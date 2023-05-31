The Type Of Man You Deserve (Based On Your Zodiac Sign)

Your zodiac sign can reveal the type of person you're most compatible with.
May 31, 2023
Trying to find a guy who is compatible with your zodiac sign is like trying to find a serious relationship on Tinder. Most of the time, the men you come across aren't looking for anything serious at all. But even if you found a guy who was cute and not too full of himself, how do you know that you won't get sick of him after a few weeks? Well, you don't know.
You might not believe in astrology all that much, but you can't deny that you've read about your zodiac sign a few times and thought, "Hmm, yeah that does sound like me!" Learning about your zodiac sign and how compatible it is (or isn't) with the other ones can be super eye-opening. You might not realize that some signs are better off looking for a significant other who is the exact opposite of them. Other times, a sign just wants someone who is just as laid back as them because they are already easy-going people.
Let's face it: you already know what you're looking for in a boyfriend. Maybe you want someone who's funny and will spend the day making you laugh your ass off. Maybe you'd rather have a guy spoil you with gifts and romantic day trips for the two of you.
No matter what kind of man you are looking for, one thing is for sure: you deserve the best of the best. And sometimes that means getting to know the guy before you actually know the guy.
So what does that mean for you? That means learning everything you can about astrology and matching your favorite qualities in a guy with what your sign is looking for (i.e., comparing your crush's personality with your own zodiac sign — for science, of course). Don't worry, we don't judge here. But we do think that astrology knows what's up when it comes to love.
So take a look at the kind of guy you should be looking for — the type of man you really deserve.
Aries (March 21 - April 19): An intellectual man
Aries are fiercely independent and logical creatures. They love being on their own and being deep thinkers. Aries deserve a man who will indulge them in intellectual conversations often. They also love partners who are confident and honest; Aries doesn't have time for BS.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20): A strong-willed man
Taurus is one of the most indulgent signs; they love their guilty pleasures. When they are in a relationship, Taurus is a very committed partner. Taurus deserves a man who is all about romance and passion. They also want someone who can hold their own; nothing is sexier to them than a man who is strong-willed.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20): An honest man
Gemini is all about trying new things. They are adventurous and social, so they will always expect you to keep up with them, no matter what the situation demands. A Gemini deserves a man who speaks his mind without beating around the bush but who can also be playful and funny.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22): A kind-hearted man
No one is more kind-hearted and sensitive than a Cancer (except maybe Pisces). They always want what's best for you in a relationship, but that doesn't mean you can take advantage of them. Cancer deserves a man who is just like them; someone who is honest, sincere, and capable of being on their own, as well as in a healthy relationship.
Leo (July 23 - August 22): A flirty man
Leo is all about loyalty and motivation. If their significant other doesn't have either of these traits, then their relationship will fall apart fast. Leo deserves a man who is straightforward. They're not always serious, though. A Leo also wants a partner who is generous and knows how to flirt.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22): A patient man
Virgos are one of the most thoughtful and mysterious signs. They are never quick to open up to others, which can sometimes make new relationships difficult. This is why Virgo deserves a man who is patient with them; if he can wait it out, Virgo will make it all worth it. They are also looking for someone who is down to earth and supportive of their choices; Virgo spends a lot of time being introspective.
Libra (September 23 - October 22): A loyal man
Libra is known for being very headstrong. This can mean that they are either being stubborn or motivated, and it all lies in who they're dealing with. Libra is also very logical, which means they are always analyzing situations. A man who is loyal and adaptable is a great fit for a Libra because it plays off of some of their best traits. Libra also wants someone who is great with communication and won't try to be vague about important things.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): A passionate man
Scorpios are extremely intense and sexual. They sometimes get themselves in trouble because they would rather do something frivolous first and think about the consequences later. Men who can match Scorpio's passion will create a deep bond with them early on. Scorpio is also looking for someone who is fun and patient with them, especially when they start trouble for themselves. It takes time to get them to trust others.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): A sensual man
Sagittarius is both adventurous and easygoing. They will jump at the chance to try something new, but they also don't mind hanging out with their significant other at home. Sagittarius deserves a man that is sensual and can use humor to break the tension. They also need someone who is active like they are or they'll end things fast.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): A hard-working man
Capricorns are smart and serious individuals, which is why they want a man who can be not-so-serious at times. They do appreciate partners who are similar to themselves, too, because it helps them connect with others on a deeper level. Capricorn deserves a man who is very hard-working (and fun-loving, of course). They also want to feel a sense of security in a relationship; it'll help them focus more on the fun things in a relationship.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): A charming man
Aquarius is very creative, which is why sex with them is so intense. They love using their smarts in and out of the bedroom, which makes them great partners for other adventurous signs. Aquarius deserves a man who is charming and passionate. They also want someone who is sociable because it makes them feel more confident with themselves.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20): A romantic man
Pisces are emotional and introspective individuals, and they know how to use that to their advantage. They don't often take crap from others, but they know how to be honest with you when something is bothering them. They want a relationship with someone who is compassionate and thoughtful, just like them. Pisces also appreciates a little daily romance, so don't be afraid to show off your sensual side once in a while.
Emily Ratay is a writer and journalist living in Pittsburgh. Her writing and expertise focus on astrology, relationships, and feminism. Her work has appeared on YourTango, PopSugar, Yahoo, and MSN.