The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On June 29

Your tarot horoscope has a message for you on June 29, 2025, according to tarot card reader Aria Gmitter. The Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing healing and patient energy into our daily tarot card reading. Virgo is associated with the card Temperance, which reminds us to be moderate in our thinking.

Avoid extreme actions today. If you have something to do, strive for balance while keeping your personal well-being in mind. Temperance teaches us that everything has a purpose, and part of that purpose is learning to trust that all things happen in their due time.

The tarot horoscope's message for your zodiac sign on Sunday, June 29, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Three of Pentacles

Aries, this is your time to shine. The Three of Pentacles is about your skills and how you apply what you know how to do to your work. On June 29, you may wonder if you are replaceable.

But listen to this message from today's tarot card, which is a reminder that by working on elevating your talents to a high degree, you protect yourself from changes in technology or society.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Page of Cups, reversed

Taurus, you tend to take your work and your relationships very seriously. However, on June 29, pay close attention to how others read your actions.

You may be considered immature by someone close to you. The Page of Cups, reversed, is a warning message.

Be mindful of maintaining emotional control and avoiding extreme behavior that could harm your reputation or how others perceive you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Queen of Swords, reversed

Don't be spiteful, Gemini. On June 29, the Queen of Swords, reversed, warns you to ward against negative emotions.

You might experience a normal human feeling: jealousy. The green-eyed monster can be fleeting, but it reminds you of what you want and did not get.

The day can be marked with a sense of anger, so be careful not to let that take root. Process your emotions healthily through talking or exercise.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Temperance

Cancer, lucky you. Today's tarot card for the day is Temperance, and it's also the card for your sign. So, on June 29, you need to practice patience, one of the toughest things to do.

In what areas of your life do you struggle to be patient? Is it with people or situations? Do you find yourself pushing your will on others or trying hard to make something happen when you ought to surrender and let things work themselves out?

Today, give in when you feel like you don't want to. See what happens when you let go.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Four of Cups, reversed

Leo, have you fallen into a rut lately? The Four of Cups, reversed, is a call to adventure. You may recognize that you haven't been living your life to the fullest lately.

With Mercury in your sign, you are ready to talk about changes and make dramatic shifts in your daily routine.

Today's message is to confront what you feel unfulfilled about. Explore ways to take action that make you feel alive.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Swords

Are you holding yourself back, Virgo? Sometimes, out of self-preservation, you hold back from doing things that you think are high risk. But, the Eight of Swords is a warning against this type of mentality on June 29.

You may want to test the waters to liberate yourself from limiting beliefs or ways of thinking.

Think about what life would be like if what you fear worked out for the best? What would it mean to you if you took a risk and it turned out to be the best decision you ever made?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: King of Cups

Libra, you rise to the occasion on June 29, and you are like the oldest sibling among the zodiac signs.

You come across as a strong friend to others and a good advisor to those who need a kind word.

You may not like being the person who has to tell people things that encourage them to make tough choices, but the King of Cups is a reminder that when you are in a position to share wisdom, it's always wise to do so.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Swords

How are you thinking, Scorpio? On June 29, the King of Swords is a sign that your thought life is threatened and could potentially become confused or clouded by outside influences. You may feel like you need to take a break today to gather your thoughts.

Don't skip your lunch break or things that help you process your emotions. Take your much-needed walks or turn off the phone to have some time to yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Lovers, reversed

Sagittarius, The Lovers, reversed, is a warning against imbalanced emotional energy exchanges between you and someone you like or love. The day comes with a signal to nurture your relationships, as it's easy to become lured by the idea that life beyond your relationship is superior to what you share.

Discuss these thoughts if you have them, and explore ways to improve your partnership by identifying shared interests.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Five of Cups

Capricorn, loss can be perceived as a part of life. You sometimes lose time doing things you don't enjoy. You give your attention away to others, and you may or may not get the same in return.

On June 29, you may feel a sense of sorrow for the missed moments you've experienced. However, it's possible to reframe this feeling and make a decision to improve your schedule, taking advantage of what you have in the moment.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The Emperor

Aquarius, plan what you want to see succeed. The message for you on June 29 from The Emperor is to be strategic with your life.

To achieve a goal, create a clear strategy. If you want a relationship to work, plan a date night out and have things to talk about in advance. What you put your time and energy into produces results for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: King of Wands, reversed

Pisces, what type of leader are you? On June 29, the King of Wands, reversed, is a reminder to be a strong leader. What do you think it takes to be a leader in the world or the lives of others?

If you know, take all the observations you've had about weak authority figures and use them to help you decide what you would like to do when it's your turn to guide others.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.