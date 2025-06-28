4 Zodiac Signs Experience Powerful Abundance & Luck Starting On June 29

On June 29, 2025, four zodiac signs experience powerful abundance and luck. If you're a Virgo, Leo, Aquarius, or Pisces, get ready to courageously revolt against the systems that have tried to silence your heart’s boldest declarations because, on Sunday, that’s precisely what will lead you to abundance.

Mercury in daring Leo opposes Pluto in rebellious Aquarius, creating a decisive clash between prideful self-expression and transformative truth. When Mercury moves through Leo, a sign ruled by the radiant Sun, our thoughts become larger than life. We speak with passion and lead with heart. Leo energy thrives in the spotlight and isn’t afraid to be dramatic, especially when it means standing up for what we believe in.

Then there’s Pluto, the planet of power, control, and transformation, now stationed in visionary Aquarius. In this revolutionary air sign, Pluto becomes unflinchingly original and determined to challenge the status quo and tear down anything that limits authenticity. This is the energy of awakening, breaking away from outdated systems and boldly declaring your truth.

If something in your life feels performative or overly controlled, this opposition is here to shatter the illusion. You may feel the need to fiercely defend your originality, even if others don’t fully understand it. Just try not to get carried away in the theatrics! Today’s abundance comes from bravely and proudly expressing who you are and choosing what feels true, regardless of the expectations others may place on you. Four zodiac signs will experience powerful abundance on June 29, 2025.

1. Virgo

Virgo, are you ready to experience powerful luck and abundance on June 29? It’s time to stop editing yourself for the comfort of others, especially at work.

With Mercury in Leo, your words want to come straight from the heart boldly. But the fear of being misread or judged has you second-guessing your voice. You’ve spent so much time choosing your words carefully that the idea of simply saying what you mean feels risky. Still, the real danger lies in staying silent when you have something important to say.

Mercury’s opposition to Pluto in Aquarius is intensifying the pressure to speak up. Maybe you’re unsure whether to be honest with your boss, voice your thoughts in a meeting, or share a perspective that could shift power dynamics. But what if it changes things for the better?

Today’s abundance comes from trusting yourself enough to say what needs to be said, because your words have the power to open doors.

2. Leo

Leo, with Mercury in your sign on June 29, your thoughts are ready to roar. But as Mercury opposes Pluto, your urge to speak up may come from pressure building in your relationships.

Maybe people are expecting things you can’t deliver. Someone could be leaning on you too hard, asking for more emotional labor than feels fair. Or maybe you’re stuck in work that doesn’t align with your heart, and now the pressure feels like a cage. These moments reveal something more profound: why you get angry, why you stay silent, and why you keep showing up even when it hurts.

Yes, Leo, your loyalty runs deep, but you don’t have to burn yourself out to prove it. Today’s luck and abundance come from setting limits without guilt. The bravest thing you can do today is say you're doing all you can and know it’s enough.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, with Pluto in your sign on June 29, you’re ready to experience powerful abundance and luck. You've been undergoing a deep transformation, unearthing parts of yourself that were buried beneath years of self-protection. The changes happening inside of you are starting to spill out through your new mannerisms and the way you present yourself. The ways you think, speak, and operate is shifting, and it’s beautiful to witness.

With Mercury in Leo, you’re finding the courage to put words to these changes, especially with those closest to you. Maybe some people don’t understand this version of you. Maybe they miss who you used to be, but that’s OK. Let them. You’re prepared to stand fiercely in your new energy, but you’re also opening the floor to show the people you care about that, yes, while you’re evolving, your heart is still open.

Today, you’re ready to hold space for your own becoming while inviting others to meet the new you. And if they can’t? You’re standing in your authenticity without apology. Today’s magic lives in your unapologetic expression. When you embrace the full spectrum of your weird, you open the door to relationships that honour your evolution.

4. Pisces

Pisces, you’ve been doing a lot of reflecting, especially about a time when your energy felt totally off. But on June 29, you’re out of those murky waters. You’re beginning to feel like yourself again.

What’s shifting here is how you think about endings. Instead of dwelling on what’s gone, you’re grateful it’s over. That chapter taught you not to be bitter that it ended that way, but to be thankful for all the knowledge it’s given you. That chapter of your life taught you a huge lesson: that your health is everything.

You’re no longer going to ignore the signs that tell you something’s not for you. You’re waking up to the fact that being able to say no and taking care of yourself is the real wealth. The abundance you’re feeling today comes from finally investing in you.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.