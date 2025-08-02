These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Absolute Money Magnets In August 2025

Everyone can do with a bit of extra money, right? Well, sometimes the stars align to make that happen, which is the case for the three zodiac signs that are money magnets in August 2025. According to astrologer Chana Peppers, there are a few lucky zodiac signs that attract wealth and prosperity all month long, thanks to a little help from the universe.

"These three zodiac signs could hit the financial jackpot in August 2025," Peppers said in a video, "and I'm not just talking about the lottery."

Whether you just happen to stumble across a $20 bill while taking your morning walk, get lucky with a gifted scratch-off, or finally get that raise you've been hoping for, if you're one of the following zodiac signs, this financial 'luck' will come from the unexpected opportunities that life presents to you.

1. Gemini

One zodiac sign that’s a money magnet in August 2025 is Gemini because “Jupiter is lighting up your second house of finances," Peppers explained, which "is a classic financial blessing time.”

Whether you get an extra paycheck or achieve random success, your life is about to become a lot luckier as you’re the main sign that’s benefiting the most financially from Jupiter's stay in Cancer. That being said, don't slack off, Gemini. While you have great potential for success and abundance, all of this depends on whether you're willing to chase it or not.

2. Sagittarius

Another lucky zodiac sign that’s a money magnet in August is Sagittarius. According to Peppers, with lucky planet Jupiter in your eighth house of investments and other people's money, “this looks like a powerful transformation that ends in a big payout.”

Peppers explained that having your eighth house impacted can bring about "big money moves.” From finding some extra cash around the house to finally experiencing debt relief, money will show up when you least expect it.

Even so, be careful how you spend it. With 2025 being such a turbulent year, having a bit of emergency savings set aside or a strong financial backup plan might not be such a bad idea.

3. Libra

Libra, you're a total money magnet in August 2025, but this is more than just luck. Your career is finally starting to take off, and it's all because of your hard work. If you’ve been looking to climb the corporate ladder, now is the time to do so. As Peppers explained, “Jupiter is sitting at the top of your chart, so it’s helping you level up financially through recognitions at work, in your career.”

This is great, as many of you have been hustling hard since the beginning of this year. So, while you might feel a bit defeated about or stagnant in your growth so far, don’t panic. Life is bound to get better for you sooner rather than later as long as you keep working hard for it!

“For those of you who are out here hustling and looking for a win, this is boss energy for you,” Peppers added.

