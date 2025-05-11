12 Rare Behaviors That Quietly Instill More Confidence, According To Psychology

I struggled with understanding true confidence for years, let alone having it. It took me many years of awkward interactions and self-doubt to eventually sprout a pair of wings. True inner confidence isn’t about being the loudest voice in the room—it’s revealed through consistent, often subtle behaviors that reflect a deep sense of self-trust.

Research shows confident individuals share specific habits that signal and reinforce their internal security. I learned that confidence is unearthed. We all have it when we’re relaxed. But there are certain things we can do to hack our bodies and minds to trigger this feeling of true confidence.

Advertisement

Here are the rare behaviors that quietly instill true confidence:

1. Walk and sit with a fraction more pride in your posture

Studies show that posture can affect our physical chemistry and sense of self.

2. Commit to rising above the masses

Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

Advertisement

The masses are average for a reason. And they’re mostly miserable. Set a high target and then take steps to literally become the kind of person you need to be to live that goal. Your goals are for the here and now, not tomorrow.

3. Take five shallow nose breaths

Do it now. Watch how your mood lifts in this short window. What’s happening? Your mind is stilling; your vagus nerve activates, and optimism lifts.

Research supports that breathing techniques can influence confidence by reducing anxiety and promoting a sense of calm and control over one's body's response to stress. By consciously regulating breath, individuals can trigger the parasympathetic nervous system, which counteracts the sympathetic nervous system's stress response, leading to a more relaxed and confident state.

Advertisement

4. Think less

It’s easy to believe we need to control our lives through incessant analysis. Chill for a moment. When we cloud our minds with all of this clever thinking, we block the inner creative flow. Confidence appears when we’re relaxed in mind and body.

5. Move

Any kind of movement is better than stewing and working ourselves into a frustrated stupor. Go for a walk, run, or paint a picture. Happy humans were made to move.

6. Get bodyful

Mindfulness is all the rage, but have you heard of sitting in silence and getting bodyful? Connect with all your physical senses through observation. Watch your frustrations dissipate as your body relaxes.

Advertisement

This is an exercise about being there for you and connecting with you. It’s about feeling your confidence rising. Try it now. You don’t need to look for that confidence. It’s already there.

7. Decide to stop whining

We make it too easy for ourselves to slip into immature habits that diminish us. Just refuse to be weak. There’s tremendous strength in merely making this decision.

A 2023 study found that quietly accepting a situation without whining or making a fuss can signify confidence and self-assurance. It demonstrates a level of composure and control that can be perceived as stronger and more reliable than a demanding or emotional display.

Advertisement

8. Create something

Creating is the literal expression of a confident soul. So create. This includes reaching out to say hi. It includes making music and writing. It means knocking off an item on your to-do list. Start small if you need to, and see how you feel when you choose to create or overreact.

9. Dance

Dancing, especially if it’s by yourself, might seem goofy. But it’s one of the most empowering things you can do. Life is tough and often mundane. The easy route is to be Mr Serious. Far more courage is required to loosen your hips and groove. This will send ripples of energy through every vein.

10. Journal

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Sometimes confidence is diminished because we spend so much time focusing on the bad stuff in our lives. That’s normal. But you need to buck that trend. Journaling is a great way to change perceptions. List out what’s good right now.

11. Quit blaming

I get it. It feels empowering to shift the blame for your perceived losses onto others. And in some cases, yes, maybe others did play a role. But who cares? You ultimately lose when you pitch yourself as a poor widdle victim. Snap out of it and take responsibility.

A lack of blaming, particularly with a calm and accepting demeanor, can be perceived as a sign of confidence. A 2019 study concluded that taking ownership of situations and avoiding finger-pointing can convey a sense of self-assurance and responsibility.

Advertisement

12. Draw a line in the sand

Journal out how you will shed your old skin, take on powerful new habits, and set a course for an exciting goal that requires nothing but transformation in you. Merely planning this will connect you to your true, confident self.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.