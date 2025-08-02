What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of August 4 - 10, According To A Tarot Card Reader

The weekly tarot horoscope for August 4 - 10, 2025, teaches each zodiac sign in astrology about the value of teamwork. Our collective tarot card for the week, which represents the tone and theme we can expect to experience, is the Three of Pentacles.

In tarot, three is about creativity and communication between community members and friends. Pentacles are associated with money, resources, and the products we create through our imagination. So, the week of August 4, we can expect to work more collaboratively with others and spend less time working independently. The focus and message from the tarot this week is to keep your prospects open. Each of us will be advancing a new idea rather than completing something from the past. When possible, be open to exploring and trying out new things. You may be invited to team up with people you have not worked with in the past, which could be a valuable learning experience.

The weekly tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign from August 4 - 10, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Ace of Cups, reversed

Aries, as an optimistic zodiac sign, you thrive in environments that are encouraging and feel deflated in situations where negativity seems to dominate the vibe. Keep a pulse on how you think, as emotions are a key part of what makes your life run smoothly this week.

You have the Ace of Cups, which is a great tarot card to have. It means that you have a lot of good things going on in terms of money, personal development, and relationships; however, this time it's in reverse, which means you may question whether what you want to do will ultimately bring you happiness.

You may be inclined to work on a project or do something with friends to please people, but this is a high-risk endeavor. Keep your boundaries strong, ram.

Be authentic to your inner compass. The first step on the wrong path will take more time to correct. It's better to say no up front and protect yourself from unnecessary emotional disappointment.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Wheel of Fortune

Taurus, you are a hard worker. You always keep your eye on the prize, and that is why you're one of the more successful zodiac signs. When you make a decision, you stick with it. This is your core personality trait that helps you achieve success in life.

Success is a central theme for you the week of August 4 - 10. You have the Wheel of Fortune, and that means what happened on the ground level will take you up to the top. You may be in the early stages of an important project this week, and it will be promising, even now.

Your message for this week is growth and luck, and you plan to take others with you on this journey.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Six of Wands

Gemini, you don't really need someone to affirm you when you do a good thing, but hey, you do love a good pat on the back now and then. It motivates you to keep going, and it also helps you understand what people like so that you can do it again in the future.

The week of August 4 reminds you that people and feedback may not be at the top of your list of needs, but you do want to know. The message for you this week is to be expressive about your needs.

Say what will help you to stay motivated and driven. Don't be shy about asking for feedback or seeking constructive criticism if it provides value to you as you work with others to achieve a goal.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Four of Swords, reversed

Cancer, sometimes people misunderstand you. They think you're chill because you're a water sign, but the truth is you're as much of a go-getter as an Aries, Libra or Capricorn.

The difference is you're motivated by emotions, and you like to feel good about what you're doing. It has to make sense for you to have the buy-in.

Buy-in is the main idea for you this week as you return to work and make things happen. Last week was a time for rest, and you may not have been in full work mode yet.

This week, however, your Four of Swords, reversed tarot card, indicates a hectic week ahead. You may have your hand in many projects and feel super busy. However, it's what you will feel happiest doing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Knight of Cups, reversed

Leo, you are not a fearful zodiac sign, but you are also not typically confrontational.

You like to sit back and calculate your next move, and when you see a problem, you don't always address it head-on. Instead, you wait to watch and see if it resolves itself.

Sometimes acting this way can come across as avoidance to others, which is your warning for the week from the Knight of Cups, reversed tarot card.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Ace of Swords

Virgo, you are a truly inspirational zodiac sign. When it comes to getting things in order, you are top of the heap! However, the week of August 4-10 may continue to test your patience and resolve.

You may question whether you have the facts correctly when it comes to others, but don't blame yourself. Mercury, the planet that rules your zodiac sign, is retrograde until August 11, and even then, it will take time for certain things to make complete sense to you.

The message for you from the Ace of Swords tarot card is to aim for clarity. When in doubt, search for answers.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: King of Swords, reversed

Libra, you are the zodiac sign that represents fairness, so when you see someone acting cruelly toward another person, it makes you upset, and you want to stop the problem as soon as possible.

This week, when working with others, whether it be in a family or work-related setting, people who seem to lack discipline will be on your radar.

According to the King of Swords, reversed tarot card, you are the peacemaker. So, you may find it necessary to help others realize their wrongs (gently). It won't be an easy task, but with a little bit of kindness and your sensible nature, you'll figure it out before the week is over.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Four of Pentacles

Scorpio, you aren't exactly stubborn, but when you sense something is yours, you can (and often do) go into protective mode. So, the week of August 4, you will want to monitor that territorial side of you that can be tough to control.

The Four of Pentacles is a warning against this nature. You don't want to be someone who refuses to change when it's for your good. Find new ways to express your desire to be part of a team and to take ownership of projects that mean something to you. This week can be a great one for you, particularly in terms of personal growth.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: The Tower, reversed

Sagittarius, you are lucky, and you are also driven, so when this week's Tower tarot card presents itself to you in reverse, it means that the obstacles in your life are going to be removed, and it's a good thing.

As someone ruled by the planet Jupiter, you typically stumble upon luck when you're making things grow. Growth can be problematic, but you view obstacles as challenges and find a way to work through them.

You may have help freeing the path for you, but you don't have to worry about how the process happens. What matters is that you get done what you need to accomplish the week of August 4, and you will.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: The Chariot

Capricorn, you are going to have an excellent week from August 4 - 10, 2025. According to your tarot card, The Chariot, the week brings you sweet victory, and this might not be something that happens only for you, but for every person who has the pleasure of working with you.

You will be partnering to achieve multiple goals in your life, including health, finance, and relationships. With your ruling planet, Saturn, in retrograde, you are revising, removing toxic situations and focusing on inner change as well. What you do this week will pave the way for the future, so stay true to yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: King of Cups, reversed

Aquarius, you appreciate a logical and sound mind. You know what you have to offer friends and people you care about.

So, when others act even slightly unstable in their commitment, it makes you wonder whether it's worth doing things with them or venturing out by yourself.

There's an air of emotional instability coming to you this week, and you may not be able to figure out why that is. However, it might not be your job to do so. The advice from the King of Cups, reversed tarot card, is to focus on what you do best, and keep the attention on yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Seven of Swords

Pisces, loyalty means a lot to you, and when you feel like a person is not completely dialed into your relationship, it can create a disconnect that's hard to ignore.

The week of August 4-10, the Seven of Swords signals a desire for relationships that are more than superficial. You want trust, respect and cohesiveness involving transparency and open dialogue. The message for you from the tarot is to offer these things, and you'll attract the same into your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.