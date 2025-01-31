People Born On The 1, 7, 11, 13, 24, 26, 28, Or 31 Of Any Month Have 6 Special Traits That Set Them Apart From Everyone Else

Everyone has a gift, and according to an oracle named Bonita Lo, your birth date reveals a lot about the special traits that set you apart from everyone else.

In a post on X, Lo listed the several traits people born on the 1, 7, 11, 13, 24, 26, 28, and 31 of any month have that impact the way they see the word around them. From spotting a liar to being able to dig deep, these unique gifts set them apart.

Six special traits of people born on the 1, 7, 11, 13, 24, 26, 28, or 31 of any month:

1. They don't have time for nonsense

Those born on 1, 7, 11, 13, 24, 26, 28, or 31 of any month are the most direct people you’ll ever meet. Refusing to take nonsense from anybody, they allow their direct and blunt nature to guide them.

On the outside, this might sound a bit dangerous. Like it or not, most people aren’t all that good at taking criticism. But those born on these dates understand that there’s something far worse than criticism — misunderstandings, which can lead to confusion, effectively worsening personal conflict, according to a 2019 study.

So, even if their approach isn’t always that gentle, those born on 1, 7, 11, 13, 24, 26, 28, or 31 likely never find themselves in that much conflict. Instead, they approach conflict directly and don’t allow resentment to build up, impacting their personal relationships for the better.

2. They do the inner work to question who they really are

According to the oracle, people born on 1, 7, 11, 13, 24, 26, 28, or 31 of any month are constantly doing the inner work and questioning who they really are.

With busy work schedules and even busier family lives, most individuals will brush off discovering themselves, which can be a heavy, time-consuming task to take on. Unfortunately, this can lead to an empty and unsatisfying life.

But those born on these dates are different from the rest and thanks to their commitment to growth, are increasingly likely to feel fulfilled and satisfied in life, leading to unimaginable happiness in the process.

3. They're constantly looking for deeper meaning

How many people look at the deeper meaning of life? Whether they’re reading or book or listening to music, most people never take the time to observe just how impactful or insightful something is.

However, people born on 1, 7, 11, 13, 24, 26, 28, or 31 of any month have the special trait of looking for deeper meanings.

They know life is boring and gray without constantly evolving or looking at the bigger picture, and only seeing things in a black-or-white way leaves room for disconnection.

So for those born on these dates, don’t feel silly about having this trait. Having a keen eye for detail and being able to decipher emotions is an extremely useful talent.

4. They can quickly sniff out liars and frauds

Did you know that being able to decipher if someone is lying is similar to flipping a coin? According to the American Psychological Association, research shows that most people’s ability to tell if someone is lying is truly up to chance.

That said, people born on the 1, 7, 11, 13, 24, 26, 28, or 31 of any month have the special trait of being able to quickly sniff out a liar without so much as blinking an eye. Call it chance, instinct, or being a walking liar detector — these individuals have a gift for spotting a fraudulent person.

For most people on the receiving end, this sort of gift might come off as utterly intimidating and freakishly scary. But regardless of what people think, one thing is for certain: spotting liars easily is an extremely useful gift that people born on these dates possess.

5. They're usually the best dressed in the room

According to Lo, people born on 1, 7, 11, 13, 24, 26, 28, or 31 of any month have the special trait of being the most well-dressed in the room.

Aside from being visually pleasing, being well-dressed gives these people plenty of advantages in life. Someone’s ability to look presentable greatly influences the way others see them — and how they see themselves.

According to a 2023 study, dressing well can improve self-esteem and productivity. As a result, people born on these dates tend to be viewed favorably.

6. They are masters of inner healing

Finally, according to Lo, people born on the 1, 7, 11, 13, 24, 26, 28, or 31 of any month have the special trait of healing and completely forgetting the names of those who have wronged them.

Learning to heal and move forward is an important quality to possess. Too many people fall victim to holding onto resentment and past memories. As a result, they’re unable to move forward and learn important lessons when they inevitably go through difficult situations.

Luckily, people born on these specific dates aren’t like that and allow themselves time to process, feel, and heal.

Even though it’s hard, going through these emotions allows them to push forward and live their best life, regardless of whether you’re a part of their life or not.

