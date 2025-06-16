What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of June 16, When Mars Enters Virgo

There are a few important things each zodiac signs needs to know to prepare for the week of June 16 - 22, 2025, when Mars enters Virgo and Cancer season begins. These events create a change in the astrological energy that brings new information each zodiac sign will want to take advantage of. Mars entering the sign of Virgo on the 17th will help ground us and make us a lot more practical. The Sun enters fellow Cardinal sign Cancer on the 20th.

While Mars is a two-month transit, and the Sun in Cancer will last for 30 days, the Moon will work its way through three zodiac signs. The Pisces Moon can add a dreamy element early in the week. Once the Moon enters Aries on the 18th, our impulsiveness will be tamed by Saturn. Nevertheless, we can have some powerful ideas at this time. The Moon enters Taurus on the same day as Cancer season begins, June 20.

Although Mars in Virgo can be a positive transit, it will bring some challenges over the next several weeks, as it focuses the collective on perfection. Mars connects with Jupiter early on, making this a potent period for healing and self-discovery. We must fight for our dreams during this time and not be overly critical of the hard work we’ve done. Here's what each zodiac sign needs to know about the week of June 16, according to astrology.

Aries

Aries, the week of June 16, there are a few things you need to know. Mars, your ruler, enters the sign of Virgo, which means you’re going to have to be very diligent with your energy, emotional levels, and responsibilities.

This is a time for you to practice diplomacy and learn how to find good hobbies or outlets that help you release stress, especially when you’re feeling the pressure. Jupiter gives you the skill set needed to thrive during this time, while Saturn is having you transform your responsibilities and routine, allowing you to shift your mindset.

Taurus

Taurus, the week of June 16, a moment arrives where you learn to practice a lot of patience. But the start of this week's Mars transit can also bring you fun moments. If you are in a relationship, it is an excellent time to bond with your partner on a deeper level, especially when both benefics are in positive signs.

If you are single, you can meet new people this week. Mars will show you how to be more disciplined when it comes to your communication and boundaries. Be willing to compromise, listen and communicate more honestly with those in your life.

Gemini

Gemini, your family takes center stage beginning June 16 and over the next several weeks, because Mars in Virgo will have you learn how to be more diplomatic at home. Virgo Mars can also be a positive transit when it comes to home improvement.

You will be motivated to make changes in your life, such as picking up a new skill or starting a new hobby. This week can challenge your creative energy, but it can help your talents shine through. Mars is also looking towards your house of career, so this is a good lesson for you to be more diplomatic in the career or public life space.

Cancer

Cancer, the week of June 16, 2025, can be transformative for you. During the Mars in Virgo transit, you’re going to learn to be patient with the people closest to you. You will learn how to apologize to others and take greater accountability.

Apologizing and working through disagreements will be important during this period. Jupiter in your sign will also provide you with the essential tools for personal growth. With all of the Cardinal energy in the sky, you may feel impulsive and ready to start new projects. But Mars in Virgo is going to have you become more detail-oriented. This week's reminder is not to get too critical and to go with the flow.

Leo

While Mars is officially out of your zodiac sign, Leo, the week of June 16 is a good period to recharge. Nevertheless, it will be a period of hard work, allowing the projects you began when Mars was in your sign to flourish.

Now is a great time for you to collaborate with others and brainstorm new ideas, while also being mindful of your time management skills. You’re able to fine-tune your projects and shape them to your heart’s content. However, Mars can have you redo and rework them many times since Mars in Virgo seeks perfection.

Virgo

Although Mars is very motivational, this can also be very exhausting when in Virgo, your zodiac sign. Consider how you can protect your energy during this time. Creating a nice balance for yourself is very essential because while you’re struggling and fighting to get to the top, you also have to be aware of your abilities and make practical choices.

You are a practical sign ruled by logic, and this can help you to uncover your potential as long as you’re willing to put dedication into the work and not allow your inner critic to take over.

Libra

Libra, this week, from June 16 to 22, be patient and show yourself grace as Mars in Virgo prompts you to delve into the realm of emotions. If you have felt stressed or overwhelmed over the last several weeks, the Virgo Mars transit can feel frustrating as you try to connect with what your heart desires.

Mars in the Virgo sign could help you to find positive outlets for release. You may be more focused on yoga, meditation or journaling during the Mars transit. It’s time for you also to consider what you need, how to work effectively on your own, and how to expand your skills.

Scorpio

Scorpio, you can see how there could be some disruptions within your social circle or close friend circle the week of June 16 - 22, 2025. Avoid drama during the Mars in Virgo transit because it could backfire.

However, you may be encouraged to take on a more mediating or leadership role within your circle. People could seek your guidance during this time. You can also meet new people, but this is also an energy that has you remembering to protect your boundaries. Setting boundaries is something you may have learned during Saturn in Pisces transit. Apply what you have learned, be patient, understanding and compassionate with the people around you.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, while it could feel very tempting to rush and focus on acquiring victories while defeating your opponents the week of June 16, this is also going to be a time where you have to play well with others.

Mars in Virgo pushes you to become the jack of all trades because this energy will be located at the summit of your chart. Mars may add more responsibilities, but it will also teach you balance to continue your growth in leadership or managerial positions. Start by compromising and listening. Mars makes you a go-getter and empowers you to remember to recharge and take a break. Don’t accept too much work if you can’t handle it.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you may second-guess yourself, so don’t give up on your goals or your vision. Mars in Virgo may seem demanding, as Virgo energy is methodical, patient, and associated with perfection. Abandon fears during this time when it comes to reworking or redoing ongoing tasks or projects. Mars in Virgo has you focused on discipline and self-control.

You can also connect with a teacher or mentor during this time, who can transform your outlook. For the next several weeks, you could gain success by strengthening your routines and finding better ways to be more efficient. Overall, this can be a very encouraging transition as long as you stay consistent.

Aquarius

Aquarius, this week's Mars in Virgo event is an introspective transit that’s going to help you heal, grow and continue the transformation that Pluto in your sign has already initiated. This energy can feel like a catalyst as you adapt to Mars, which is currently away from your partnership house.

The week of June 16 - 22 will bring an opportunity to you. You can reflect on your inner desires and uncover what you want from connections over the next several weeks. Mars in Virgo can be the medicine that your soul desires at this time. It can be a moment where you’re diving into psychology, learning more about yourself to break away from the past.

Pisces

Pisces, the week of June 16 - 22, Mars energy is happening in your relationship house, so this is the time of much-needed diplomacy. Mars in Virgo will be a friendly reminder to watch your words and tame them, especially now that Saturn is in Aries.

This is your time to be very critical about your boundaries and your partner's boundaries and to remember all the lessons you learned through the Neptune and Saturn transits in your sign. Mars in Virgo could be a strict teacher, but knowledgeable. Apply the lessons and thoroughly understand them. Mars helps you connect with your independent side.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.