Much-Needed Luck Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 18, 2025

On June 18, 2025, much-needed luck arrives for three zodiac signs. We might think of this transit, Jupiter square Neptune, as a promoter of fantasy, which could be good or bad, depending on how seriously we take it. We know that during Neptune transits such as this one, we feel powerfully driven to make some of those fantasies into reality.

Taurus, Virgo, and Pisces really get in touch with just how deep the fantasy goes. Even though others may dissuade us from continuing on, something in our hearts tells us to stay the course. Perhaps this means that we are guided by our higher selves, and that we have these fantasies for a reason. During Jupiter square Neptune, we may see that it's worth pursuing the dream.

1. Taurus

Jupiter expands and Neptune dissolves. For you, Taurus, this square immediately affects your house of relationships and long-term plans. If you’ve been unsure about someone in your life, that uncertainty clears up on June 18.

Your strength comes from being realistic, but that doesn't mean your fantasy life is just an interior wonderland. You aren't blindly dreaming, Taurus. You're in the process of manifesting, and yes, you have the patience.

You create the luck by believing that luck is your birthright, and it most certainly is. Right now, you need the undeniable support of friends, and if they can't give that to you, then they'll get the ol' eat my dust routine.

2. Virgo

This square between Jupiter and Neptune activates your tenth house of career and your seventh house of partnerships, which you'll be walking a delicate line on June 18, when it comes to compromise.

OK, to clear this up, you'll be creating your own luck, and the way you do this is by being diplomatic with the people in your life who happen to be very close to you. You don't want to offend, but you do want to do things that others might not be interested in.

What ends up as feeling lucky is more about you choosing to go with your heart, without worrying about what the consequences will be. It's really about trusting that others will get used to your new ideas, because heck, you're doing them anyway.

3. Pisces

You'll definitely be feeling sharper and much more on the ball during this Neptune transit. While it rules your zodiac sign, it also helps you to disregard any illusions that you've developed over the years. This, you need.

And it is during Jupiter square Neptune that you find inspiration. This is the luckiest thing that could happen to you at this point, because you've entertained some great fantasies, but they went nowhere, which was kind of disappointing.

On June 18, you'll see that the universe is pushing you to believe in yourself and not take no for an answer. Just go with it, Pisces. You're a fantastic dreamer, but an even better maker of dreams come true.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.