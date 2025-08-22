Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope Is Here For Saturday, August 23

On August 23, 2025, each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope arrives with a double dose of Virgo energy. Virgo season has begun, and the Moon will leave Leo to enter Virgo, building up to the New Moon by the end of the day. New Moons help to mark a season of change, where you learn to embrace the tone of a new astrological energy. Virgo is about the daily routines, especially those that impact your health and wellness. We move from the heart to our center, encompassing the heart, lower back, and digestive system; this is why this sign is associated with work.

The collective tarot for all astrological signs on Saturday is the Six of Wands, reversed. Six is also about health and relates to Virgo. Wands are about energy. Since this tarot is in reverse, it signals distress but also an opportunity to heal the areas of life that have been put on hold. Let's find out how your mind and body connection can heal what you've put on hold right now, and the message for your zodiac sign from the cards today.

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Saturday, August 23, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Page of Pentacles

Aries, you work hard, and you do a lot of things to make your life better. But sometimes those efforts don't result in more pay or the recognition you think you ought to get from others.

On Saturday, your tarot card, the Page of Pentacles, is a sign that lets you know things will begin to improve for you soon. There are a few areas that you're currently working on that will prove to be profitable, and you can look forward to seeing a payoff in the future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Fool

Taurus, you are a lover, and you don't enjoy fighting. You enjoy peacefulness and calm environments that make you feel appreciated and cared for.

The Fool tarot card on August 23 is saying you will run toward a situation you think will improve your life. However, you may be warned or considered as foolish by others for making fast moves.

The Fool, when it is upright, is a sign that you are following your heart, but it's also good to heed warnings that sound logical. Balance is key.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Hierophant, reversed

Gemini, you try very hard to impart wise advice and good ideas to the people you love, especially family members. However, sometimes they don't listen to you when you feel they ought to, and it can be frustrating.

Today's tarot card tells you that you have to let it go. The Hierophant, reversed, is a signal that the traditions you hold on to may not align with what others need in their lives right now. It can be hard to understand, but later you will see why and appreciate the life lesson.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Five of Swords, reversed

Cancer, today's tarot, the Five of Swords, reversed, indicates a healing process in the area of your romantic relationships.

You may still feel hurt or disappointed about a situation that you didn't expect in your love life. However, starting on August 23, the pain of the past begins to resolve.

You begin to find yourself in a better place, emotionally and spiritually. Learning to forgive, even when you struggle to forgive, is a significant step in the right direction. Saturday may be the start of a new beginning, and you're ready for it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Sun

Leo, you are a dynamic zodiac sign with so much energy and light within you. When you get the tarot card you rule, The Sun, when the Moon is in your sign, you can be sure that today is going to be a day for powerful healing and personal growth.

Today, you will want to set a new intention for the next month. What do you want to accomplish over the next 30 days, especially now that your birthday season is over? Set a goal and mark the date down in your calendar. Don't wait to start going for it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Wands

Virgo, it's time to roll up your sleeves and let the fun begin. Today's Ace of Wands is about creativity and fresh starts, and you are incredibly positioned to receive all the blessings you deserve.

With the Moon entering your zodiac sign tonight, and it becoming a New Moon in your birth month, it's a sign. It's time to look ahead to the future.

What do you want to accomplish? What areas of healing seem to need the most attention? You don't have to do things the way they have always been done; choose a new path.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Lovers, reversed

Libra, everyone has relationship problems, and when you have them, it strikes to the heart of you because you take them so seriously.

So, on August 23, with the Lovers tarot card, you will hyper-focus on trying to repair the issues affecting your love life right now.

There may have been setbacks in the past, but this time around, you feel more prepared and capable of working through them. Good luck, Libra!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Two of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, the greatest thing you can do on August 23, per your tarot card, the Two of Swords, reversed, is to take action.

You may have withheld any decisive action in the past out of fear, concern or apathy. However, this is a new day, and you are ready to test the waters of healing to see where things will go.

Consider the areas of life that provide you with the least sense of pride and the deepest feeling of regret. Don't be afraid to confront them starting on August 23.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Wands, reversed

Sagittarius, you love to do things yourself, and you have the energy to accomplish a great deal in a short amount of time. But on saturday, the Ten of Wands, reversed, is asking you to heal from perfectionism and the need to be super self-sufficient.

The Ten of Wands, reversed, is about delegating tasks and asking for help. On August 23, the greatest hurdle you may face is releasing control over things you feel you can do yourself.

The lesson is that you don't have to do so much alone. It's often nicer to let others be part of your life's story.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Seven of Cups

Life is full of choices, Capricorn, and you may wonder how to approach several of the ones you have to make right now. It can be hard to know what to do, especially if you feel like you have made poor decisions in the past. However, don't let regret stop you from taking action.

Starting on August 23, the Seven of Cups suggests letting yourself heal from past indecision and inaction. It's OK to fail. It's what makes you human. Learn learn from the past, and always fall forward.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Swords

Oh boy, Aquarius, it appears that someone may think that they are fooling you, but you have learned from the past to listen to your gut whenever it seems to be telling you something is off.

You may still feel slightly traumatized by learning people can be sneaky, especially when you trust them. But on August 23, you pass the test of self-awareness with flying colors. In fact, your daily tarot card, the Seven of Swords, says so.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The High Priestess

Pisces, it can be hard to make sense of what you feel, especially when that emotion comes from deep in the center of your being. You may have missed particular inclinations in the past, but on August 23, you won't, and you don't. You've become too intuitive for that.

The High Priestess indicates a sense of knowing that helps you to heal past misjudgments. Today's going to be a powerful day because you're going to learn to trust yourself a lot more.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.