Everything Works Out For These 3 Zodiac Signs On June 29, 2025

On June 29, 2025, everything works out for these three zodiac signs. This day brings us Mercury opposite Pluto, and that means coming to terms with the idea of change and just how fast we need to make it happen. Mercury-Pluto energy doesn’t play nice, but that's OK. We don't always learn what we need to know if everything works out, time after time.

For Taurus, Aquarius, and Pisces, June 29 is all about getting it. What we didn't understand before, now, we get. One thing leads to another, and before we know it, we're sitting pretty and feeling very, very lucky. So, yeah, we learned our lessons the hard way, and now, we are ready to take on the world. We've got this one!

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Luck comes to you through learning. On this day, June 29, this means that due to some unsolicited advice, you'll get a mighty wake-up call. And, Taurus, it could be just the alarm you need to change your direction.

The luck is found in listening. You may hear someone say something on this day that totally changes your mind about something. Sure, you'll sit with it at first, but when those words sink in, change will start within.

And as it goes with you, Taurus, you work fast once you catch on. The new and inspiring luck of the day has you taking care of business with a fast and furious attitude that absolutely knocks it out of the park. A good day? No, an EXCELLENT one.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

This is a mental health day, and it's going to have you feeling very optimistic about where you're headed in life. What feels like luck is actually just release. You've got some pent-up frustration that will happily be resolved during Mercury opposite Pluto.

June 29 allows you to move forward, sans the baggage you've been schlepping around with you for so long. You know what that baggage is, Aquarius, and you also know why you've held on to it.

As of this day, however, holding on to old pain just doesn't make sense, and it takes a furious transit like Mercury opposite Pluto to make you see the light. Well, you see it, and now, the world is your oyster. It's time to let go.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

The best is yet to come, and you'll be starting that motion up on this day, June 29. You are about to get so creative that you might even forget your own name. Would you have it any other way? Nope. Not you, Pisces.

During Mercury opposite Pluto, you'll recognize where you got stuck and, rather than revisit that state of mind, you'll remove yourself from it, because you are now very perceptive to what's going on around you. You don't want to waste another second of your precious time.

Life is, indeed, precious, and you find that the best moments are the ones you spend in love, with a person, or with being creative. You'll go from dark to light in one day, and however this change occurs, you'll be 100% on board.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.