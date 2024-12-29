The January 2025 Monthly Horoscope Is Here For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign

January 2025 monthly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign are influenced by the I Ching hexagram Thunder over Earth (#16) changing to Earth over Wind (#46). It reminds us that life is not only about broad goals and distant dreams — life is meant to be lived in the moments and the small joys that mark each day.

In the last month of the Year of the Dragon, which ends on January 29, remember that the journey is more important than the destination. After all, isn't it great when we sometimes reach the destination without realizing it because we are focused on making the journey as amazing as possible?

Advertisement

January 2025 monthly horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign:

Rat

Design: YourTango

Lucky day for love: January 24

Lucky day for friendship: January 15

Lucky day for career: January 17

Rat, your horoscope for January 2025 is all about love, life, and everything in between! Trust yourself and lean into whimsy and nostalgia wherever you can, which will lead you straight to the greatest experiences and a fabulous Chinese New Year at the end of January.

Advertisement

Prioritize your gastronomic experiences this month, whether by whipping up your grandma's secret recipe or trying out a new restaurant in your city.

Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Lucky day for love: January 28

Lucky day for friendship: January 29

Lucky day for career: January 19

Ox, listen deeply to your intuition and the whispers of your subconscious this month, whether during meditation, daytime naps, or nighttime dreams. Keeping a journal can help you gather all the insights and piece the puzzle together faster, leading you to fated experiences throughout the month.

January is the perfect time to manifest what you want and set the tone for the rest of the year, wrapping up the Year of the Dragon on a good note before we hit the Year of the Snake 2025.

Advertisement

Tiger

Design: YourTango

Lucky day for love: January 23

Lucky day for friendship: January 25

Lucky day for career: January 29

Tiger, try something new in January that helps you overcome a specific fear, which can help you start the year more confidently. You are also encouraged to prioritize self-care this month over all else, which will set you up for success for the rest of the year, carve out a unique place for yourself in the world, and be yourself unapologetically.

Advertisement

Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Lucky day for love: January 18

Lucky day for friendship: January 15

Lucky day for career: January 14

Rabbit, good luck and divine fated experiences are on the table in January. Note down any supernatural experiences you have and any signs you observe. Something as simple as fallen feathers on your path to random flowers showering down on you as you walk under a tree overhanging a sidewalk are all signs from the universe that something significant is headed your way.

Advertisement

Dragon

Design: YourTango

Lucky day for love: January 13

Lucky day for friendship: January 12

Lucky day for career: January 9

Dragon, since this is the last month of the Year of the Dragon before Chinese New Year's Day on January 29, now's your chance to make the most of the prosperous energy here to do your bidding. Golden objects will boost your intentions, especially if you place a golden dragon on your work desk. This is the month you decide what the rest of the year will be focused on, so don't skip this intention-setting session! It will pave the way for you to utilize all the astrological energies over the next many months.

Advertisement

Snake

Design: YourTango

Lucky day for love: January 9

Lucky day for friendship: January 9

Lucky day for career: January 17

Snake, January 2025 requires patience and hard work to set you up for a successful year. Just remember to work smarter, not harder, to avoid disrupting your work-life balance. If you feel called to, be more charitable this month and allow generosity to be the hallmark. You can also share food to bring joy, love, and camaraderie to people within your community.

Advertisement

Horse

Design: YourTango

Lucky day for love: January 24

Lucky day for friendship: January 26

Lucky day for career: January 29

Horse, think about who you want to be in 2025 and use that as a guide for the coming months. January will set the tone for you, whether you want this year to help you unleash your inner warrior, find the inner guardian, or relax. Your love life will be impacted by your choices too.

Advertisement

Just remember: contentment is not about the aesthetics or impressing random people or your connections. It's about setting your sights on a worthwhile goal that helps you conquer the rest of the year with style, grace, and confidence.

Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Lucky day for love: January 25

Lucky day for friendship: January 28

Lucky day for career: January 27

Goat, you're starting 2025 off strong with the career recognition you've worked so hard to achieve. Your strong leadership skills are on display this month.

While your discipline and work ethic are commendable, make sure to make time for rest and fun in January, especially around the time of the Chinese New Year. Engage in the festivities and do your best to start the year with delight, creativity, and serenity in your soul.

Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Lucky day for love: January 25

Lucky day for friendship: January 29

Lucky day for career: January 17

Monkey, whens spending time with family and close friends, bring your personality quirks to the table and observe what happens. Now's your chance to be true to yourself and let go of bad habits that prioritize groupthink or hold you back. You are also encouraged to be more cautious about how you spend money and try to minimize overspending.

Flowers will bring you a lot of positivity in the days leading up to the Chinese New Year, so add a few dried petals to the red envelopes you hand out or add an artisanal potpourri jar to your home to invite good energy.

Advertisement

Rooster

Design: YourTango

Lucky day for love: January 15

Lucky day for friendship: January 17

Lucky day for career: January 29

Advertisement

Rooster, your horoscope for January 2025 is all about play, love, and trying something new as the new year unfolds! This is highlighted for your love life — creativity will do wonders for that romantic spark. You will also benefit from journaling about what you do so you can remember your fun date ideas far into the future!

Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Lucky day for love: January 25

Lucky day for friendship: January 17

Lucky day for career: January 29

Dog, your health is on the up and up this month. Make sure you are not allowing bad beliefs to diminish your self-esteem. What you believe about yourself will come true in 2025, especially once we are firmly in the Year of the Snake. So now's the time to break any cycles of negative self-talk and so on.

You will also benefit from surrounding yourself with positive friends, even if that's on an internet forum where you share a common interest with everyone else.

Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Lucky day for love: January 25

Lucky day for friendship: January 19

Lucky day for career: January 9

Pig, continue being the best you can be. There will always be people who will find fault or something to criticize, but that's because they are not your people — it's not a reflection of your worth or capacity. Focus on who you are and you will thrive and shine in 2025, especially in the lead-up to the Chinese New Year.

This month is also great for setting strong resolutions for the next six months that will help you keep your head in the game and eyes on the prize (whatever it might be)!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.