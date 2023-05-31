The Type Of Man You Deserve (Based On Your Zodiac Sign)

Trying to find a guy who is compatible with your zodiac sign is like trying to find a serious relationship on Tinder. Most of the time, the men you come across aren't looking for anything serious at all. But even if you found a guy who was cute and not too full of himself, how do you know that you won't get sick of him after a few weeks? Well, you don't know.

You might not believe in astrology all that much, but you can't deny that you've read about your zodiac sign a few times and thought, "Hmm, yeah that does sound like me!" Learning about your zodiac sign and how compatible it is (or isn't) with the other ones can be super eye-opening. You might not realize that some signs are better off looking for a significant other who is the exact opposite of them. Other times, a sign just wants someone who is just as laid back as them because they are already easy-going people.

Let's face it: you already know what you're looking for in a boyfriend. Maybe you want someone who's funny and will spend the day making you laugh your ass off. Maybe you'd rather have a guy spoil you with gifts and romantic day trips for the two of you.

No matter what kind of man you are looking for, one thing is for sure: you deserve the best of the best. And sometimes that means getting to know the guy before you actually know the guy.

So what does that mean for you? That means learning everything you can about astrology and matching your favorite qualities in a guy with what your sign is looking for (i.e., comparing your crush's personality with your own zodiac sign — for science, of course). Don't worry, we don't judge here. But we do think that astrology knows what's up when it comes to love.

So take a look at the kind of guy you should be looking for — the type of man you really deserve.