3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Luck From Now Until June 15

We are mid-June, and the week of June 9 - 15, 2025, brings incredible financial luck to three Chinese zodiac signs: Rabbit, Rat and Horse. Several days provide ample opportunities to make money or build a business. The week starts off slow with a Balance Day on June 9, when meaningful conversations about money have positive outcomes. This is an excellent day for working on strategies with a group or preparing for projects that involve various teams.

Business and profitability pick up speed on Wednesday, June 11, which is an ideal day to initiate important tasks. Saturday, June 14, is one of the best days a person can have. As a Success Day, anything you do related to money or career can improve your financial health. Even though we have a Receive Day on Sunday, June 15, a non-typical banking or business day, you may still receive a deposit of money from work, a debt being repaid, or see profitability from another investment. Now let's see what this means for the three Chinese zodiac signs that will attract financial luck from now to June 15, 2025:

1. Rabbit

Rabbit, you are meticulous. Your gentle approach to matters helps you attract financial luck throughout the week. Your best date this week for attracting and making money will be June 11, a Xin Hai day. On this Metal Pig Day, try not to second-guess yourself. Make sure to trust your instincts, especially when making an investment that you've thoroughly investigated and considered with care.

Complete and start new projects on Saturday, Wood Tiger Success Day. If you are looking to borrow from a bank, transfer debt between credit cards, or sign contracts, June 14 is your luckiest day this week for financial affairs.

2. Rat

Rat, you are always one step ahead. As a result, the week of June 9 will find you envisioning the future with clarity and focus. Two dates this week bring luck in the area of finances: Geng Xu, on June 10, and Yi Mao, on June 15, which is the Wood Rabbit Receive Day.

On June 10, you will want to find balance in your spending. If you're in debt, you may find success by speaking with creditors to work out a payment plan or consulting with an advisor about how to reduce or eliminate your debt.

On June 15, you attract luck and financial good fortune. Even though there's a risk for miscommunication, even during wire transfers or online transactions, it will feel like you're magnetically able to attract more money into your life by various means.

3. Horse

Horse, your quick thinking and wit help you to get ahead this week. If you experienced any financial setbacks or situations last week that left you feeling uncertain about your future, it's easier to get answers and solutions this week.

On June 11, set time aside for strategic planning. Create a spending budget. Even if you feel like certain things aren't within reach financially right now, write them down since you may attract financial luck into your life and find what you need when you need it if you handle the entire week well and avoid procrastination. Your rewards on June 14, Success Day, will yield a handsome return on your time and effort.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.