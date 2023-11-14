The Eerie Similarities Between Today's Astrology & That Of World War II, Explained By An Astrologer

There are a number of planets currently making aspects to the chart of World War II (WWII), which began on August 31, 1939. Some planetary combinations are similar today to when the war began in 1939. This does not mean WWIII is eminent, but societal upheaval is almost a certainty.

The eerie similarities between today's astrology and that of World War II

Uranus and Pluto

According to professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, "Uranus is back to the position it was in at the outset of WWII." Uranus shows us innovation in the world but also sudden and unexpected events. In addition, "next year, Pluto will oppose its WWII position.” Pluto rules the collective and power, and can be destructive in nature depending on what it is aspecting.

“On October 7th this year, when the conflict in the Middle East erupted," he continued, "the lunar nodes and Mars were squaring the WWII Mars position.” The lunar nodes show us where we are going as a collective and can point to fated events on the world stage. “Eerily, next spring, Pluto will station retrograde almost exactly at an opposition with that WWII Pluto, nearly down to the minute."

Pluto and Uranus are the planets that indicate upheaval and instability around the globe when they make harsh aspects with other planets. Pluto is in Capricorn in its final degrees and approaching the 29th degree on December 21, 2023 to January 21, 2024. Pluto will return to the 29th degree of Capricorn for one more period from September 3rd, 2024 until November 19th. After this, it will remain in Aquarius until January 2044.

The 29th degree is considered the anaretic degree and is often associated with critical events. We get a feeling and sense of urgency that we only have so long to correct a situation or problem.

Pluto in Capricorn has been about power, corruption, abuse of power and hierarchy, and trust in institutions is at an all-time low. On January 22, 2024, Pluto enters Aquarius. Pluto in Aquarius is ruled by both Saturn and Uranus, the planet of sudden and unexpected change and upheaval. Pluto at 0 degrees is considered by many astrologers to be the ‘world point,’ which means we are concerned with events that affect us all.

Aries solar eclipse

"The Aries solar eclipse cycle in April 2024 looks especially daunting because that eclipse will be exactly conjunct to Chiron which, by the way, is squaring the WW11 Chiron,” Grim said.

Ancient astrologers believed eclipses were harbingers of negative events. Today, we know that eclipses can bring both positive and negative events. A powerful eclipse, however, is often associated with world events that can affect us all in the bigger picture.

The April 8th, 2024 solar eclipse falls at 19 degrees of Aries. This is a total eclipse like the 'Great Eclipse’ of 2017 and will be visible from Mexico to Canada. The 2017 eclipse began in the US on the Upper West Coast, crossed the country and ended up in Florida. This eclipse, dubbed “The Great North American Eclipse," will start on the East Coast and travel through Texas, basically running through the middle of the country again. If you look at the eclipse paths for both eclipses it would basically form an X across the country.

The 2017 eclipse in Leo cut the country in half. Since that time the country has been literally divided over many issues, in particular politics and social issues. The upcoming eclipse will also cut the country in half. Will the country be further divided? In all probability, yes. If you look at the two eclipse paths, it forms four basic sections; the West Coast, the East Coast, a large section of the South and the midwest and upper part of the country. Will we be further splintered socially and politically?

Eclipses have long shelf lives. The Leo eclipse has certainly played out in terms of showmanship, self-aggrandizement, self-interest and political theatre. The 2024 eclipse falls in Aries, the sign representing the self. This may relate to different groups of individuals all promoting their own personal ideas and agendas.

This eclipse will square the Sun of the United States' birth chart representing the leadership. It also squares Mercury, the planet of communication that falls in the U.S.' eighth house of finances and death. It squares Pluto as well, the planet associated with control and subversive forces in the second house of the U.S. chart, which represents money and collective values.

Mars conjunct Saturn

Mars is conjunct Saturn at the time of the eclipse in Pisces. Mars-Saturn transits represent frustration, if not anger — and this combination can result in police or military action and anger. Pisces is ruled by Neptune (and Jupiter), the planet of illusion and confusion, along with certain ideologies that can include cult-like thinking and adherence to specific ideas.

Mercury retrograde in Aries

Mercury will be retrograde in Aries on the day of eclipse, creating delays, malfunctions and deals that may have to be re-done.

Global events and shifts are generally seen when Pluto changes signs.

For example, the global bank crash that began on September 15th, 2008, and spread around the world started when Pluto was in Sagittarius in its final degrees. On that same date, Lehman Brothers filed bankruptcy and millions of investors lost their life savings and portfolios which increased financial problems across the globe. “The Great Recession” followed for the next 18 months and spread globally. Many people lost homes and properties and some never recovered financially.

Pluto squared Uranus in 2010 and the ‘Arab Spring’ followed, changing the landscape of the Middle East. Many other world events also occurred such as a major earthquake in Haiti, the Deepwater Horizon oil spill which was one of the largest environmental disasters on record and a series of major storms that left 40 inches of snow on the East Coast in one week.

Pluto in Aquarius will be a sign that is pro-democracy. We will see global shifts toward democracy, but Pluto moves slowly and sometimes it destroys before things are reborn.

In addition to Pluto’s entrance into Aquarius, we are also looking at Neptune ingressing into Aries and Uranus’s ingress into Gemini, both in 2025.

The last time these planets ingressed into these signs we experienced four of the greatest wars in US and world history:

The Revolutionary War

The Civil War

The French revolution

WWII

“What will the world look like in a year?" Grim asked in his TikTok video. "Nothing like it does now."

I tend to agree.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.