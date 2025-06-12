3 Zodiac Signs Attract Much-Needed Luck The Entire Week Starting June 16, 2025

The three luckiest zodiac signs the week of June 16 - 22, 2025 are Scorpio, Capricorn and Cancer. Mars, the planet of action and ambition, will shift into Virgo on Tuesday, June 17. Mars isn’t completely comfortable in Virgo, but it does help you make plans for your dreams to come true. There is a lack of impulsiveness around this period, which can help you feel confident that by taking your time and focusing on the details, you can attract the luck you need to make your dreams come true.

As the week progresses, the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will rise on Wednesday, June 18. The Last Quarter Moon is a time for reflection, release, and forgiveness. In Pisces, these energies are magnified as you are also able to embrace a hopeful and optimistic energy. During this period, it’s important to focus on letting go of regrets or grievances that may be preventing you from choosing the path that’s meant to be. Only with a clear heart will you attract greater luck into your life.

This act of release will become essential as Cancer Season begins on Friday, June 20. Cancer Season is a chance to get in touch with your intuition and focus on how you want to feel, rather than what you should acquire. During this period, you are being blessed with the luck of the Sun, but you must make sure you’re also prepared to take action, as luck is only found once you take that first step. Here are the the three luckiest zodiac signs the week of June 16 - 22.

1. Scorpio

Embrace the divine help from the universe, Scorpio. The Sun will move into Cancer on Friday, June 20, illuminating your house of luck and motivating you to take action. Cancer Season is a time to embrace new experiences and take a chance on your dreams, knowing that as long as you follow your heart, you will never stray.

Once the Sun moves into Cancer, it’s essential to start thinking about what you truly want for yourself. Cancer energy does bring luck, but it also represents abundance, new beginnings, and travel. Whether you’re looking at making a monumental move in your life or simply booking that trip you’ve always wanted to take, your dreams are waiting for you to take action.

Try not to let any issues at home or doubts within yourself stop you from taking advantage of this opportunity, because what you begin now has the potential to change the rest of your life.

2. Capricorn

Try not to second-guess your intuition, dear Capricorn. On Tuesday, June 17, Mars will shift into Virgo, activating your house of abundance and luck. Mars is finally moving on from its retrograde journey, and with that, it is also giving you the ability to start planning the life you want to live.

During this period, you may be considering making significant changes to your life. Not just in your career, but also in your personal life. While you are not known for being a fan of change, you are finally ready to do what must be done to have the life of your dreams.

Mars in Virgo gives you a chance to focus on the plans that you want to make for your life. Use this energy to determine your next step in your career or relocation, if that is in the stars. Instead of avoiding change, you will gain increased confidence that will enable you to develop a strategic plan for moving forward.

By focusing on how to bring your dreams to fruition, you will attract the luck of the universe, as Virgo energy does rule abundance. You can’t just let the fear of the unknown talk you out of taking a chance on yourself.

3. Cancer

Make peace with your past, dearest Cancer. It’s easy to look back and play the game of should have’s or would have’s. However, you must trust that everything that has turned out has done so for your highest good. If something were truly meant to be a part of your life, then it would be.

If not, then that means you are being divinely redirected to what is destined for you. Instead of replaying aspects of your past, you must choose to finally make peace, so that you don’t miss the opportunities for luck in your future.

On Wednesday, June 18, the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will rise in your house of meaning and abundance. The Last Quarter phase is about a release, and in Pisces, it helps you to make peace with the opportunities that didn’t pan out or that you never took.

This will allow you the space and optimism to start observing where the universe is directing you. By making peace with your past, you will finally be able to attract the luck necessary to make this chapter of your life the best yet.

