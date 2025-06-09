What Each Chinese Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of June 9 - 15, 2025

Weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for June 9 to 15. This week each Chinese zodiac sign has more good to look forward to than negatives. The start of the week is centered on personal development and self-improvement, particularly concerning mental health.

Monday through Wednesday, June 9-11, is ideal for personal errands. Even if you have to work, make time to set up your appointments, complete a few home projects, and tend to your individual needs. Even though Wednesday provides the right energy to start a new project that's career-related, you might find it more helpful to work on things that you can do for yourself, like side gigs, website design, learning a new skill or improving a romantic relationship. Do you have something you need to end or get rid of? Plan to do it on Thursday, June 12, Destruction Day.

Avoid unnecessary shopping, meetings, or signing of contracts on Friday, June 13, a Danger Day. We have a great weekend ahead with Saturday being a Success Day, where we can celebrate our wins and also experience luck on projects. Make purchases or ask for things you need from others on Sunday, since this is the day that you will receive resources with ease. Here's each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope and astrology forecast for June 9 - 15, 2025:

Rat

Rat, you are built for success, and when it comes to spotting resources that are available to you, you've got the eyes to find them. This week, your financial situation is highlighted, and you may discover that you have several ways to increase your revenue and improve your money flow. On Monday and Tuesday, work on debt reduction or, at the very least, how you can spend less and save more.

Once you understand your financial situation, start looking for money-generating opportunities online or through your social network on Wednesday, June 11. You may achieve your desires by Sunday, June 15, resulting in a powerful finish to the month with a job offer or lead for more work.

Ox

Ox, where people turn their attention outward, this week invites you to be introspective and pensive. You may not want to initiate anything significant this week that involves external accolades or rewards. Instead, your energy remains internalized. You will feel best when you focus on work that enhances your mind and provides you with a sense of peace and tranquility.

The day that brings you what you need is June 15, a Receive Day. You may not receive a financial windfall, but you can gain a sense of wellness rooted in self-confidence and assurance. Be cautious, though, on June 12, especially if you're feeling introverted and socially withdrawn. If you decline invitations to go out, do it with grace and style to avoid burning any bridges in the future.

Tiger

Tiger, this week, your physical health is on the agenda, and whether you love to exercise or hate it, you will want to move more and stay active. There are certain times during every month when your zodiac sign may be slightly more at risk for health problems. Initiate a workout plan on June 11, and if you need to consult a medical professional, first, aim to do so on Monday and Tuesday when you can set the foundation for a successful fitness launch before the month is over.

What day should you avoid starting something new? You'll want to be extra cautious on June 13, 2025, to avoid engaging in any risky activities that involve consuming food or drink. Also, avoid trying to advise people who you know aren't always the best listeners. You're in the clear for strong suggestions next week on June 16.

Rabbit

Rabbit, ever been called impulsive? This week, you may feel slightly skittish and less committed to projects, people, places, or ideas. You may experience a strong need to self-protect and not want to promise anything that doesn't come with some type of guarantee.

The day to be most cautious is June 12, a Destruction Day. You don't want to start projects, but you will want to end a few. You may realize certain things aren't worth your time and effort, even if they seemed right when you first started them.

On June 14, you may feel ready to initiate a personal project. This may also be a day where a relationship seems to move forward, even if you're already in a committed relationship, things start to get better for you.

Dragon

Dragon, what are your long-term and short-term goals? This is your year, and it's also your month; however, this week you may feel less powerful than usual. The energy improves on June 16, but your attention will need to be diverted elsewhere on Monday through Sunday. Rather than aim for essential projects that provide you with external monetary gains, do your inner work.

Cultivate relationships and think about your future. Foster dreams that you have in your heart, and don't worry if this week feels like a bust at times. The foundation you set for yourself emotionally will help you to make the most of next week, which will be the most powerful week of the entire month. Good things are always worth waiting for.

Snake

Snake, not all is as it seems, and this week comes with a few challenges that you'll handle with grace and skill. You will notice when someone is acting authentically. Others may not easily spot their traits, and without feeling validated, you might second-guess yourself. The bottom line is not to do that; trust yourself instead.

On your best day of the week, June 15, a Receive Day, you reap the benefits of a project or job. If you are a freelancer or work in sales, you may receive a bonus. If you work in an hourly role, you may come across an opportunity that suits you; apply for it.

Horse

Horse, this week you will learn to value perfect timing. You might want to initiate a project at the start of the week; however, there may be delays on Monday and Tuesday, and you may even have to wait until the weekend to see results. Even though you prefer a relaxed and non-committal approach at times, you may find it difficult to put certain things on hold and wait for someone or something to happen. Instead, go with the flow and release the outcome to your higher power.

Your best day this week will be June 14, a Success Day. So don't get discouraged if you make phone calls or send emails and don't hear anything back until later. When the timing isn't ideal, that's okay because you'll have developed patience.

Goat

Goat, you are a go-getter, and with a slower pace starting the week, you may feel a little frustrated that people aren't being as intense about success as you'd like. You will want to be patient with yourself and others on June 10, a Stable Day. See the big picture. Do you really need every day to be a day dedicated to productivity? Why not make room for fun and pleasure?

You could volunteer to do the heavy lifting on a project at work or at home, allowing others to take a day off and spend time with family and friends. Avoid saying yes to things you don't want to do on June 13, a Danger Day. You could feel resentful and think you're being taken advantage of, especially if you decide not to invest in self-care at the start of the week.

Monkey

Monkey, you're curious and you're energetic, and that positive energy can be applied toward advancing your career. With so much going on in the technological space, it's time for you to learn all you can about artificial intelligence. Whether you love it or hate it, what do you need to know? Your best day to initiate learning is on Wednesday, June 11, an Initiate Day. Make a plan for Monday and Tuesday, and then start mid-week.

Be careful not to quit due to frustration on June 12, a Destructive Day. You may be prone to self-sabotage at this time. Resist the temptation to succumb to feelings of inadequacy. You'll start to see signs of success in your work over the weekend.

Rooster

Rooster, you were given a voice, and this week you will use it. You may find yourself in the limelight at work or another social situation (online or in-person) on June 14, a Success Day, where you will need to present and defend your ideas. If the thought of public speaking intimidates you, try not to let that fear stop you from doing it. If you have the chance to plan ahead, write down your thoughts and practice them.

Avoid being overly critical with feedback. Have you ever heard of the sandwich message when giving advice? State a positive, then provide your feedback, and then state another positive. This can help you avoid conflict or hurt feelings on June 13, a Danger Day.

Dog

Dog, this week's message is to avoid lowering your standards in an attempt to gain approval from others. You may try very hard to make a friendship work, but there are moments in life when you have to allow a person to be who they are, even if that means creating distance for the time being.

Some friendships go through periods of growth that require each individual to focus on their own lives. Your wins over the weekend may feel empty without a best friend to celebrate them with, but this can also be where you learn to do things alone and enjoy yourself.

You may feel like your relationships are tested on June 10, a Stable Day, choose peace over strife. The day you will want to work on personal boundaries is June 12, a Day of Destruction. It can be easy to hold pent-up anger and unleash it then.

Pig

Pig, this week, tend to your own needs first. It's great when you can be there for others, but if you're tired, you won't do it from a place of love. Instead, you may start to feel like you resent people for depending too heavily on you. The start of the week, Monday and Tuesday, are ideal for you to focus on your errands. If you handle the beginning of the week well, you'll finish strong. However, if you neglect self-care, you may experience negative consequences, including emotional exhaustion, on June 13, a 'Danger Day'. Beware.

So, aim to get yourself organized June 9 - 10. If you're invited to meetings or social activities, try to move non-time-sensitive activities to later in the week or even the weekend, if possible. You'll feel much more in tune with your life by Wednesday with reserved energy that you can now expend on projects that involve others. June 15, Receive Day is your best day this week; you could receive something you want, especially if you initiate requests mid-week on Wednesday.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.