Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 29, 2025

On June 29, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. When the Sun aligns with the Moon, we have a truly influential cosmic force that literally gets things running on time. We'll experience the return to normal and the smoothing out of old worries.

Hard times come to an end for Cancer, Virgo, and Scorpio, letting us know that whatever we were going through was, indeed, a phase. It's over now. The cycle of doom and gloom is done, and we're back on track. What's behind us doesn't define who we are, and while we sure did learn a lot from the past, we are now ready to embrace a brand new day. Let the sun shine.

1. Cancer

It's time to say goodbye to the hard times, Cancer. While you might not be fully ready to admit that anything is wrong per se, you sure do know that you haven't been yourself lately. June 29 gives you the gentle reminder that it's time to snap out of it.

What's interesting is that you've been through this before, but in a way, it all seemed like a performance to you, rather than an actual healing. Well, the Sun and the Moon are here to take it one step over the edge.

Healing is the way. No more theatrics and no more lying to yourself. This time, when you say you are OK it will be the truth. You are now at that place where all is good. The hard times are distant memories. Good riddance!

2. Virgo

On Sunday, June 29, you've got something that you didn't have before: hope. And yep, hope really does a number on your head, Virgo, especially when things feel truly and realistically possible.

When the Sun aligns with the Moon, you get an insight into your own behavior. You see that you've wasted too much time honoring a way of being that isn't working for you. You may ask yourself why, but you won't stick around for an answer.

And you don't stick around because the feeling now is so good that you don't feel the need to question or doubt it. You'll be acting spontaneously and positively at this time, and it will feel oh so good, Virgo.

3. Scorpio

Existential doubt can really knock the energy out of a person, and you, Scorpio, have been dealing with this for a cycle of time that has now, finally, reached its peak. Enough is officially enough, and on June 29, when the Sun aligns with the Moon, you'll be ready to close the gate on hard times.

This isn't about finding an escape hatch, but more along the lines of finally figuring out that the pain and hardship you've endured does have an expiration date. Who knew? Nothing lasts forever, not even pain. Good to know.

As for the existential part, you'll be happy to know that the energy generated by this transit is not only healing, but cleansing, too. There's no room for you to go backward. All there is is the NOW, and you'll feel quite blissful about living in it.

