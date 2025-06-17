3 Zodiac Signs Have A Much Happier Life Starting On June 18, 2025

Starting on June 18, 2025, three zodiac signs have a much happier life. Moon conjunct Saturn is not exactly the lightest of transits, but it can get the job done, depending on what the job is. On this day, the job is to remove sadness and melancholy from our lives, and Moon conjunct Saturn will do so successfully.

For Scorpio, Capricorn, and Pisces, this is not a sad day. It’s a day when sadness finally lets go of us, and wow, is it noticeable. One of the first things we might notice is how much we laugh on this day. Laughter for the win, as it feels as if we're finally seeing daylight after spending a long, long time in a dark tunnel. Moon conjunct Saturn isn't a celebration as much as it is a liberation. Hey, we'll take it!

Advertisement

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

You’ve spent the past few weeks inside your own head, Scorpio, replaying scenarios in your head, doubting your decisions, questioning your worth — the whole negativity shebang. Thankfully, Moon conjunct Saturn enters your fourth house and brings an end to that emotional spiral.

Advertisement

You’ve been holding on to something like an old idea, and it's become quite apparent to you that this just isn't who you are anymore. During Moon conjunct Saturn, you'll find that you are, indeed, ready to let that go.

This is your moment of emotional release. Let it fall away, Scorpio. You’re ready for the next phase in that exciting and amazing life of yours.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Moon meets Saturn in your first house, Capricorn, and you finally start to feel like yourself again. Say, for instance, if you've been under pressure lately, this transit helps you come to terms with what's going on and use it to your advantage.

Saturn, the discipline boss, kicks up the energy so that you can use the tools available to you in such a way that you are an active force in your own healing. Sadness be gone, as they say.

While sadness has played a major role in your life, it's not a permanent fixture, and you know it, Capricorn. So, basically, there's nothing you have to do right now but accept that at the moment, all is well in your world.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Moon conjunct Saturn does a number on your twelfth house of memories and helps you confront certain silent moments of the past for the sole purpose of getting rid of them. You can't keep this sadness up forever, and you really don't want to, either.

While you don't need to explain to anyone what you're going through, you might find release in admitting these private little sufferings to yourself. Feel it to heal it, as they say.

Advertisement

Who needs to drag around a heart full of sadness? For you, Pisces, it's really about letting go of thinking of yourself as a sad person. You don't want to be a sad person, and on June 18, you see that being one right now is a choice.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.