Your Birth Month Reveals Exactly When You’ll Achieve Financial Success, Says A Numerology Expert

The month you were born provides a lot of hidden insights, from details about your personality and love life to the challenges you are destined to face in your lifetime. It can also reveal when you will achieve financial success.

Yet the universe's timeline isn't set in stone. If you don't see success by the age mentioned, you may have karmic debts that are holding you back and blocking your luck. Actively work to break the karmic cycle by taking responsibility for your wrongdoings, making amends, and engaging in good karma. Eventually, wealth will flow in.

Here's what your birth month reveals about when you’ll achieve financial success:

1. January

Being the first month of the year, January is tied to the number one in numerology. This number indicates individualism, independence, and determination. Master numerologist Hans Decoz described the number as "a doer, a powerful force that produces results."

As such, those born during this month will be blessed with prosperity fairly early in life. "You'll hit your career peak around 25 with wealth flowing in," content creator Oriental Divination said in a video on the topic.

2. February

If you were born in February, you are likely to have a rough start financially. But fret not, by your late 40s, you will see the results of your years of hard work

"The February borns are self-motivated. They work hard to achieve their goals. Once they make up their mind to accomplish something, nothing can stop them," astrologist Dr. Aarti Dahiya told Her Zindagi. "They initially experience hardship but somehow fight it all and make it big eventually."

3. March

Those born in March will make connections that will last them a lifetime and serve them well financially. "You'll have powerful mentors and strong opportunities," Oriental Divination said. "At 28, your career and family life will hit stability and success."

Research backs up numerology on this one. A study found that 12.5% of companies had CEOs who were born in March, more than any other month. Considering the average CEO salary is around $335,000, that's a good sign for the finances of those born in the third month of the year. So get to networking, March-borns! Your efforts will pay off.

4. April

April-borns are known for their practical approach to life and hard-working nature. Aries and Taurus — the two zodiac signs born during this month — are arguably the most stubborn of all the signs. Though this is often seen as a negative, your stubbornness serves you well when dealing with challenges, something Oriental Divination warned you will encounter.

"You'll face challenges before success," he claimed, but don't give up. "Your luck will truly shift around 35, bringing prosperity after early struggles."

5. May

If you were born in May, congrats! You have "explosive wealth potential," Oriental Divination said. "Great luck follows you after you step into society and your career will skyrocket after 25."

May-borns are enthusiastic, optimistic, and particularly lucky. In fact, a 2004 study found that people born in May consider themselves luckier than those born in all other months.

6. June

If you were born in June, 30 will be your year! "You'll reach your golden years at 30," Oriental Divination noted. "Your experience and network will pave the way for success and financial prosperity."

YourTango contributor Erin Cinney explained that June-borns are charismatic and great communicators, traits that help them build said network. "Everyone falls in love with you for the way you can work a room," she wrote, adding that you have a unique ability to "make people feel special about themselves"

7. July

"If you were born in July, you're sharp and smooth and you could have made your fortune early on, but because you're a bit too proud, it's held you back," Oriental Divination explained in a second video. "Good news though, when you hit 33, your financial luck will start to improve."

Pride isn't always a bad thing, but when it becomes hubristic it certainly is. It can easily become a destructive trait, one that damages relationships and hinders growth. "When pride rules, we believe we’re always right," author John Amodeo told Psychology Today. "This makes it difficult to sustain intimate relationships; nobody likes being with a know-it-all."

8. August

People born in August are self-reliant, motivated, and enthusiastic. They are good at both saving and managing money, which comes in handy considering they love luxury. "They want the best of everything," Jagran Josh noted. "Settling is not a thing in their life."

According to Oriental Divination, by 29 you will make your first big amount of money, and "from then on life will be smooth sailing."

9. September

September is an especially powerful month in numerology because it is associated with the number nine. "Any number, no matter how large, multiplied by nine reduces to nine," Decoz explained, adding that it is the only number with that quality. As such, those born during the ninth month of the year are incredibly powerful.

Counterintuitively, September babies reach financial success, not by focusing on their desired outcome, but by "utterly ignoring the monetary potential of an endeavor," Decoz added. They are happy with what they have, and this attitude of abundance encourages more money and luck to follow. "By 31, your hard work will pay off and your dreams will come true," Oriental Divination said.

10. October

"If you were born in October, you're strong-willed and never back down, so the universe is on your side," Oriental Divination explained. This attitude has greatly paid off for many October babies — more presidents were born during this month than any other.

While you may need to wait a bit longer than those born in other months to see the fruits of your labor, around 45 you will reach financial success.

11. November

While those born in May consider themselves to be the luckiest, November babies are far more pessimistic, believing themselves to be the least lucky. Oriental Divination even noted that "if you were born in November, your luck might not be the best at the start."

But all hope is not lost — "You'll always have helpful people supporting you along the way," he continued. "Your best chance for wealth is around 30."

12. December

If you were born during the final month of the year, you are intelligent and self-sufficient. In fact, Sagittarius and Capricorn are arguably two of the most independent zodiac signs of all. When you come across a problem, rather than relying on others, you prefer to handle things on your own.

"By 33 you'll hit a golden phase," Oriental Divination said. Not only will you achieve wealth, but fame may also be in your future. Many December babies have found great success in acting and the music industry.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.