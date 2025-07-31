5 Zodiac Signs Attract Good Luck In Love From Now Until August 10, 2025

Five zodiac signs attract good luck in love from now until August 10, 2025. Elevate your relationship to a higher level as the Moon moves through Sagittarius on Monday, August 4. Sagittarius is one of the most philosophical zodiac signs and is searching for what resonates as truth. With the Moon in this highly spiritual sign, you can begin to ask questions and view your relationship differently. If you want a deeper spiritual and emotional connection with your partner, start by stepping away from the ordinary and embracing what encompasses an extraordinary love.

Mars shifting into Libra on Wednesday, August 6, will assist this energy. Mars governs desires and ambitions. In Libra, it focuses heavily on the dynamic between you and your romantic partner. This will help you invest time and energy into elevating your relationship and taking it to the next level. It will also pave the way for the opening of the Lion’s Gate Portal on Friday, August 8.

The Lion’s Gate Portal represents the alignment of the Sun, the Egyptian pyramids, and the star Sirius in the constellation of Leo. This is a powerful time for manifestation and transformation. Yet it also encourages you to realize that romance is not solely about date nights or getting married, but in truly developing a profound spiritual connection. Love isn’t just between two people, but two souls.

There may be fireworks as this energy combines with the Full Moon in Aquarius on Saturday, August 9. This will be a Super Moon, meaning it will appear larger and tug on your emotions deeply. This Full Moon echoes back to the New Moon in Aquarius that occurred on January 29, bringing a sense of closure and completion to an area of focus within your life. While this doesn’t denote a break-up, its powers of transformation will intensify as Mars in Libra trines Uranus in Gemini also on Saturday, August 9. This may bring about a new love affair or a sudden development in your quest for a deeper spiritual relationship. Keep your heart open and your affirmations positive so that you can shift into a new timeline and take advantage of the unique energy in the days ahead.

1. Gemini

Choose the love that resonates with your soul, Gemini. You are not boxed into a particular kind of relationship or even outcome in your connection. While you are often fearful of trying new things or changing the way that you approach romantic matters, you are urged to love outside the box. Explore what resonates with your soul, challenge yourself to react differently in a situation, or give someone an unexpected chance. Lean into discovery during this period so that you can experience the magic of the Moon moving through Sagittarius beginning on Monday, August 4.

The Moon in Sagittarius activates your romantic life, but in a way that challenges you to step outside of your comfort zone or previous expectations. This may lead to you realizing the truth of your feelings or discovering a desire to transform your relationship. Nothing is impossible, but you must let go of thinking that love can only look one way. This may lead to some surprising events later in the week on Saturday, August 9, as Mars in Libra aligns with Uranus in Gemini. It’s important to stay open and let yourself explore what a dynamic relationship can look like when you throw away all the previous rules.

2. Aries

Take action on the desires of your heart, Aries. You are currently moving through a deep and transformative time in your life. This has to do with your sense of self, identity, and how you view love and relationships. With Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron retrograde in Aries, there is a great deal of focus on yourself. Try to remember that you don’t need to be perfect to deserve love; you just need to honor your worth.

Just because you’re in the midst of a personal transformation doesn’t mean that you can’t take action on the desires of your heart, too. Whether you're beginning a new relationship or deepening the bonds of an existing one, you need to let yourself see that no matter where you are on your journey of love, you are still worthy. This can help you realize that it’s not just about how this period affects your personal growth, but also can improve your romantic life.

Beginning on Wednesday, August 6, Mars will shift into Libra. Mars is your ruling planet and governs your desires, ambitions, and what you are motivated to achieve. In Libra, this affects your romantic life. Although it may feel challenging to show up for another when you are trying to simply show up for yourself, you have to allow yourself to try. There are parts of your journey that you are meant to walk in solitude, but right now isn’t one. Try to honor the type of connection that you desire in your life and realize that you were never broken. There was never anything wrong with you or how you loved. No matter where you are in life, you are worthy of being genuinely loved.

3. Aquarius

Everything is happening as it's meant to, Aquarius. You have been receiving divine nudges from the universe for the last few months. These have helped you to overcome obstacles from your past and move into a new version of healing. While many of these obstacles have been tied to your past romantic experiences, they have allowed you to move into a space of receiving in your current relationship. You can feel relief in knowing that the future won’t look anything like the past, and you truly don’t have to look over your shoulder any longer. You have been walking a path of divine trust for a while, and now you’re finally going to receive confirmation for all your previous choices.

The Lion’s Gate Portal will open on Friday, August 8, as the Sun, Sirius, and the Great Pyramids in Egypt all align in the constellation of Leo. Leo governs your romantic pursuits and building a life that you love. During the Lion’s Gate Portal, you will enter into a new timeline where it may feel like the events within your life shift rapidly. This is all part of a new phase of accelerated growth that you have been working towards.

While situations may change unexpectedly and quickly, remember that this is what you’ve been building towards for the last year. You are ready to move forward and no longer need to worry about the past repeating itself. By trusting in the guidance that you receive from the universe, you can take this next step and accept that this is only the beginning of the extraordinary life you are meant to live.

4. Leo

Let yourself have hope, dearest Leo. The struggles never make sense when you’re in them, but only after you’ve passed the most treacherous parts does clarity finally arrive. You have been on a deep journey of learning and getting to know yourself over the last few months. This phase has encouraged you to challenge your previous beliefs, be honest with yourself, and start to align with what and who you genuinely love. While life may not have felt easy recently, all of that will soon begin to improve with the Full Super Moon in Aquarius on Saturday, August 9.

The Full Moon in Aquarius brings fruition to what began around the New Moon in Aquarius on January 26. So much has changed since. Yet while this is a Full Moon, it’s also your beginning point. Clarity arrives over what has occurred as well as your inner truth, shining like a light within the darkness. Everything changes the moment that this knowledge arrives because the most important aspect of manifesting your dreams is actually knowing what you want.

You must trust yourself during this period and have hope that matters can and have already improved. This doesn’t mean you will be able to return to the life you had previously, especially before this year, but that you are on the right path. Use this energy to sow new intentions into your romantic life or reconnect with your partner. The most difficult part of the path is now over, but it’s up to you to start believing it.

5. Sagittarius

You can have it all, Sagittarius. You often are told by others that you can’t find everything that you want in one person, or that it seems like you just want to have your cake and eat it too. Yet, no matter what others have said, you haven’t given up on what you dream of. Although there were moments of doubt, you couldn’t make yourself accept less than what you have always known is meant for you.

You do need a different sort of romantic partner, as standard run-of-the-mill relationships just don’t satisfy your thirst for the unique. This has resulted in you learning about the kind of person that truly resonates with your soul. Because of that, you are now in a position to attract incredible love or realize that you’ve already found what you’ve been seeking.

On Saturday, August 9, Mars in Libra will trine Uranus in Gemini, bringing in a zest of fresh energy into your romantic life. Uranus in Gemini will help you build upon what you’ve learned and embrace the unique and unusual. As Mars in Libra trines with Uranus in Gemini, you may be in for a surprise. This energy can make you realize that you have feelings for someone whom you considered just a friend or help you realize that the relationship you are currently in possesses a great deal more depth than you thought. Uranus brings about shocking events, so it’s important to remain open to what arises. However, Mars in Libra will ensure that you are brought together with who you are meant to be with.

