4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Luck & Abundance On June 18

On June 18, 2025, four zodiac signs experience significant luck and abundance thanks to the Moon. Just after becoming a Quarter Moon in Pisces, it enters the sign of Aries, where it will be for the next two days. The Moon is connecting with us on an emotional level, and it impacts our decision-making.

Emotions play such a vital role in our ability to acquire what we want from life. When we feel down for a long time, we often do less. When we feel good, we aim to do more. This is the idea of why the Moon's change from dreamy Pisces to go-getter Aries has such a big impact on the daily horoscopes of Pisces, Virgo, Libra and Aries today.

Advertisement

The Moon, when it's in Pisces, helps Virgo and Pisces zodiac signs to dream and think about the future. Then, later in the day, once the Moon is in Aries, Libra and Aries zodiac signs are pushed to think about their future, while Virgo and Pisces zodiac signs feel confirmed that their supportive network will help them find what they need to make things happen. Luck and abundance have arrived!

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, you are in a prime position to acquire whatever you want financially and in a truly abundant way. When the Moon is in your sign on June 18, it pushes you to know yourself better. When you know yourself better, you become more aware of what you want and what you don't.

You figure out what you desire and what you love. This helps you to fine-tune your actions so that when the Moon enters Aries later in the day (in your money house), you can dig in and take action.

Wednesday is about you deciding what you want to do with your life. And, if it involves money, you'll be able to make heaven and earth move to create your luck and find the abundance you have long been destined for.

Advertisement

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, you are about to see the kind of luck and abundance that seems specifically created for your personal needs, and not anyone else's. June 18 is a day of endings.

The Moon in Pisces helps you to find closure. Some things weren't working for you, and they drained your energy (and bank account). But, once that decision is set early in the day, you can start to look ahead.

Advertisement

This mindset change happens just in time for the Moon to be in Aries (your zodiac sign) for two whole days. You get 48 hours to set a few things in motion. This is the day that you move toward having more of what you want from life! Congrats, Aries!

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libra, if you want more love in your life, then you're in luck. On June 18, the Moon enters Aries and jump-starts your partnership sector. The day will start with you realizing what isn't working for you anymore. You may even experience a strong sense of bewilderment as to why you allowed yourself to be mistreated for so long by a person you love (or loved).

Today, things start to improve in a big way. It won't be an immediate change, but as the Moon strengthens during its time in Aries, you will, too.

You may find the courage to start setting boundaries. Some of these you might do quietly, but the moment you begin to close doors to things you feel are not meant for your love life, the flood gates open and you see new, fresh, healthier love start to pour in. Lucky you!

Advertisement

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, the best is yet to come, and you sense this in such an abundant way on June 18. When the Moon is in Pisces, it brings you a sense of belonging with people in your life. You find your tribe, and you know that you are here with a purpose. Luck comes from other people sometimes because it's often who you know that helps take what you know to a new level.

And, you may not know who you know. So, later in the day, when the Moon enters Aries, your eighth house and sector of intimate relationships and secrets, you may find that someone has a dream that you fit. They may even disclose this secret purpose to you. This day brings an abundance of opportunities, and it's only just beginning to start.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.