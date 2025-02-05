These 5 Zodiac Signs Are The Main Characters In February 2025

While we were hard launched into 2025 with a series of significant astrological shifts, a professional astrologer named May revealed in a video that February 2025 "has much better astrology than the last two months of chaos." We'll all feel the positive effects, but according to May, five zodiac signs are the main characters in February 2025.

Five zodiac signs that are the main characters in February 2025

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

“I know we are in Aquarius season, but Pisces, this month is truly all about it you,” began May.

From new love to new romances, as a Pisces, you will experience an expansion in your love life beginning in February. According to May, Pisces is in a healing era as they work on being open and vulnerable again, “Especially if you’ve been overly picky, or have had a hard time connecting with others on a deep level."

Take advantage of the main character energy you're experiencing this month to accelerate your healing and live your best life.

Advertisement

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Venus enters Aries on February 4, infusing Aries with main character energy in February 2025, May explained.

“There’s something about your physical appearance that is enhancing," the astrologer said. "You’ll get hit on 24/7 and Venus will also bless you financially.”

Advertisement

For Aries, February 2025 is about enjoying life’s pleasure, falling in love, or having a full self-care month. You'll become a bombshell in the process!

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

After four months of being retrograde in Gemini, Sagittarius’s ruling planet Jupiter will go direct, which will make it much easier for those with this zodiac sign to start making forward progress in life once again.

“If you’re starting something new this is a great time to do so,” May said, as decisions that seemed impossible to make suddenly get fueled with decisive energy. "You'll finally feel the flow in life."

4. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With the Full Moon happening in Leo on February 12, Leos are definitely one of the main characters in February 2025. The Full Moon in your sign brings a streak of luck and good fortune along with it, especially in your career, May said.

“Power comes back to you and your ideas could reach the masses,” the astrologer explained, and your potential for going viral on social media — peak main character vibes — is off the charts this month.

5. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, May suggested you get ready for the luckiest month of your life. From new opportunities to new friends, May explained that February 2025 is the month your "manifestations come to life."

This main character energy comes from Venus, which brings with it "destined travel opportunities, meeting new people, and networking," May said — and this is just in the first half of the month!

The second half of the month comes with its own advantages, including a boost in your finances.

Advertisement

“So don’t be afraid to invest in yourself during this time,” ended May.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.