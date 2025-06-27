6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On June 29, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on June 29, 2025. Sunday is an Earth Snake Close Day in Chinese astrology, which is about real endings that actually free you, not the kind you talk yourself into.

On Close Days, we’re not planting seeds that we hope will grow someday. We’re finishing chapters, moving on, and cleaning up what’s been dragging. And because today’s pillar holds double Snake influence (year and day), these endings stick. They clear space in a way that changes what you’re available for starting tomorrow.

The Snake’s wisdom today is powerful. When you let something close fully, luck shows up fast to replace it. Some doors shut themselves. Some you’ll need to close yourself. Either way, what’s over is over and you’ll feel the relief the second you stop keeping it alive out of habit.

These six animal signs are the most likely to experience good fortune in tangible ways today. Not through effort, but through release.

1. Snake

There’s nothing halfway about this day for you. Something wraps itself up fully. Maybe a deal closes, a connection fades, or you finally stop circling an old plan that’s been quietly holding you back. You’ve been feeling for awhile now that the thing you’ve been trying to save isn’t going to come back the way you wanted. That’s not the loss. That’s the freedom.

Watch for a moment where you realize you’re done chasing. It could show up in a conversation that doesn’t go anywhere, a plan that quietly dissolves, or a door you thought you’d have to fight to close but actually shuts itself.

Your good fortune starts immediately. The space that opens up today is going to get filled with something much more solid and way sooner than you expect.

2. Horse

You’ve been carrying the weight of other people’s timelines, feelings, and deadlines. Sunday gives you a clean break from something that’s been draining you for months.

You might get the out you’ve been waiting for. Someone cancels, a plan gets pulled, or you finally realize you don’t owe them another round of patience. You don’t have to explain why you’re done, Horse. You just get to be finished once and for all.

You’re going to notice how quickly your mood lightens when you put this down. And the kicker is that the thing you needed to make your week easier shows up right after you let this go.

3. Rabbit

You’ve been emotionally checked out of something for a while now, but you’ve been hanging around because you didn’t want to be the one to officially end it. Sunday gives you the cleanest out. No drama, no blow-up, no guilt trip.

It might feel like a conversation fades, an invite stops coming, or you just get an easy reason to step away from something you’ve outgrown. The abundance here is in what you don’t have to do anymore.

Watch how quickly you feel lighter when you stop keeping a connection, a plan, or a responsibility alive just to avoid disappointing someone else. You’re not losing anything, Rabbit. You’re getting your time back.

4. Pig

You’ve been carrying something that should’ve ended already, Pig. Maybe it’s an old agreement, a weird money stress, or a habit that’s not actually helping anymore. Sunday brings the timing you needed to cut it off cleanly.

You might finally cancel something you’ve been dragging your feet on or realize a situation you thought you had to fix is already winding down on its own. Your good fortune comes from what you get to leave unfinished because it’s actually not worth your energy anymore.

This is the kind of day where you realize you’ve been overcommitted to the wrong things. The moment you stop carrying them, the thing you do want lands in a way that’s easy to say yes to.

5. Ox

You’ve been holding the line for a long time, powering through, telling yourself you’d keep going until someone else took the weight off your shoulders. Sunday brings you that break.

Someone shows up. Something wraps up. A decision you’ve been bracing for finally comes through and the pressure lifts. You’re going to feel it in your body. It’s not going to feel like a win you have to earn. It’s just going to show up right when you’re ready to put the load down.

Your good fortune shows up as time, breathing room, and as someone stepping in where you’ve been standing alone. You don’t have to finish the race today. You just have to let someone else take the baton.

6. Dragon

Sunday gives you the out you’ve been quietly hoping for. You might finally get to walk away from something you’ve been tolerating because you thought it would turn into something else. It won’t. And that’s actually the luck.

You could hear a no that ends up being the best thing for you or someone might cancel in a way that gives you your time, money, or your peace back.

The version of your life you’ve been holding onto for security is not what you actually want anymore. Today closes the door on what’s been dragging and immediately opens a new one that’s a better fit. Watch for something that feels like a detour, Dragon. Trust me when I say it’s the real path.

