Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of August 18 - 24

After the week of August 18 to 24, 2025, life gets much better for three zodiac signs. As the Sun enters Virgo on August 22, our thoughts tend to be more about work, health, and accomplishment. Virgo season is a time to wind down from the summer fun-filled days of Leo energy, take charge of your life, and get your house in order for the coming change of season. This is the final sign of summer, and the sun will remain in this sign until the fall solstice on September 22.

The Virgo New Moon falls on August 23. This is a particularly powerful new moon because of its square to Uranus, the planet of unpredictability. Uranus represents sudden and unexpected change, and, at times, a desire to approach something in a totally different way. This isn’t all bad because Uranus is great at shaking us out of our personal ruts.

Then, on August 24, the Sun squares Uranus. Like the New Moon, this is an unpredictable aspect because it’s hard to know exactly what Uranus will do. Uranus creates a strong drive toward freedom and separation, whether it is wanted or not. Of course, sometimes change is good, so don’t expect everything to be negative. After all, life is about to get much better for three zodiac signs.

1. Cancer

It looks like a rough start to the week, Cancer, with the moon in your sign squaring Neptune and Mars. Expect some confusion and potential anger or upset in terms of your relationships. You may experience this as emotional turbulence or communication issues that trigger negative reactions based on past experiences.

You are known as one of the most emotional zodiac signs, and it is important not to let these aspects send you into an emotional spin. Be mindful of where your thoughts take you this week. You may have to draw boundaries with others or assert yourself in certain cases, which is not always easy for someone as sensitive as you.

Focus on self-care this week to make sure your emotions remain calm and stable. Focus on clear communication with yourself and others, and if you don’t understand something, ask for a clear explanation. Remember that one of your greatest strengths lies in problem-solving, so take a proactive approach and you will be able to overcome any issues that arise.

2. Virgo

Virgo, you may have some difficulties this week avoiding conflict and still maintaining focus on your work and career. You may experience mood fluctuations at the start of the week, which could be part of the problem. Then, as we approach the latter part of the week, you might run into some unexpected issues that concern your work itself or the people you deal with.

The most important thing this week is to try not to get distracted by any outside influences or relationships with others. It may be difficult to navigate your responsibilities and the tensions you experience, but if anyone can do it, it's you, Virgo!

Prioritize your self-care this week to ensure you are at your best. You may even have to put yourself first, which you don’t often do. Try and avoid total burnout and understand that sometimes things happen that are not within your control. If you take these steps and plan your week carefully, you will be able to navigate whatever comes your way, however unexpected.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you may face relationship problems this week or issues associated with your public image. Drama may occur, brought on by a lack of clarity, financial pressures, or some other unexpected event toward the end of the week. The Moon in Virgo will emphasize communication, for better or worse, and issues may stem from unclear motives or answers on your part.

First of all, it’s important to use clear communication. You will also need to practice patience when dealing with those who find your answers unclear or incomplete. Communicate what is clear to you, and if you don’t know an answer, make that clear as well.

While the week brings some unexpected challenges concerning your image or public persona, you can navigate this if you avoid drama, especially concerning work matters and partnership issues. You may have to face someone head-on, and if this is the case, clear and open communication is the key. If you feel someone is trying to stab you in the back, speak your mind clearly and try to avoid anger or drama. If you can take these things in stride and remain steady, you can overcome any issue you face this week.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.