3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success From June 30 - July 6, 2025

Three zodiac signs attract financial success from June 30 - July 6, 2025. If you're a Taurus, Virgo or Pisces zodiac sign, you can’t be ambiguous when it comes to your financial well-being this week. While this includes being mindful of your spending habits, you must also be able to take action to improve yourself. There is always another option if you’re willing to look and put in the work that it requires.

Consider thinking creatively in the days ahead to bring new ideas and dreams to life. Commit to what you want to grow for yourself, practicing confidence in each step of the journey. When you can be honest with yourself about your finances, then you can also begin to commit to achieving the financial independence you desire.

1. Taurus

Invest in your long-term goals, Taurus, and you'll attract financial success this week. Venus shifts into Gemini on Friday, July 4, bringing financial abundance and wealth into your life. This week, Venus can help you grow your finances through new opportunities or unexpected gifts from those in your life.

However, in order not to lose what you gain, you must approach it with a sense of responsibility. Though Venus in Gemini brings an energy of abundance into your life this week, this energy can also make you more generous with your money or likely to overspend on luxuries you don’t truly need. During this time, it’s essential to consider the financial gifts you receive and invest them in your long-term goals, rather than simply spending them away.

2. Pisces

Deal with what is in front of you, Pisces, and you'll attract financial success this week. Neptune stations retrograde in Aries on Friday, July 4, before returning to Pisces on October 22. While Neptune retrograde is in Aries, it’s essential that you deal with the state of your finances and not try to avoid any issues or challenges.

To make the most of this time, it is crucial to acknowledge the reality of your financial situation so that you can begin to work on ways to improve it. Neptune retrograde in Aries doesn’t bring financial ruin, but it may involve reflecting on your priorities and values.

Try to review your budget, as well as those extra expenses that you may not always notice, which can make a significant difference. Be sure to spend and invest only in what is of the greatest value to you and your life.

3. Virgo

Seek to cultivate financial comfort, Virgo, and you'll be on your way to attracting financial success. The First Quarter Moon in Libra in your house of finances on Wednesday, July 2, brings a need to reflect on your comfort.

The First Quarter Moon is a time to take action and strategize for how to move forward. In Libra, it represents attaining financial stability through your ability to receive help from others. Don’t feel like you must do it all alone during this period, and be willing to reach out to those who can help. The First Quarter Moon in Libra offers you a chance to lean on others to improve your financial situation. This may involve requesting a loan or assistance with a business project. However, it can also help you advocate for a raise or enlist the help of a financial planner.

Honor your desire for financial comfort and abundance, so that you can be prepared to take the opportunities to achieve it.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars