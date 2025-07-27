3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success In August 2025

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract financial success throughout the month of August 2025. Pig, Horse, and Rooster animal signs can tap into the I Ching hexagram of success this month for advice on how to make the most of August's positive energy.

Fire over Water (#64) changing to Earth over Fire (#36) brings an encouraging reminder about achieving financial success: everything we build can continue to grow and thrive when we take steps to protect and nurture it. It’s not about fearing what could go wrong, but about being mindful and proactive so your hard work remains strong and meaningful.

If you’re facing challenges, remember that lasting success is rarely achieved alone. It’s a collective effort that becomes stronger when communities come together to create change. If you’ve built something meaningful, see it as a testament to your resilience and vision. While life can bring sudden shifts, these moments also offer opportunities to adapt, rise higher, and prove your strength.

With some extra focus and the right actions, these animal signs come out of this chapter even more victorious and empowered. Now let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success in August 2025.

1. Pig

Pig, success and money will flow to you easily this month (as it usually does). But don't gloat, because that can invite negative energy. Instead, appreciate the parts of yourself that enabled such financial success to be attracted to you, whether that's a talent, dedicated efforts, a chance you took on yourself, or anything else. This will enable you to invite even more good fortune in the future.

This financial success is not completely a result of your hard work, though. It's more of a blessing for good deeds done in the past, or the intentional moves to remove yourself from problematic situations. You experienced a glow up recently, too, that coincided with such a decision.

If you have felt financially blocked in the past, the above is the biggest clue to what was holding you back. Things will be better now that you have made a positive change. But if you haven't yet, here's the sign you've been waiting for to take the plunge and be courageous.

Your power color in August is indigo blue. Using this color in painting projects or charm casting will bring you success.

2. Horse

Horse, you will attract financial success in August! So, prepare to celebrate. You've committed to getting a new strategy into motion, and you will see powerful results starting this month.

August will be a time to enjoy the weather, socialize, and live life to the fullest. That will have a direct positive impact on your manifestation abilities and the flow of success in your life. If you are preparing for an entrance exam, now's the time to go all-in and study as hard as you can. Success is waiting to knock on your door, perhaps in the form of a surprisingly good question paper (for you).

If you have felt blocked financially in the past, try to limit the time you spend with people who bring bad energy to your doorstep or seem to thrive on the adage “misery loves company.” Associating with problem-solvers is your best bet. Don't play therapist to energy vampires, especially in love or romance. Your power colors this month are orange and black.

3. Rooster

Rooster, prepare for an extraordinarily good month this August! You will attract financial success that aligns with your recent wishes and manifestations. This month's energy is right for having success with a romantic partner who is very abundant.

The specifics of your success are being shrouded, though. So don't be surprised if something surprising happens that lands something tremendous on your doorstep. It can even be a chance opportunity to be on TV or the chance to engage with high flyers in your profession. You will also benefit from being more proactive by signing up for conferences and trade fairs.

If you have felt financially blocked in the past, now's the time to take a close look at your finances and determine if you need to adjust your budget or identify a known drain on your funds from a toxic or manipulative source. It can even be a deadbeat partner who sucks out all your enthusiasm and mooches off you. Your power color this month is indigo blue. If you are an indigo child, your success will be even more potent.

