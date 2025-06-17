11 Phrases Truly Happy People Simply Refuse To Use

Happiness is a state of mind influenced by how you see yourself and how you talk to and about yourself. The words we speak create the world we live in. Speaking with love and hope contributes to a joyful outlook that lets you know that anything you want is entirely possible, even when life gets hard.

True happiness is not about being cheerful or toxically positive around the clock. It's about what we say to ourselves to maintain a healthy and fulfilled outlook on our lives. Truly happy people choose their words wisely and simply refuse to use phrases that will alter their state of mind.

Here are 11 phrases truly happy people refuse to use

1. 'That's just my luck'

Truly happy people are not under the impression that the universe is out to get them. They know that life is filled with wins and losses and take each in stride. Instead of complaining about the things that did not work out in their favor, they focus on what they can control. Bad luck is not a thing when you are happy. There are only lessons and blessings.

When you are internally happy, you know that life is more about mindset than good or bad fortune. You don't blame fate. You focus on building a future, one choice at a time. Happiness is an inside job that cannot be found in external validation. You have to know what you want and go for it.

2. 'I hate people'

People who really are happy value connection with others. Even when people disappoint them, they never lump everyone in together and take a stance of universal hatred. Bitterness does not define their worldview. They know that every person has positive and negative attributes, and their default is to see the good in people.

Happy people do get frustrated and can express it openly, but that doesn't cause them to postpone their joy. No matter the circumstances, they find reasons to be grateful. They don't need a big accomplishment to feel purposeful and fulfilled. They know that every day above ground is a reason to show gratitude.

3. 'I can't do anything right'

They say that if you believe you can, you can, and if you believe you can't, you can't. That means that whatever you tell yourself is possible can be done. It's mind over matter. Similarly, the words you put out into the universe dictate how you show up in the world. Those who put themselves down are unhappy and are paralyzed by their mistakes.

But people who have found happiness learn from their errors and keep moving forward. They have self-compassion and an understanding that if they talk to themselves with patience, they can keep a healthy mindset. What's in their hearts matters much more than perfection.

4. 'It's too late for me'

The feeling that time has run out and you have missed all of the opportunities you had can breed a feeling of severe unhappiness, but people who are decidedly happy know that as long as you as living, you can do new and better things. Their dreams don't come with expiration dates, and their joy is not reserved just for their youth.

If you are happy deep inside, you know that growth can happen at any age. People continuously reinvent themselves until the day they die. They stay curious and intent on learning all that they don't know. That curiosity is the gasoline that keeps their fire burning for their entire existence.

5. 'That's not fair'

Fairness is subjective and nuanced. It's easy to feel slighted when someone receives something that they didn't deserve in your eyes. But for happy people, dwelling on life's injustices is not an option. They accept what they cannot change and change what they cannot accept.

Of course, life will never always seem fair, but that's the beauty of it. The ability to turn pain into power and to overcome obstacles with renewed strength is key in the arsenal of people who find joy in just living. They take their hits on the chin and rise from the ashes like Phoenixes.

6. 'I will never be as good as they are'

The reality of life is that there will always be someone stronger, smarter, and prettier than you are. Everyone has characteristics that might be more developed or desirable than others. That's what makes us all so interesting. Happy people don't compare. They stay in their own lane, knowing that what is meant for them will find them.

They trust the universe's timing and can celebrate others without questioning their value. Happy people only compete with the older version of themselves to become better and better with time. They want to evolve from who they were in the past, not try to keep up with other people's highlight reels.

7. 'I have to do this'

Feeling obligated to do something can steal your happiness in a heartbeat. Shifting your attitude to one of gratitude for the chance you are being given makes you take joy in it instead. You get the opportunity to grow, to learn, or to discover new things and hidden talents.

Reframing responsibilities as choices puts you in a position of happiness because you know that everyone does not get the same options as you. You are appreciative instead of annoyed and know that they could have picked anyone else in the world but chose you.

8. 'Why does this always happen to me?'

This question is an indication that the person saying it is engaging in victimhood. Rather than understanding that life has ups and downs, they choose to avoid accountability and ignore the lessons they should have learned. They choose to devolve into a mindset of doom and gloom that keeps happiness at bay.

Happy people find the lesson in the loss. They never play the victim but see themselves as warriors who can do whatever it takes to win. Challenges are a chapter, not the entire book. They might lose the battle but win the war.

9. 'They're probably judging me'

I recently went to a Jay Shetty show as part of his On Purpose tour. A woman in the audience was asked to talk about why she felt a sense of unhappiness, and she expressed that in her mind, everyone was constantly judging her. That's when I learned about the Spotlight Effect. It causes a person to overestimate how much other people are paying attention to their behavior, appearance, and actions.

Happy souls don't allow what other people might think about them to hold them hostage. They show up boldly and authentically. Instead of assuming the worst, they give others the benefit of the doubt, assume good intent, and dodge insecurity.

10. 'I'll be happy when...'

Some people believe that their happiness is tied to certain events taking place. They put their joy on hold, waiting for something to happen and sudden happiness to overwhelm them. But if you are truly happy, you find reasons to be jubilant now, not just when external things inspire you.

Morning coffee, quiet moments, and the courage to keep going are the cornerstones of internal happiness. It's a daily practice to remind yourself that you have much more to be grateful for than not. They know that the road to happiness is long and filled with detours, so you may as well embrace it along the way.

11. 'That's just how I am'

Accepting that your problematic behavior is just a part of your personality is an outright refusal to change. They use who they are as an excuse for poor behavior and a fixed mindset. The happiest people focus on personal growth and take constructive criticism in stride.

Growth is their signature, so they never cling to old versions of themselves that no longer serve them. They believe in evolution, healing, and becoming who they were put on this planet to be. Happy people are no different from the rest of us. They just wake up and decide that they are in control of their emotions, not controlled by them, and choose happiness over sadness.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.