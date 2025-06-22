Hardships Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs Before June 29

The week of June 23 - 29, 2025, three zodiac signs will overcome their challenges, and they are: Capricorn, Libra and Aquarius. On June 23rd, the Sun squares Neptune, setting off the current Saturn-Neptune square to Jupiter. This can be a confusing time where facts may be hard to come by. This energy can be tiring, misleading and confusing, making it a day that you should avoid making serious decisions if possible. Things may seem pleasant or even intuitive and creative, but it’s important to remember that Neptune often obscures facts. June 25th, June’s New Moon presents an opportunity to get in touch with your own feelings.

On June 26th, Mercury sextiles Uranus, which can be indicative of sudden, potentially exciting news or big new ideas. Mercury also enters Leo and will remain in this sign until September 2nd due to its July retrograde. The sign Leo is ruled by the Sun, which gives us life and warmth, so Mercurial energy will be confident and bold. This can be a positive time of friendship, fun and summer romance on our minds.

Leo is a fire sign prone to action, movement and creation, and we often want to shine, be in the spotlight and receive attention, or even come across as dramatic. Leo energy is not afraid to be front and center, or larger than everyday life, and extraordinary. Even those who prefer to remain behind the scenes may start to desire more recognition and praise for their work, which can lead to a take-charge kind of energy. At best, this energy can help you express yourself in an adventurous and striking manner, inspiring more confidence. Here's what this means for Capricorn, Libra and Aquarius, and how they overcome their obstacles and challenges.

1. Capricorn

Capricorn, circumstances this week may cause issues with your partner or someone who is in your life on a day-to-day basis. It's possible that you feel unsupported in some way, which may lead to financial issues or unexpected revelations later in the week. You tend to think things through before making a decision.

Opening up is not always easy for you, but this is one of those times when it may be necessary to step outside of your comfort zone. Typically, you analyze the situation and then identify the root cause of the problem, which is the best way to address the issue now. This does not mean a break-up is imminent, but it is nevertheless a problem.

Avoid hiding or avoiding information; this is a time for transparent and open conversations, even if they are difficult. If you can come up with a resolution to the issue, and I’m sure you can, the bond or connection between the two of you will be stronger as a result.

2. Libra

This week, Libra, workplace issues may arise, and it appears that the catalyst for this has to do with setting boundaries. You may find yourself juggling too many problems this week, without setting limits.

You like peace, Libra, and as a result, often find it hard to stand up for yourself as often as you should. If you are being asked to take on too much or more than you should, you will need to make your feelings and time limits known. With your emotional intelligence, you should be able to bring this up in a diplomatic way that doesn’t offend others. Of course, you may need to set boundaries for other reasons, and if so, the advice remains the same.

It’s always good to seek the support of others you are close to. If the week becomes too complicated, some self-care may be in order, and this will soon pass.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, if you are an early degree Aquarius (1-4 degrees), you have recently gone through some difficult times, and I hate to say that there is another issue coming this week with someone you deal with frequently. It is even possible that it could be a partner or love interest. The problem appears to be that one of you is attempting to persuade the other of a particular viewpoint. Of course, it could just be a flat-out argument, but it does look intense.

You are most motivated in life by a desire to find a workable solution to problems, and now is the time to apply this ability to your personal situation. If you need some time to process your feelings, you may need to ask for it or take the time. After analyzing the problem, you can focus on logic rather than emotions and present effective solutions. It’s important to acknowledge the other person's perspective, even if you disagree with it. Chances are, this will pass quickly, and you will soon be on the other side of this.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.