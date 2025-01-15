5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Good Fortune All Week, Starting January 20

Five Chinese zodiac signs are the luckiest this week, and their horoscopes reveal how easy it is to attain good fortune from January 20 - 26, 2025. If you find it difficult to step out of your comfort zone, do at least one thing this week that curbs that fear and opens you up. When you embrace this luck, it will feel like you are becoming a phoenix, whereas once, you were only in unseen ashes.

Work and investments for Pigs, Roosters, Goat, Monkeys, and Horses lead to good results. Trust the process as you ease into the new and extraordinary. Write a journal about your wishes for the next few years or decades. This will allow you to channel the cosmic currents where they may benefit you the most.

Advertisement

Five Chinese zodiac signs attracting luck and good fortune the week of January 20 - 26, 2025:

1. Pig

Design: YourTango

Pig, your luck this week is so fantastic; it will feel as if you have struck a vein of oil in a land that was considered barren! You may suddenly realize that you are incredibly smart and only need better tutors or an education plan that caters to your neurodiversity to thrive.

Advertisement

Luck could also come as a friend who opens your eyes to an opportunity right under your nose but invisible to you because you didn't have some inside knowledge. Make the most of this luck to soar high and succeed! The colors red, gold, and green will be lucky for you this week.

2. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rooster, everything you do this week and every experience you pursue will be touched by luck in the form of “top quality.” Walking into a salon? Prepare to have your mind blown with the service you receive! Eating out at a new restaurant? A dessert may show up as a promotion for a food fest!

These are just examples of what you can attract, but this good fortune will surprise you. Just embrace the good stuff and remember to take pictures for memories. The colors red and gold will be lucky for you this week.

3. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Goat, your luck this week is tied to the ether and your relationship with your ancestors and the spirit world. Whether you are religious or have an unconventional form of spirituality, you can attract good fortune into your life through ritual offerings to loved ones who have passed away and deities that you may align with symbolically.

Watch out for signs and synchronicities in your everyday life. The puzzle pieces will come together to reveal a big opportunity or an answer that leads you to gold. The color green will be lucky for you this week. Engaging with nature will have a good impact on you, too.

4. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Monkey, be prepared to make a good bank this week because that's your luck! It can come to you as extra tips or even a new opportunity. You may attract investors to your business who make it possible for you to take everything to the next level of success.

Engaging with your loved ones and spending quality time attracts and boosts your luck and allows your favorite people to experience its secondary effects. The colors green and gold will be lucky for you this week.

5. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Horse, the faster you act and the swifter you strike, the luckier you will be this week. So don't second-guess yourself! There's no time for insecurities or internal fears. It's time to move fast and capture the board while everyone else is unaware. If you dabble in the stock market, some of you will also experience this luck in that arena.

Luck emerges from everyday life when you are mindful and observant. Patience attracts good fortune, so stay grounded. The color green will be lucky for you this week.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.