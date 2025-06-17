The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On June 18

On June 18, 2025, the daily tarot horoscope brings a message to help each zodaic sign sort out situations in life, friendship and career. On Wednesday we may get lost in the details with the Moon in Pisces. We need to remain grounded when faced with distressing thoughts.

The Moon is in Pisces just before making a connection with Saturn in Aries. Saturn sets limits that feel restrictive, while the Moon wants to imagine and be creative. Let's see what this means for your zodiac sign's tarot message and what you need to know.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Wednesday, June 18, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Aries, trust yourself and your inner voice. The Judgement tarot card is an indication that your inner sense of knowing is activated on June 18.

You may have a gut sense about a situation and feel like you need to make an excuse to avoid seeing a red flag or problem. Instead, be willing to take your side. Truth can be painful, but it's also protective. Listen to it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Taurus, you rarely judge a book by its cover. If a younger person seems more knowledgeable than you, you listen to them. The Page of Wands, reversed, however, is a warning against mistaking passion for intelligence.

On June 18, you may hear a rumor or gossip from a person that you trust, but their immaturity may prevent them from knowing what is accurate. Vet your sources.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Gemini, the universe is a bizarre and extraordinary space. So when you have The Star tarot card, you are being guided to see beyond the everyday and imagine what the world holds for you in fate and destiny.

Starting on June 18, connect with your inner knowing through meditation and quiet reflection. Consider your future. What are you here to do?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, it's normal to feel like you're not good enough at times. Every day, someone has this same experience, and it's part of human nature.

Instead of allowing negativity to bring you down, try to talk to yourself the way you would a friend. Are you tired? Maybe you need to rest. Are you hungry or lonely? Perhaps some time with a friend can help.

Consider what you need, and then try to give it as a gift to yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Leo, people can be controlling at times, and there are other moments when you may wonder if a person is acting in a certain way to get the upper hand or if they simply don't know what they are doing and it's pure ignorance.

The way to find out is to ask questions. See if your relationship can withstand the test of honesty on June 18.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Virgo, put your team together. You may need to reconsider your approach to collaboration. Can you put your differences aside for a common goal?

What strengths might a person bring to the table, whether you like them or not? What might you build with them to create a supportive environment to reduce the areas of stress you feel right now?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Libra, there may be a need to take a break and not rush into something, even if you feel like you'll miss out. The Fool reversed is a warning signal, and it's a strong one.

If you're feeling hesitant or fearful, ask yourself why. Your intuition may be trying to tell you something. The question is whether or not you'll listen.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Scorpio. The Page of Cups, reversed on June 18, is a sign that a relationship is undergoing a challenging time. This may mean a change in the romantic nature of a partnership that you did not anticipate. You may find that you're unable to see a future when you once thought you could.

There are many ways to handle difficulties in a relationship without resorting to breaking up as the only solution. Explore how to work together through a tough time. You may be stronger as a result.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Sagittarius, you may catch yourself reminiscing about childhood and the things of the past. You may find that you wish you had another chance to redo a situation or make a different decision.

The Six of Cups and a walk down memory lane can be healing, but it can also create a sense of being stuck in life, where you don't feel happy about.

Try not to let yourself become so focused on your past that you lose sight of the fact that your future is waiting for you to write it how you want it to be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, worrying about money problems can keep you awake at night, so the Nine of Swords, reversed, is an indication of potential stress around this area of your life.

Today's message is to explore new ways to address problems that threaten your sense of security. If you can't find solutions on your own, reach out to someone who can help you, such as someone with more knowledge in this area.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Aquarius, the Knight of Pentacles, is a sign to make a long-term game plan. When you set a specific date for completing a task, your mind automatically begins to formulate a strategy.

This is the perfect day to work out the details down to the fine points. Write them down and be hyper-diligent.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Pisces, the fog around a certain relationship starts to lift today. You're starting to see the world for what it is instead of what you want it to be.

You may find that you are able to understand things a little better. Problems seem less complicated for you today. The solutions seem to fall into place, and you aren't as concerned that things you once thought were impossible to fix are not going to work out.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.