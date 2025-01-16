Weekly Horoscope For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign From January 20 - 26, 2025

A powerful week is here for every Chinese zodiac sign between January 20 - 26, 2025. But before we look at the weekly horoscopes, here are the general messages for everyone. The I Ching hexagram of the week is Mountain over Water (#4). This I Ching reminds us that age is not always a factor in wisdom.

So don't compare yourself to another and compare experiences based on arbitrary things like age. Instead, focus on the journey unfolding for you and take the wisdom offered without comparison.

Something new is always new, no matter what your age is. And something well-known to one may not be so to another, regardless of age or background. Embracing this will help you end the Year of the Dragon with joy and truly understand the blessings of this in-between transitional space before we welcome the Year of the Snake next week!

The weekly Chinese horoscope for January 20 - 26, 2025:

Rat

Rat, your horoscope for this week highlights the need to be kind and bring the light of your soul into every endeavor, whether at work, in your romantic life, or even in community projects. Since the Lunar New Year celebrations are underway, this will have a terrific impact on the way you welcome the Year of the Snake 2025!

Your love life is not in focus this week, but do try to prioritize self-love whenever you can through self-care rituals, engaging with your hobbies, and doing things you love without any goals.

Studies and education will be a strong point for you this week so make the most of this energy to push yourself ahead of the competition and even your peers, especially if you are in a higher education program.

Ox

Ox, love yourself to the moon and back! It's not selfish but a way to remind yourself that your needs matter even as you try to be mindful of others and the world around you.

In love, listen and speak in equal amounts. Your romance will bloom when you do. Plus, it will reveal red flag behaviors if someone is unwilling to extend the same to you on a date.

Most of you will thrive in games and indoor activities this week. Even pranking a friend will land the score in your favor. Just be mindful of sensitivities so you can strengthen your relationships through such lighthearted pursuits.

Tiger

Tiger, know what your heart wants and where you wish to go and then double down on that life choice, no matter what.

Your love life will benefit from this, too, especially if you feel pressured to get married or settle for less than what you want. Your red thread of destiny will bring your soulmate to you ... but only if you can overcome these challenges.

Work and finances will suit you well this week, especially if you are in the ideas department. Don't second-guess any unconventional plot points. You will be surprised when they suddenly become relevant in mainstream culture.

Rabbit

Rabbit, focus hard on the preparations for the Lunar New Year 2025! You will welcome good luck into your life this way come next week.

In love, be honest but also compassionate. Not everything needs to be said all at once. But don't apologize for being yourself, either. You cannot appease everyone, but that's OK.

Platonic relationships are highlighted as an area you should focus on this week. The deeper your bonds with your loved ones, the stronger your life will be. Spend quality time and have fun together!

Dragon

Dragon, speak the truth and know that it may not be the “whole” truth because of the presence of various facets and perspectives. Aiming for perfection is not the goal but the ability to embrace yourself and be courageous.

This week, your love life will bring challenges to help you do the above, too, especially if you and your partner are having communication issues. Be patient because some conflicts may take a while to resolve. The will to resolve is as important as the presence of constant efforts.

Rest is also highlighted for you this week. This will enable you to bring positivity and opportunities to your life shortly.

Snake

Snake, your horoscope this week may feel like your favorite song (of the moment). Trust that your intuition guided you to favor this music for a reason and listen more carefully and pay attention to how you feel. Deep insights regarding a specific situation will be the fruit of such an effort.

Your love life will experience this energy, too, especially if you and your partner or love interest like to share music and make common playlists.

Intuitive gifts will be heightened at this time, and so will your creativity. Go with the flow, but be mindful. That's how you will channel this force for good in the spaces you want to prioritize.

Horse

Horse, your horoscope this week encourages you to think about your friends and social circles and ask yourself if they are genuine. If yes, continue to cultivate this as it's pure gold and a treasure to be cherished. If not, something must change as you enter the transitional period before the end of the Year of the Dragon and the beginning of the Year of the Snake.

Your love life is not in strong focus this week, but those in long-term relationships will benefit from introducing their partner to their family and distant relations. Lay the groundwork for future success!

How you speak this week will have a strong impact on your life. So try to be more patient and compassionate wherever you can without stifling yourself.

Goat

Goat, your week's horoscope is about recognizing where you need to grow and being mindful of the same each day. Every effort made in this regard will bring you powerful and positive fruits.

Your love life will thrive this week when you choose to dazzle your partner or interest with the best within you, whether through your outfits, hobbies, conversation, or date ideas. Let your inner genius take the reins and watch the magic unfold!

Be careful not to burn out while at this. Proper rest will aid you in the future and help you remain stable and strong for months.

Monkey

Monkey, this week's horoscope is like a piggy bank waiting to be broken. Every effort you made in the past to improve your future will now come to fruit.

Your love life will experience this, especially if you have children and have been working with your partner to create a beautiful life for all of you or send your kids to a prestigious school.

Education is an area to invest heavily this week as this will bring long-term results. Financial knowledge is something to focus on.

Rooster

Rooster, your horoscope this week is all about friendship and love, both platonic and romantic. Bring your best self to the table and look for opportunities to host gatherings or to be more social. Beautiful moments will occur when you do.

In romance, look for the silver lining in every situation while doing your best to communicate effectively. True love will show up and meet you halfway.

Most of you will benefit from engaging with your family and elders this week, but only if you already have a good relationship with them and there are no toxic undercurrents. Others are encouraged to ring in the Lunar New Year cheer by preparing for the giant celebrations next week!

Dog

Dog, trust and have faith in the people who love you. It's the real-life version of the trust fall exercise. Let them have your back!

In love, honesty is the best policy, especially if you are having issues with your partner. If you are single and obsessing over someone, now may also be a good time to ask a good friend for advice about the potential of such a relationship so they can give you a perspective beyond your blind spot.

Rest is highlighted for you this week as the gateway to beautiful experiences in the coming weeks.

Pig

Pig, your horoscope this week is about love, family, and doing your best for your community, whether in real life or on virtual platforms. The power of positivity and proactiveness will bring you excellent results.

In love, do your best, but allow your partner or love interest to meet you halfway. It will allow your relationship to grow slowly and steadily into something true.

Most of you will thrive when you choose creative outlets for excess energy this week, whether picking up an old hobby, doing a diamond painting, or just playing more sports. If you are sick or have been, try to rest to recover your strength.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.