienced issues here, Mercury will straighten out and you can fix things. It will return to your career sector from January 24th to February 5th, so any issues that came up concerning your career can be corrected. You may also pick up on any ideas you may have had for new projects during Mercury’s first swing through your 10th house only now you can act on them.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.